ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

New KCPS plan calls for 2 school closures instead of 10

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The KCPS interim superintendent is recommending only two schools be closed under the Blueprint 2030 plan. There were definitely quite a few smiles in the crowd after the recommendation of two school closures instead of 10 was made. But, at the same time, there is still concern for the two schools that will possibly be closed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

Platte City to get $6.6 million for Hwy. 92 project

More than $6.6 million will be coming to the City of Platte City for a Hwy. 92 improvement project, the state has announced. The $6,667,950 will be used on a project that will increase capacity and make safety improvements on Hwy. 92 from Interstate 29 east to Bethel Road. The...
PLATTE CITY, MO
Missourinet

Will Missouri rethink the use of four-day school weeks?

The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education says Missouri has 144 school districts operating four days a week this academic year, instead of the traditional five-day school week. The shortened learning weeks are used by many rural districts as a teacher recruitment tool. In the era of workforce shortages,...
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

5th-grade student passes away in rollover crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 5th-grade student has died in a fatal rollover accident in Jewell Co., east of Mankato, Kansas. KHP said it was called to respond to a rollover accident near the intersection of U.S. 36 and Randall Rd. at 250th Rd. and O Rd., which is about 1 mile south of the intersection, at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Mega Millions drawing now at $1.35 billion

Kearney School District puts plans to build fifth elementary school on pause. Plans to build a fifth elementary school in Kearney, Missouri, were put on hold this week. Meet the Overland Park man who bought the Oregon home featured in ‘The Goonies’ for $1.7M. “Hey, you guys!” A...
KEARNEY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy