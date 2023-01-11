ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

WKRN

TVA: Frozen sensors at coal plant led to Middle TN blackouts

The Tennessee Valley Authority revealed Thursday night what led to power blackouts during last month’s extreme cold. TVA: Frozen sensors at coal plant led to Middle TN …. The Tennessee Valley Authority revealed Thursday night what led to power blackouts during last month’s extreme cold. TSU’s Clay looks...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Police operation along Murfreesboro Pike

TN ranks #1 for children repeatedly moved to different …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth says Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the nation for how often foster kids have to move to a different home. Madison community asks for crime solutions after …. There’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Building Materials Maker to Nearly Double Workforce in Tennessee

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Tennessee manufacturer and distributor of building...
HOHENWALD, TN
beckerspayer.com

Nashville mayor urges expedited negotiations in Vanderbilt Health-Humana dispute

Nashville, Tenn., Mayor John Cooper sent letters to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Humana officials urging the sides to prevent "what could otherwise unfold into catastrophic scenarios" if the health system splits with the insurer's Medicare Advantage plan. The Nashville-based health system recently said it would go out of network...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Person who Steals Trailer Heads Towards Murfreesboro on I-24 - Where is the Thief Now? - And - Should Trailers be Registered with the State?

In Tennessee, there's no requirement to register utility trailers, boat trailers or farm trailers, which often make trailers a target for thieves. But, that could soon change. On Wednesday, a new bill was introduced to legislators during the first week of the 113th General Assembly, that would require personal trailers to be registered with the state. If passed, the bill will require all personal trailers, including boat and utility trailers, to be registered and tied to a state database.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Serious Auto Accident on South Church Street Near Indian Hills Tuesday

MURFREESBORO, TN - There was a serious auto accident on South Church Street near the entrance of Indian Hills subdivision on Tuesday. Police told WGNS News that a total of five people were taken to the hospital following the crash that involved an SUV, sedan and a city operated Rover bus (Click above or below photo to see additional pictures of the wreck).
MURFREESBORO, TN
beckerspayer.com

Vanderbilt Health dropping Humana, Wellcare Medicare Advantage plans

Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced it will drop Humana and Wellcare of Tennessee Medicare Advantage plans effective April 1, NBC affiliate WSMV reported Jan. 10. The Nashville, Tenn.-based system said in a statement the change is necessary because health systems "need to [be] paid fairly for services they provide and continue to contend with higher costs for personnel, supplies, equipment, and medications necessary to provide high quality care," according to the report.
NASHVILLE, TN

