KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The KCPS interim superintendent is recommending only two schools be closed under the Blueprint 2030 plan. There were definitely quite a few smiles in the crowd after the recommendation of two school closures instead of 10 was made. But, at the same time, there is still concern for the two schools that will possibly be closed.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO