Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Environmental activists warn TVA’s natural gas focus could lead to more blackouts
The Tennessee Valley Authority says officials are still investigating what caused unprecedented blackouts across Tennessee before Christmas, but activists fear TVA's decision to replace its Cumberland Fossil Plant with a natural gas plant won't help prevent power outages in the future.
‘It’s getting treacherous’: Concerns mount over growing homeless encampment at Wentworth-Caldwell Park
Timothy Kimbrough remembers the days when children would play in Wentworth-Caldwell Park. Now, the area is covered in trash and used needles, and people are living in the woods.
WKRN
TVA: Frozen sensors at coal plant led to Middle TN blackouts
The Tennessee Valley Authority revealed Thursday night what led to power blackouts during last month’s extreme cold. TVA: Frozen sensors at coal plant led to Middle TN …. The Tennessee Valley Authority revealed Thursday night what led to power blackouts during last month’s extreme cold. TSU’s Clay looks...
Neighbors say Metro program isn't slowing speeds in Bordeaux neighborhoods
Nashville Mayor John Cooper's office has carried out a round of "participatory budgeting," allowing a group of neighbors in Bordeaux directly decide how to spend some of the city's budget.
Neighbors pushing for noise ordinance due to disturbances from Wilson County church
Neighbors are pushing for a noise ordinance in Wilson County after dozens of complaints were called in against a local church.
WKRN
Police operation along Murfreesboro Pike
TN ranks #1 for children repeatedly moved to different …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth says Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the nation for how often foster kids have to move to a different home. Madison community asks for crime solutions after …. There’s...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Building Materials Maker to Nearly Double Workforce in Tennessee
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Tennessee manufacturer and distributor of building...
beckerspayer.com
Nashville mayor urges expedited negotiations in Vanderbilt Health-Humana dispute
Nashville, Tenn., Mayor John Cooper sent letters to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Humana officials urging the sides to prevent "what could otherwise unfold into catastrophic scenarios" if the health system splits with the insurer's Medicare Advantage plan. The Nashville-based health system recently said it would go out of network...
‘This little area has become extremely violent’: String of Madison crimes concerns neighbors
The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating three violent -- and possibly connected -- crimes in Madison, which were committed within a few blocks of one another in a 25-minute period.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Fatal Accident that Occurred on Tuesday on I-840 near the Rutherford / Williamson County Line Remains Under Investigation
Few details are being released about a fatal accident that occurred on I-840 early Tuesday morning (01/10/2023). In fact, not even a preliminary crash report is being released on the wreck that happened near the Arno Road exit, about 5-miles past the Triune / Arrington exit on I-840-West. Both vehicles...
wgnsradio.com
Person who Steals Trailer Heads Towards Murfreesboro on I-24 - Where is the Thief Now? - And - Should Trailers be Registered with the State?
In Tennessee, there's no requirement to register utility trailers, boat trailers or farm trailers, which often make trailers a target for thieves. But, that could soon change. On Wednesday, a new bill was introduced to legislators during the first week of the 113th General Assembly, that would require personal trailers to be registered with the state. If passed, the bill will require all personal trailers, including boat and utility trailers, to be registered and tied to a state database.
wgnsradio.com
Serious Auto Accident on South Church Street Near Indian Hills Tuesday
MURFREESBORO, TN - There was a serious auto accident on South Church Street near the entrance of Indian Hills subdivision on Tuesday. Police told WGNS News that a total of five people were taken to the hospital following the crash that involved an SUV, sedan and a city operated Rover bus (Click above or below photo to see additional pictures of the wreck).
WSMV
Nashville drivers get high parking fines just for driving through parking lots
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Justin Davis thought he’d save some time, and money, by just dropping off his girlfriend at the Metropolis parking garage off 2nd Avenue downtown. He pulled in, dropped her off, and drove out. A few weeks later, a bill from Metropolis came: $105.25. Not only...
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Lawrence County
Meth is the number one drug problem in Lawrence County, according to Sheriff John Myers.
Tennessee General Assembly 2023 legislative session: Marijuana reform
Realistically, any bill approving recreational cannabis in Tennessee is unlikely to pass this year, as most Republicans are adamantly against it. But medical cannabis could be a different story.
beckerspayer.com
Vanderbilt Health dropping Humana, Wellcare Medicare Advantage plans
Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced it will drop Humana and Wellcare of Tennessee Medicare Advantage plans effective April 1, NBC affiliate WSMV reported Jan. 10. The Nashville, Tenn.-based system said in a statement the change is necessary because health systems "need to [be] paid fairly for services they provide and continue to contend with higher costs for personnel, supplies, equipment, and medications necessary to provide high quality care," according to the report.
Suspect allegedly threatening Jack Daniel Bottling Facility arrested
A suspect who reportedly made a threat to the Jack Daniel's Bottling Facility in Lynchburg Monday morning was taken into custody in Maury County.
qcnews.com
Woman killed in Lincoln County shooting, deputies searching for person of interest
Woman killed in Lincoln County shooting, deputies …. Governor Bill Lee announced Tuesday morning California burger chain In-N-Out Burgers is coming to Tennessee. Woman arrested, 10,000 ecstasy pills found during …. Woman arrested, 10,000 ecstasy pills found during a traffic stop in Anderson Co. Davidson County officials address dangerous road...
40 cars reported stolen within 3 weeks in Clarksville
According to Clarksville police, 40 cars have been stolen in a matter of three weeks.
WSMV
Middle Tennessee woman frustrated by slow judicial process after revealing photos taken of her
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee woman said not enough is being done to protect women in the state after revealing photos were taken of her without her knowledge. She said other women should never go through something like this. Kate McClinton said she found out about the photos...
Comments / 0