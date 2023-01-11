ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RDU expects ‘lingering effects’ Wednesday as U.S. flights resume after early morning computer outage

By Amber Trent, Joe Jurney, Associated Press
CBS 17
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C (WNCN/AP) — Raleigh-Durham International Airport said it expects to have lingering effects on flights throughout Wednesday.

This comes after the FAA announced that “normal air traffic operations” are beginning to resume across the U.S. after a computer outage caused a pause on all domestic flight departures earlier Wednesday morning.

RDU said travelers should still check with their airline before coming to the airport. At the airport, travelers can check the flight status boards for the latest information or check their flight status here .

The FAA had issued a pause on all domestic departures Wednesday morning after an outage impacted its Notice to Air Missions System.

Of course this meant flights at RDU were impacted by the FAA order.

All domestic flights were delayed until 9 a.m. because of the FAA pause.

Officials previously said that they were “performing final validation checks and reloading the system.”

The FAA also stated that this impacted “[o]perations across the National Airspace System.”

Just before 7 a.m., officials said that some “functions are beginning to come back on line, [but] National Airspace System operations remain limited.”

US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said he was in contact with the FAA about the outage that affects a “key system for providing safety information to pilots.”

Before the departure pause was lifted by the FAA, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Biden has been “briefed by the Secretary of Transportation this morning on the FAA system outage.”

Jean-Pierre also said that there was “no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes.”

United Airlines shared on social media that it has “temporarily delayed all domestic flights and will issue an update when [they] learn more from the FAA.” This was before the FAA ordered all domestic flights to be delayed.

Shortly after 8 a.m., the FAA said departures are resuming at Newark Liberty International Airport and at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport because of “traffic congestion.”

The FAA also stated that it expects “departures to resume at other airports at 9 a.m. ET.”

Just before 9 a.m., the FAA shared on social media the the ground stop had been lifted.

