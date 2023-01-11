Effective: 2023-01-15 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-15 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Central Marion; Coastal Nassau; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Inland Flagler; Inland Nassau; Inland St. Johns; Northern Columbia; South Central Duval; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Trout River; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Marion; Western Putnam FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 27 expected, except near the St Johns River Basin, around 29 to 32 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and northern Florida and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

LAKE BUTLER, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO