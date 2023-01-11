ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Pritzker Asked About Complying with Assault Weapons Ban

As Governor JB Pritzker signs a bill banning assault style weapons, some Republicans are claiming they won’t comply with the law. Former Republican Gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey says he won’t, and House Republicans echoed the similar feelings on the state house floor. Pritzker says the law will be enforced.
Illinois Sheriff’s Association Warning Citizens of Ongoing Telephone Solicitation Scam

Scam Alert – the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association would like you to beware of a telephone solicitation scam. Our citizens are being contacted by telephone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association to help fight the Assault Weapons Ban. Please ignore these calls! Do not give your financial information. The ISA NEVER solicits by telephone! We only send our mail pieces, address membership on our social media, and our Website! PLEASE TELL YOUR LOVED ONES, PARENTS AND NEIGHBORS AND SHARE THIS POST! The phone number they used was 224-324-3356 Cook County, IL. When you call it, it states the “Fundraising Center.”
