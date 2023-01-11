ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Flight delays reported across United States after computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0kAmpd7L00

Flight delays reported across United States after computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration .

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

US official warns of risks posed by heavy electric vehicles

DETROIT -- The head of the National Transportation Safety Board expressed concern Wednesday about the safety risks that heavy electric vehicles pose if they collide with lighter vehicles. The official, Jennifer Homendy, raised the issue in a speech in Washington to the Transportation Research Board. She noted, by way of...
WASHINGTON STATE
hstoday.us

USCIS Announces Final Phase of Premium Processing Expansion for EB-1 and EB-2 Form I-140 Petitions and Future Expansion for Certain F-1 Students

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is implementing the final phase of the premium processing expansion for Form I-140, Immigrant Petition for Alien Workers, under the EB-1 and EB-2 classifications. Unlike previous phases of the expansion, this phase applies to new (initial) petitions, in addition to all previously filed Form I-140...
ABC News

ABC News

979K+
Followers
204K+
Post
574M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy