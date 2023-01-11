ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk resumes flights after delays in US due to FAA computer outage

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Flights are being delayed at multiple locations across the United States after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration.

At around 6:30 Eastern, there were 760 delays within, into or out of the United, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

The agency said in a tweet that it was working on restoring its Notice to Air Missions System.

“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the FAA said. “Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.”

The FAA is working to restore what is known as the Notice to Air Missions System.

NOTAMs used to be available through a hotline but that was phased out with the internet. The alerts span from mundane information about construction at airports to urgent flight restrictions or broken equipment.

The FAA tweeted that domestic departures will be paused until 9 a.m.

News 3 confirmed with Norfolk International Airport that flights leaving the airport have been affected by the NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) outage, and flights are gradually resuming.

The agency said that it would provide frequent updates as it made progress.

