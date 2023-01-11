Ramona Denise “Denny” Wells, nee Underwood, was entered into rest on January 10, 2023, at 66 years of age at home surrounded by her loved ones. Denny was born to Barbara Jean Fox and Daniel “Little Bear” Underwood in Elizabethtown, Kentucky on December 24, 1956. Denny was married in holy matrimony to the late Daniel Wells on December 29, 1990. She was the mother to three children, grandmother to 11, great grandmother to 3 and the eldest of 8 siblings. She prided herself on the family she created and loved spending time with them. Denny worked for Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL for several years before she left to start her career as a cabin attendant for the Army Corp of Engineers out of St. Louis MO, from which she retired in 2012.

