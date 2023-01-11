Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
US border authorities roll out updated pursuit policy
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. border authorities announced changes to their policy for pursuing smugglers and other crime suspects on Wednesday, following an extensive review and criticism by immigrant advocates who pointed to cases in which passengers died when drivers fled law enforcement. Customs and Border Protection announced the...
WHEC TV-10
China’s trade surplus swells to $877.6B as exports grow
BEIJING (AP) — China’s trade surplus swelled to a record $877.6 billion last year as exports rose despite weakening U.S. and European demand and anti-virus controls that temporarily shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers. Exports increased 7% from a year earlier to $3.95 trillion, decelerating from 2021′s...
WHEC TV-10
Industry group reports China’s auto sales rose 9.5% to 23.6 million in 2020 despite fall in December
BEIJING (AP) — Industry group reports China’s auto sales rose 9.5% to 23.6 million in 2020 despite fall in December. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
