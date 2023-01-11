Flights at area airport resume following outage

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — All flights across the United States were grounded due to a computer failure at the Federal Aviation Administration.

Two flights here dealt with delays as they were set to take off around six o’clock this morning, but after the FAA systems were recovered they both departed three hours later around 9:00 a.m. This hiccup in travel led to frustrations for some passengers we spoke to one man who rescheduled his entire trip instead of waiting at the airport.

Flights across the nation were temporarily grounded Wednesday following an overnight computer system outage at the FAA.

“I travel a lot. You have to have patience and expect this kind of stuff…You just have to be prepared,” said passenger Bill Toy.

Toy was one of many passengers experiencing a hiccup in travel at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport as his flight was deplaned before taking off out of Avoca.

“It was a six o’clock flight to Newark and that was my connection and they just told us it was delayed, waited fifteen minutes. I just checked everything online and everything’s delayed across the country so I’m going home,” explained Toy.

Eyewitness News spoke to the airport’s executive director Carl Beardsley who says outages like this are a rare event.

“This is a situation involving the Notice to Airmen where it covers the entire nation. It’s not only here at AVP, it is across airports from one side of the country to the next,” said Beardsley.

FAA’s system was restored allowing two flights to depart out of Avoca around 9:00 a.m.

While this disruption of service is causing a domino effect on arrivals and departures nationwide Beardsley is asking passengers for patience if they run into any delays.

“Things can change very quickly in the world of aviation, most people know that and we have to have an understanding of that when we’re out there training to make sure that our passengers are feeling comfortable,” explained Beardsley.

If you’re traveling out of Avoca or another airport today make sure to check if your flight is experiencing any delays before heading out the door.

