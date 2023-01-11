Russian forces are closing in on the eastern Ukrainian city of Soledar, which is near the hotly-contested city of Bakhmut, in the occupied Donetsk oblast. “The invaders have now concentrated their greatest efforts on Soledar,” Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy said Monday. “It is extremely difficult; there are almost no whole walls left” in the city, he said in an evening address to his countrymen.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO