Idaho State

Phillip Simons
3d ago

Let's see what total of poached animals is , in each state . Colorado, Nevada, Wyoming ,Montana, Utah, Idaho.. and then let's start judging hmmn.!!

Brooks Wilcox
3d ago

I am so glad that I live in a state that only cares about “The Magic Valley”. Oh it’s close to Utah, hell I live 30 mins from the border and have the same issues probably more than Magic Valley about poaching. But hey news outlets only care about is from Twin Falls to Boise. Never anything from the Eastern border to the south eastern border of the state.

a-z-animals.com

Discover The Largest Pronghorn Ever Caught in Idaho

Although Idaho is often known as the place that grows potatoes here in the United States, it’s actually one of the most beautiful and ecologically rich states in all of the northwest. Some of the most magnificent animals in the United States live in Idaho, including moose, grizzly bears, the gray wolf, and more. Today, we are going to take a look at one of the more interesting animals in the United States; the pronghorn. Let’s discover the largest pronghorn caught in Idaho, plus learn about this amazing animal!
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

The future of passenger trains in Southern Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Metro Chamber hosted its annual Legislative Forum Thursday, focused on the future of rail in the state of Idaho. Many Treasure Valley leaders hope to bring passenger trains back to the area. Several Idaho leaders wrote a letter to the Federal Rail Administration in...
BOISE, ID
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Do You Live in One of the 10 Loneliest Places in the State of Idaho?

If you’re reading this, you likely live in Idaho and you’re feeling a little bit lonely. We’ve been there before. About 12 years ago, we moved to Boise fresh out of college for our first full-time radio job. The move took us 2,100 miles away from where we grew up and we didn’t know a soul other than the folks we were going to work with. Heck, we barely knew them. It took a long time before we made genuine connections and had real friends.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Not the Right State if You Want to Live a Lazy Lifestyle

One of the best parts of living in Idaho is the great outdoors. Getting outside and enjoying the natural beauty of the Gem State is a luxury that no Idahoan should take for granted. Unfortunately, in the winter, the weather drops drastically, and many of us hunker down and don't get to enjoy the outdoors as much as we would like. Because of these long winters, it can often make staying active tough, but when the weather allows it, most of us enjoy being outside and being active in some form or fashion. When it comes to living in the best places to live an active style, how does Idaho compare to other places in the country?
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Plenty of Rain for Southern Idaho but Drought Clings to Land

Maybe we haven’t seen the impact of the snowpack in the mountains. The U.S. Drought Monitor has issued an update for Idaho. From where I write, south of the Snake River, it remains very dry. This follows some recent rain storms. Some of which were heavy. But isn’t a high desert always on the verge of severe drought? That’s why the early settlers decided to dig irrigation canals. With wooden tools!
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

Oregon’s New State Record Archery Elk Is Now Official

Back in September, bow hunter Kaden Titus ripped the string on one of the biggest bull elk you will ever see. The big antlered 6X6 was officially scored in December. The final measurements of the rack tallied up to 392 inches. That’s big enough to make it the new archery record for Rocky Mountain elk in the state of Oregon. The previous record was 376 inches and was set back in 2006.
OREGON STATE
KREM2

North Idaho sees solid snowpack

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Despite above-average snowpack in Idaho, the Natural Resources Conservation Service is only "moderately optimistic" the state will have an ample water supply, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. "The memory of little-to-no snowfall for three months last winter still stings, and despite the healthy snowpack, reservoir...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Top 10 Crops that Make Idaho Billions are Surprising

Idaho is made up of some incredible, beautiful, wide-open, hard-working farmland. Hundreds of Idaho families rely on the funds that their crops produce, and produce they do. Stacker did this farmtastic study showing what states produce the most of what, then they took it even further by showing the monetary correlation with those crops.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

’20/20′ Report On Idaho Student Murders Released On ABC, HULU

A new true crime special on the November 13, 2022, murders of four University of Idaho students has wrapped up and will be available for streaming on HULU and ABC this weekend. The report will offer never-before-seen footage retrieved from Idaho police body cameras as well as interviews with acquaintances of the four victims Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.
MOSCOW, ID
Twin Falls, ID
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

