wgel.com
Craig A. Athmer
Craig A. Athmer, age 57 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at his home surrounded by family in Highland, IL. He was born on Sunday, May 9, 1965, in Belleville, IL, the son of Cyril and Thelma (nee Fuhler) Athmer. On Saturday, April 15, 1989, he married Melissa...
wgel.com
Jay D. Young
Jay D. Young, age 74 of Greenville, passed away Wednesday evening, January 11, 2022, at SMSM St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 18, 2022, at the Greenville First Christian Church. Pastor Darryl Bolen and Jerry Coleman will officiate. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday at the church from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
wgel.com
Ramona Denise “Denny” Wells
Ramona Denise “Denny” Wells, nee Underwood, was entered into rest on January 10, 2023, at 66 years of age at home surrounded by her loved ones. Denny was born to Barbara Jean Fox and Daniel “Little Bear” Underwood in Elizabethtown, Kentucky on December 24, 1956. Denny was married in holy matrimony to the late Daniel Wells on December 29, 1990. She was the mother to three children, grandmother to 11, great grandmother to 3 and the eldest of 8 siblings. She prided herself on the family she created and loved spending time with them. Denny worked for Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL for several years before she left to start her career as a cabin attendant for the Army Corp of Engineers out of St. Louis MO, from which she retired in 2012.
wgel.com
KC Ag Students Receive Accolades
Twenty-one Kaskaskia College agricultural students participated in the Illinois State Professional Agricultural Student (PAS) Fall Conference during October 2022 at Hancock Stadium on the Illinois State University campus. The conference is a collegiate-level competition-style learning model that gives students the practical and hands-on development opportunities essential for career success. Students competed in Career Program Area (CPAs) in industry and personal development.
National restaurant chain shutters St. Louis-area location
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Red Lobster, the national seafood restaurant chain, has shuttered its location in Crestwood. The store, at 9838 Watson Road, was last in operation Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman. A notation on the company's website says the location is "temporarily closed," however the company says in a statement that the restaurant is permanently shuttered.
wgel.com
GU Enters Agreement With ROE #28
Greenville University and the Regional Office of Education #28, which includes the Illinois counties of Bureau, Henry and Stark, recently entered into an agreement. It gives ROE 28 employees a discount for online courses, and increases opportunities for GU students. In addition to offering professional development opportunities for ROE 28...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Decatur Man Arrested For Taylorville Break-In
A Decatur man was arrested in Charleston after a Taylorville break-in. On January 8th, 2023 at 4:36 AM, police received a call from a citizen that someone was pounding on their door when they heard a crashing noise. Taylorville Police responded to a house on the 1300 block of Market Street. Officers noticed that the door had been kicked in. Police secured the residence and saw the garage door was open.
wgel.com
Special Library Events In January
The Greenville Public Library has some special events coming up. Friday, January 13 is Rubber Duck Day. The first 25 patrons checking out materials that day can take home a rubber duck. National Popcorn Day will be observed at the library on Thursday, January 19. Check out materials at the...
wgel.com
Comets In Litchfield Tournament
The Greenville Comets will once again be playing in the Rick McGraw Memorial Boys Basketball Tournament at Litchfield, which starts this weekend. Twelve teams have been divided into four pools. The Comets, seeded fourth, are in a pool with Litchfield and the Alton Marquette junior varsity. Pool A has top-seeded...
wgel.com
Junior High Tournament Next Week
The 74th Annual James Burke Memorial Eighth Grade Boys Basketball Tournament will be held next week in Greenville. Action begins Monday, January 16. The Blue Jays will be joined by seven other teams. Games start at 3:30 p.m. with Staunton against Aviston, then Greenville will play Effingham St. Anthony about 4:30 p.m. That game will be followed by Salem against Hillsboro and Triad against Effingham.
wgel.com
Woman Attacked At Home On Durley Street
On Wednesday, January 11, around 10 PM, Greenville Police responded to the 900 block of Durley Street for a report that a woman was attacked. Upon arrival, the victim said she had just returned to her residence, when she was confronted by a male subject, after exiting her car, inside the garage. There was a brief altercation in the garage, but the suspect eventually ran away. The woman did not report any injuries. The intentions of the suspect are unknown. Officers obtained evidence at the scene. The case is pending but there is a suspect. At this time, it is not believed to be a random attack.
wgel.com
Council Tables Liquor License Request
The Greenville City Council had an item on Tuesday’s meeting agenda regarding a liquor license request from Kim Cruse for her soon-to-be opened country store, Munchezz. The request was tabled by the council so more information could be obtained about the license class, and it will be on the agenda for the council’s January 17 special meeting.
wgel.com
Mulberry Grove Candidates In April Election
A consolidated election will be held in Illinois on Tuesday, April 4. In Mulberry Grove, three trustees will be elected to four-year terms. Seeking re-election are Dennis Henrichsmeyer, Mike Burlingame and David Koonce.
wgel.com
Junior High Volleyball Results
The Greenville Junior High girls’ volleyball season is underway and the Lady Jays were at home Tuesday night. The eighth grade Greenville girls defeated Ramsey 25-19, 25-17. Bailey Taylor served six aces, while Allie Veith had three and Emma Bingham, two. Gracie Goodson, Veith and Jenna Joplin were credited...
Woman’s body found in Illinois home, man in custody
A woman's body was discovered at a Freeburg trailer park Wednesday evening, and police have a man in custody for homicide.
Paramedics in Illinois charged with murder after patient dies
Two paramedics in Illinois are facing murder charges after a patient died of positional asphyxiation shortly after he was taken to a hospital in December, court documents say.
wgel.com
City To Move Offices, Expand PD
The Greenville City Council approved a motion Tuesday night to buy property to move some municipal offices and expand its police department. Following an executive session, the council took action to purchase the business building directly south of the current municipal building in the 500 block of South Third Street.
Illinois police find woman’s body after suspicious traffic stop
A community reacts to a woman found dead in Freeburg, Illinois, Wednesday night after a suspicious traffic stop led police to her home.
Central Illinois sheriffs offer differing views on assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With dozens of sheriffs speaking out against the controversial assault weapons ban, Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said he won’t weigh in on the constitutionality of a law. “We will always follow the law until if and when a law is found unconstitutional,” Heuerman said. “It isn’t our job to interpret […]
advantagenews.com
Charges filed after high school threat
A 19-year-old Glen Carbon man is being held in the Madison County Jail, charged with two counts of falsely making a terrorist threat (class 1 felony) and one count of disorderly conduct (class 4 felony). Spencer T. Hurley is implicated in the threat against Edwardsville High School on Tuesday. According...
