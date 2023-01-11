Read full article on original website
Related
WCPO
When to expect a wintry mix this weekend
It was a beautiful start to the weekend with warm temperatures and sunshine but changes are on the way and will ramp up overnight. The mostly clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions as we move into the overnight tonight. We will be dry for most of the night, but after 4 or 5 a.m. we will see a chance for some snowflakes, sleet, or sprinkles. The wintry mix is only likely to last until around 8 a.m. before we dry up. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s for the overnight tonight as well.
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Snow showers possible in some parts today
With much colder air following our cold front yesterday, not only are we watching our temperatures tumble, but that colder air will help fire off some scattered flurries and even a couple of snow showers in parts of our area today. Very little to no accumulation is expected for most...
First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday due to severe weather risk
(CBSDFW.COM) — Happy almost 2023! If you are headed out tonight, you get to enjoy perfect weather. A few clouds, breezy southerly winds, and temperatures near 60 as we ring in the New Year!Look at this gorgeous first day of 2023! It will be a warmer morning; we start the day in the mid 50s. A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s in the afternoon!A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday beginning at 11am due to the threat of severe storms. Damaging winds, large hail and a few strong tornadoes are all possible.Right now,...
Snow Flurries Possible Friday
Tonight: Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds. There are a few flurries possible early tomorrow morning through early afternoon. There will be some wrap around moisture behind this low and that will allow for a few showers across Alabama. It will be just cold enough in the upper […]
Damaging wind, small hail bring about Storm 5 Alert for Thursday morning
After several days of being spoiled with mild temperatures, a cold front will bring storm chances followed by dropping temperatures to end the week.
Heavy Snow, Freezing Rains And Tornadoes Expected To Hit Parts Of US
Another major winter storm is expected to hit several parts of the US, which could develop into tornadoes.
Tornado watches issued in 5 Southern states as severe weather outbreak continues
A dangerous, multiday severe weather outbreak began its trek across the South on Monday, bringing a few damaging tornadoes to the region, including to a high school in Arkansas while classes were still in session. Severe storms have now moved east Tuesday, prompting NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center to issue a Tornado Watch until 5 p.m. CST for portions of western Alabama, southeastern Louisiana, central and southern Mississippi and Middle Tennessee. You can see in the three-hour radar loop below that a line of strong to severe storms is pushing east across the region on Tuesday morning, prompting a few Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado warnings. Likely tornado strikes were reported...
The Weather Channel
Severe Storms In The South Could Produce Tornadoes, Wind Damage, Flooding Rain
Severe thunderstorms are expected in parts of the South through Wednesday. Tornadoes and damaging winds are the primary concerns. Heavy rain could trigger flash flooding. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Severe thunderstorms in the South could...
Dangerous wind chills of minus 58, gusts of 83 mph felt in North Carolina mountains
Temperatures fell so quickly, some areas saw a “flash freeze.”
Winter storm bringing snow, ice and tornadoes, expected to wallop US this week
NEW YORK — A strong storm moving through the intermountain West and upper Midwest, with far-reaching impacts to the Gulf of Mexico, will bring blizzard conditions to the North and potential tornadoes in the South. Storms, threatening destructive winds and tornadoes, will develop by noon on Monday from Houston,...
WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Nice weather trend continues, but storms ‘round the corner
This week’s nice weather trend is continuing Wednesday in North Georgia after another chilly start.
The Weather Channel
Winter Storm Hudson Spreading Snow, Ice And Strong Winds Into Plains, Midwest
A winter storm is spreading snow into the Plains and Midwest. Heavy snow and possibly damaging ice will accompany the storm. Strong winds will cause blowing snow and low visibility, contributing to dangerous travel. A winter storm is tracking across the Plains and upper Midwest where it will continue to...
Southeast Soon to Get Blasted by Bad Weather, Potential Tornadoes: See Forecast
For weeks, severe weather has battered the West Coast and central US, and now, it’s coming for the Southeast. Severe storms are expected to sweep the southeastern states today (January 12), producing heavy rain, high winds, and large hail, with the possibility of tornadoes. According to the National Weather...
msn.com
D.C.-area forecast: Windy today with rain and clouds departing
A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 5/10: Last showers and clouds aim for (a glitch-free?) departure by midmorning. Colder air filters in on gusty winds throughout the day. Have a warm layer late in the day for sure!. Express forecast.
natureworldnews.com
Storm System in the Center of the United States Is Spreading Winter Weather Warnings and the Potential of Isolated Tornadoes
A winter storm moving into the central Plains and Upper Midwest this week will likely deliver heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain to sections of the United States, with tornadoes possibly further south. According to the National Weather Service, the storm will deliver precipitation to the Central High Plains as...
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Hit Northern Australia, Fire Weather Reported in the Western and Southern Regions
Australia weather will see the persistence of heavy rain and severe weather in the northern region, according to Australian weather authorities. Fire weather will also engulf the western and southern regions. The adverse weather comes after ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie passed through the country, the second storm of the season, where it formed in less than a week after Tropical Cyclone Darian.
Major winter storm on track for Christmas week, forecasters say
Snow, rain and powerful winds are expected to accompany frigid temperatures in parts of the country this week that may cause travel disruptions during week ahead of Christmas.
natureworldnews.com
Isolated Tornadoes, Hail and Flooding Downpours Expected in Southern US This Week, Forecast Warns
The latest weather forecast warned severe weather conditions could unload starting Wednesday night in portions of the Southern U.S, causing possible isolated tornadoes, damaging winds and flooding downpours. People residing in the affected areas must keep updated with the weather, especially the emergence of isolated tornadoes. The second week of...
Comments / 0