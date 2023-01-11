ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Dozens of delays at MSP Airport due to icy conditions, recovery from FAA outage

By CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wKOIb_0kAmp82B00

FAA orders airlines to pause all domestic departures during computer outage 00:57

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted a ground stop on domestic flight departures following an overnight computer outage that led to widespread delays.

As of 7:50 a.m., the FAA said "normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually" across the country.

While working to restore its Notice to Air Missions system, the FAA earlier in the morning ordered airlines to pause domestic departures until 8 a.m.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport's website shows there were nearly 60 delays as of 8 a.m. At the same time, there were over 4,300 delays in United States airports, according to flight tracking website, FlightAware .

MSP Airport officials say continued de-icing of aircraft by airlines will likely impact departure times through at least the morning. Runways, taxiways and ramp areas are continuing to be treated by crews.

White House Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says President Joe Biden has been briefed on the FAA outage.

"There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point," Jean-Pierre said.

If you are traveling, the best advice is to check with your airline before heading to the airport.

Comments / 1

Guest
3d ago

Maybe the federal government should mandate the FAA and all airlines update all their software to the newest technology and programs to ensure this doesn’t happen again. But our government is more concerned with their extreme left agenda and supporting all the wing nut groups always crying and playing the victim card. If butt boy Pete can’t handle this as transportation secretary then he should be removed from office

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MIX 108

Watch: Harrowing Footage Of Car Falling Off Highway Bridge In Minnesota

A traffic camera caught a car careening off an overpass bridge in Bloomington, Minnesota on I-494 over I-35W during some slick conditions on the road. For sure the older I get I have become way more cautious when I am driving especially in the winter. Black Ice is a real thing and with the weather, we have had so far this winter every day is a gamble on whether it is going to snow or freezing rain or both.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
B105

What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning

Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Drive Alert: 230+ crashes and spinouts overnight amid icy road conditions

MINNEAPOLIS -- WCCO has issued a NEXT Drive Alert after freezing rain overnight led to widespread slick conditions. Multiple schools are reporting delays. Metro Transit suspended its bus service Wednesday morning due to icy road conditions, but shortly before 8:30 a.m., started releasing buses from garages to restore service. The light rail and Northstar service is operating as usual.The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority is also suspending service due to compromised roads. RELATED: School closings & delaysThe Minnesota State Patrol says, between 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, there were 120 crashes and 116 spinouts, along with 19 jackknifed semis. Ten of the crashes included injuries, but there were no serious injuries or fatalities. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport says aircraft continue to be de-iced, which will likely impact departure times. The airfield is operational and runways are open. Icy conditions extend to Wisconsin as well; authorities say that the northwestern part of the state is covered in slippery stretches. Officials are asking drivers to increase their follow distance to give cars extra time to stop. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Heavy snow, warm temps force Luminary Loppet, Lake Harriet Art Shanties to adjust plans

MINNEAPOLIS -- Our recent swing in weather has created challenges for outdoor events. From ice melting, to uneven freezing on lakes, organizers are making adjustments. The changes may impact your plans.Art Shanty organizers were out scoping spots around the Lake Harriet Bandshell for artists to place their projects on Friday."It's part of the adaptable changing nature of the game," artistic director Erin Lavelle said.Lavelle said they need the ice to be 10 inches to safely hold the shanty projects and 30,000 event-goers.It's at 6 inches so they made the call to move from lake to land."It was an easy call...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Deteriorating ice conditions force some Minnesota winter events to pivot

Heavier-than-average snowfall across much of Minnesota this winter has been a boon to a lot of winter sports enthusiasts, providing a great foundation for ski trails, sledding hills and snowmobile routes. But it’s now causing problems with ice conditions on some frozen lakes. In some cases, lakes that started...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Northrop Auditorium, Church Street Garage and Northrop Garage closed until further notice

MINNEAPOLIS — Crews are getting ready to inspect the roof of Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota campus after a partial collapse Wednesday night. The University's dispatch center received reports of the collapse just after 7:30 p.m. that evening, according to a statement from the U of M. A section on one corner of the roof "had caved in into an attic and utility space."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

What's behind the mail delivery delays in the Twin Cities?

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Many Minnesotans are raising concerns about their mail delivery – or lack there-of.For some neighborhoods, it's been more than a week since they last saw anything in their mailboxes.Maple Grove resident Vicki Javner says she loves getting mail, and relies on it to keep her life moving."I understand there's probably many factors feeding into this, but I want my mail," Javner said. "My younger friends say, 'I just get junk mail, it doesn't matter. Who cares if I ever get it.' But to me, it's a lifeline."MORE: Angie Craig demands answers for long delays in mail...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
spectrumnews1.com

DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
WISCONSIN STATE
KARE 11

Thomson Reuters to sell most of Eagan campus, move to new location in Twin Cities

EAGAN, Minn — Thomson Reuters (TR) is looking to sell the majority of its 263-acre campus in Eagan, in a response to changing workplace habits and culture. The Toronto-based company is looking to sell 179-acres or over 68% of its 263-acre campus. Notable features included in the sale are the office building with over 1.1 million square feet and three data centers with over 333,000 square feet.
EAGAN, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee police: Deny THC licenses to two of three new applicants

Three Shakopee businesses are requesting THC licenses that will be considered at next Tuesday’s Shakopee City Council meeting, though police have recommended that two of them be denied. A Shakopee Police Department memo stated that as of Jan. 11, the city had received THC license applications from Easy Street...
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Above-average warm weekend ahead

MINNEAPOLIS -- Temperatures will warm up throughout the day on Saturday, making it a perfect day to head outside.This warm-up is thanks to an air mass that's pushing out the cooler air in Minnesota. Highs are expected to hit 34 degrees on Saturday and 37 on Sunday.It'll be warm overnight too, with temps in the 30s.January is the thick of winter, but some warmer days tend to sneak their way in. According to NEXT Weather Meteorologist Joseph Dames, it's not uncommon to see temperatures in the 40s; 2012 saw a 52-degree day.The next storm system will likely move in on Monday, bringing rain that could turn into a snowy mix on Tuesday morning.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

U of M bids to regain ownership of Twin Cities healthcare facilities, build billion-dollar hospital

The University of Minnesota is seeking to regain ownership control of its healthcare facilities and build a new, billion-dollar medical center on its Twin Cities campus. The "MPact Health Care Innovation vision" sets out a path for the University to regain ownership and governing rights to its University of Minnesota Medical Center teaching hospital, the Masonic Children's Hospital, and the Clinics and Surgery Center from Fairview Health Services.
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
fox9.com

Watch: Girl skates down icy street in Roseville, Minnesota

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Freezing rain left streets across the Twin Cities metro covered in ice Wednesday morning, and a girl in Roseville took advantage. She laced up her skates and skated down the street. Meanwhile, across the Twin Cities, vehicles were slipping and sliding off roadways. The Minnesota...
ROSEVILLE, MN
krwc1360.com

Funeral Mass Today (Thursday) for Scott Hollencamp, Fatal Auto-Pedestrian Crash Victim

A funeral Mass is scheduled for today (Thursday) in Maple Lake for a young man from that community who was the victim of a recent auto-pedestrian crash. 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp died in the early evening hours of January 3rd during the final hours of a heavy snowstorm that had made driving extremely difficult. His car had run off a snow-covered Highway 24 south of Clearwater and into the ditch. Scott had successfully gotten out of his vehicle, but was then struck by a southbound pickup truck. Authorities say he died at the scene.
MAPLE LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
114K+
Followers
27K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy