weather.gov
Freeze Watch issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-15 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal St. Johns FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Freezing temperatures around 32 possible. * WHERE...Coastal Duval, Coastal St. Johns and Coastal Flagler Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Baker, Bradford, Central Marion, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-15 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Central Marion; Coastal Nassau; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Inland Flagler; Inland Nassau; Inland St. Johns; Northern Columbia; South Central Duval; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Trout River; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Marion; Western Putnam FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 27 expected, except near the St Johns River Basin, around 29 to 32 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and northern Florida and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
