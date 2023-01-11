Read full article on original website
BBC
Why did FAA ground flights across the US?
Grounding of domestic flights across the US on Wednesday was caused by a relatively obscure system called Notice to Air Missions (Notam), a vital air safety tool. It is separate from the air traffic control system and warns pilots about hazards along the route. The system flags everything from flocks...
Pete Buttigieg Relentlessly Mocked After FAA Outage Grounds All Flights
Flights are gradually resuming after the ground stop was lifted Wednesday morning, and some on Twitter are placing the blame for the snafu on Buttigieg.
Flight canceled or delayed by the FAA outage? Here's what airlines are offering travelers.
Several major airlines are waiving fare differences and fees for travelers whose flights were impacted by the FAA outage, but they need to act fast.
Biden orders Transportation Sec. Buttigieg to conduct FULL probe into nationwide flight grounding
Biden told reporters early on Wednesday that he's already been in contact with Buttigieg. 'I told them to report directly to me when they find out,' the president said.
FAA ground stop, severe weather threat may have lasting ripple effect on flight delays across US
Normal flight operations are starting to resume hours after the Federal Aviation Administration announced a major system outage that led to a nationwide ground stop for thousands of flights, and with severe weather threatening parts of the South on Thursday, travelers could be in for a chaotic couple of days when it comes to air travel.
