Read full article on original website
Related
977wmoi.com
Gov. Pritzker Asked About Complying with Assault Weapons Ban
As Governor JB Pritzker signs a bill banning assault style weapons, some Republicans are claiming they won’t comply with the law. Former Republican Gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey says he won’t, and House Republicans echoed the similar feelings on the state house floor. Pritzker says the law will be enforced.
977wmoi.com
Knox County State’s Attorney Karlin Comments on the Protect Illinois Communities Act
Last night Governor JB Pritzker signed into law HB5471, the Protect Illinois Communities Act. This act placed restrictions on the ability to possess military-style weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines. The Act goes into effect immediately. Knox County Sheriff Harlan has issued a statement stating that: 1) He is the chief...
977wmoi.com
Illinois Sheriff’s Association Warning Citizens of Ongoing Telephone Solicitation Scam
Scam Alert – the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association would like you to beware of a telephone solicitation scam. Our citizens are being contacted by telephone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association to help fight the Assault Weapons Ban. Please ignore these calls! Do not give your financial information. The ISA NEVER solicits by telephone! We only send our mail pieces, address membership on our social media, and our Website! PLEASE TELL YOUR LOVED ONES, PARENTS AND NEIGHBORS AND SHARE THIS POST! The phone number they used was 224-324-3356 Cook County, IL. When you call it, it states the “Fundraising Center.”
Comments / 0