ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

The death of Louis XVI – archive, 1793

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s7zCM_0kAmpqLY00
Coloured engraving of the execution of King Louis XVI (1754-93), 21 January 1793.

The death of Louis XVI

The Observer, 27 January 1793

Paris, Tuesday, 22 January

Yesterday, between 10 and 11 o’clock in the morning, the unfortunate Louis XVI, suffered decapitation in the Square of the Revolution, formerly called Place Louis XV. The mournful procession set out from the Temple a little after eight o’clock. The royal victim sat in the mayor’s carriage, with his confessor by his side, praying very fervently, and two captains of the National Light-Horse on the front seat. The carriage was drawn by two black horses, preceded by the mayor, General Santerre, and other municipal officers. One squadron of horse, with trumpeters and kettle drums, led the van of the melancholy convoy; three heavy pieces of ordnance, with proper implements, and cannoneers with lighted matches, went before the vehicle, which was escorted on both sides by a treble row of troopers.

The train moved on with a slow pace from the Temple to the Boulevards, which were planted with cannon, and beset with National Guards, drums beating. The guillotine was erected in the middle of the square, directly facing the Gate of the Garden of the Tuileries, between the pedestal on which the equestrian statue of the grandfather of Louis was standing, before the 10 August and the avenues which lead to the groves called the Elysian Fields. The trotting and neighing of the horses, the shrill sound of the trumpet, and the continual beating of drums, pierced the ears of everybody, and heightened the terrors of the awful scene.

The scaffold was high and conspicuous, and the houses surrounding the place of execution were full of women, who looked through the windows: the very slates which covered the roofs, were raised up for the curious and interested to peep through.

At 20 minutes after 10, the king arrived before the scaffold in the Square of the Revolution, which was covered with cannon, and crowded with cavalry. His confessor, Mr Edgeworth wanted to go up to the steps of the scaffold with him, but this was rudely refused by Santerre, the sans-culotte – he pulled off his stock, coat and waistcoat, and, with his neck and breast bare, ascended the scaffold with trepidity, and undaunted fortitude; (it was only 20 minutes after 10 0’clock); he wore a clean shirt and stock, white waistcoat, black florentine silk breeches, black silk stockings, and his shoes were tied with black silk strings.

Having taken leave of his confessor, who shed 1,000 tears, he beckoned with his hand to be heard; the noise of the warlike instruments ceased for a moment; but soon after a 1,000 voices vociferated, with detestable ferocity, “No speeches! No speeches!” The unfortunate monarch wrung his hands, lifted them up towards heaven, and with agony in his eye and gesture, exclaimed distinctly enough to be heard by those persons who were next to the scaffold, “To thee, O God, I commend my soul! I forgive all my enemies – I die innocent!” His head was immediately severed from his body, and the blood-thirsty sans-culottes, and Jacobins waved their hats in the air exclaiming, “God save the nation!” The music struck up Ça Ira and the body was immediately removed in a black coffin.

The short length of time in which he appeared on the scaffold, and the interval of the fatal blow, no more than two minutes elapsed! Instantly the executioner lifted his head, and, amidst the flourish of trumpets, exclaimed, “Thus dies a traitor!” Some of the guards pushed forward to the scaffold, to see the royal corpse streaming with blood: they brandished their swords and vociferated – “God save the Republic! God save the nation!”

The body was conveyed to the Tuileries; and at the earnest request of the Jacobins and Federates, the executioner cut off the hair imbrued in blood, which was sold for assignats, in small locks. The guards, federates, and others, dipped their handkerchiefs in the gore, hoisted it on swords, pikes, and staffs, and sold it; and the Banditti mob carried it triumphantly through the streets till night, intoxicated, and hollowing – “Behold the blood of a tyrant!”

The body was interred six hours after, in the churchyard De la Madeleine, adjacent to the place of execution, in a grave 12ft deep, and filled with quicklime and mould, between the people who were stifled in the throng on the 19 April 1770 (when a brilliant illumination and firework were exhibited there in honour of his marriage) and the Swiss and other victims slain at the Tuileries on 10 August.

Thus perished, by the hands of ruthless rebels, Louis XVI, King of France and Navarre, born 23 August 1754, in the 39th year of his age, on 21 January 1793, at 22 minutes after 10 o’clock in the forenoon.

Comments / 3

Related
iheart.com

Glenn: My visit to Vatican City proves EVIL IS EVERYWHERE

During his Christmas address last December, Pope Francis warned cardinals to be vigilant of an ‘elegant demon’ lurking in the Vatican. Additionally, Pope Benedict XVI’s personal secretary plans to release a tell-all book that his publisher says will describe certain ‘dark maneuvers.’ But Glenn also has his own, personal experiences in Vatican City that lead him to believe there could be sinister forces attempting to gain a foothold there. In this clip, Glenn describes the last time he visited the Vatican, and the “spooky” meeting he had there. His story, Glenn says, proves that evil isn’t just spreading in America — it’s all over the world. But, there are good guys fighting it everywhere as well…
WASHINGTON STATE
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Italo Balbo: The Mastermind Behind Mussolini’s Air Force Died a Strange Death

There were few in Italy’s governmental hierarchy who disagreed with Benito Mussolini’s decision to side with Germany during the Second World War. One of those was Italo Balbo, a war veteran and political powerhouse who built the country’s Air Force into one of the strongest in the developed world. This led to jealousy on Mussolini’s part, with the Italian dictator assigning Balbo to a post in Libya to get him out of the way. It was less than a decade later that he met his untimely end at the Tobruk airfield.
ILLINOIS STATE
theaviationgeekclub.com

The day Legendary Luftwaffe Ace Adolf Galland asked Reich Marshal Hermann Goering a Squadron of Spitfires

Goering turned to Galland. “And you? What do you want’?” “l’d like a squadron of Spitfires for my Geschwader!”. On Sep. 3, 1940, while RAF sector aerodromes and fighter control were again being pounded, Hermann Goering summoned Kesselring and Sperrle to the Hague for a council of war. The Reich Marshal wanted to turn his bomber fleets on to London, the political and spiritual center of the British Commonwealth and Empire. Pressing his two Air Fleet chiefs hard, Goering wanted to know if the RAF had been badly enough stricken to permit the bombing of London with bearable losses.
ARTnews

Experts Reveal Who are Inside the Mysterious Sarcophagi Found Beneath the Notre-Dame Cathedral

Three years ago, the world watched in horror as a fire engulfed Paris’ beloved Notre Dame Cathedral. Restoration work began swiftly thereafter and, almost immediately, yielded incredible discoveries in the depths of the church. Two lead sarcophagi were salvaged from an ancient graveyard, inspiring speculation over who—or what—they contained. After months of research, French archaeologists have revealed the identities of the entombed. The sarcophagi respectively hold the remains of a high-ranking clergyman who led a largely sedentary life, according to an inscription on his coffin, and a young nobleman who likely suffered from chronic illness before his death. Last month INRAP, France’s national archaeological research institute, transferred the coffins...
The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley obituary

As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
TENNESSEE STATE
Art in America

Sensuality & Independence: An Interview with Karen Lamassonne

In an early watercolor series by Karen Lamassone—a Colombian American artist with a survey spanning five decades at the Swiss Institute in New York—an anonymous female figure is shown in closely cropped domestic interiors: standing nude at a bookshelf, sitting on a floor, stepping out of a tiled shower. In many of these works (all part of the series Baños, from 1978–81), a mirror becomes a secondary frame within the image, with its reflective surface appearing almost as a precursor to the iPhone screen. Whether their presence is visual, literal, or merely implied, screens and monitors are a recurring motif...
The Guardian

The Guardian

553K+
Followers
126K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy