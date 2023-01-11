Read full article on original website
MPD: Woman hit and killed by car in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Friday at 7:19 p.m., the Memphis Police Department responded to a pedestrian hit in the area of 3rd Street and East Fairway Avenue. A woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but later died from her injuries. The driver involved did stay...
Baby helped by ICU nurse after interstate crash dies
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — An eight-month-old boy has died as a result of a crash on Interstate 40, and his 2-year-old brother is fighting for his life at Le Bonheur. It’s a sad turn of events in what had been an uplifting story WREG reported about an off-duty nurse who initially helped save that baby […]
Woman missing after leaving with man to get cigarettes: MPD
UPDATE: The city-watch for Jean Merritt has been canceled. *** MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a woman who reportedly went missing from North Memphis Thursday night. Police say 47-year-old Jean Merritt was last seen in the 1400 block of Sydney Street at around 9 p.m. Thursday. Memphis Police issued a City Watch […]
2 shot in Orange Mound, 3 suspects wanted, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are wanted after a shooting Friday afternoon that left two others injured, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers responded just before 1 p.m. Friday to a shooting on Park Avenue east of Airways Boulevard and found two people had been shot. Three...
Family Dollar employee suffers head injury in assault
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for suspects after they say four men beat a Family Dollar store employee until he had head trauma. MPD said they responded to a call about a simple assault on the 1600 block of Jackson Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on January 12. When they arrived, a witness told […]
Pedestrian struck, killed in Tunica County
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A pedestrian was hit and killed on US Highway 61 in Tunica County early Tuesday morning. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says 42-year-old Kenivel Smith was walking south on US Highway 61 around 4:41 a.m. when he was struck by a 2015 Hyundai Elantra. Smith was fatally injured. The driver was treated […]
Crash involving multiple vehicles causes delays on I-40 westbound
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash caused delays along I-40 between Covington Pike and Jackson Ave. TDOT said the crash along westbound I-40 was reported just before 4 p.m. Tuesday. Westbound had some lanes and the right shoulder blocked. Memphis police said officers responded to the two-car crash just...
MPD: Officers stop thieves from stealing cars at Oak Court Mall
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a group looking to steal cars was arrested after they were caught canvassing the Oak Court Mall parking lot on Thursday. MPD said officers turned on their blue lights and sirens after they saw a silver Hyundai Elantra “prowling” on vehicles on the lot. They said one person jumped out […]
Westwood murders: Residents concerned about their safety
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local residents are reeling, worried about four murders that happened over the last two months. Those who live in the Westwood community are talking about the incidents that occurred between November and January. “It’s crazy. It sounds like something out of a movie,” said Westwood resident...
Woman helps detain Parkway Village burglar, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police said a victim helped detain a burglar who broke into at least two houses on a Parkway Village street on Thursday. Kandi Walker, 39, was taken into custody in the 4100 block of Chippewa Road and charged with two counts of aggravated burglary and two counts of theft of property. The […]
MPD impound lot at overcapacity, causes headache for city tow truck drivers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you have to pick up your car from the Memphis Police Impound Lot, be prepared for a long day. MPD said about 11,000 vehicles were stolen last year. That’s caused congestion. “Just sitting up there waiting and waiting. I sat up there for 4.5...
MPD: 3 suspects wanted in Life Lounge shooting that injured multiple victims
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for three suspects involved in a shooting that left multiple victims injured on New Year’s Day, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 2:20 a.m. at Life Lounge located at 6153 Mount Moriah Road. Police say officers arrived...
126 years in prison for woman who murdered 8-year-old
MARION, Ark. – A woman was sentenced to 126 years in prison for the fatal shooting of an 8-year old this week. Michael Snell – Managing Deputy Prosecuting Attorney – and Sonia E. Fonticiella – Prosecuting Attorney for the 2nd Judicial District, prosecuted 25-year-old Shanteria Nicole Montgomery. A Crittenden County Circuit Court jury took less than an hour and a half to convict Montgomery of first–degree murder in the April 10, 2022, fatal shooting of 8-year old Ja’Maiyah Hall.
Eight charged with auto theft in less than 24 hours
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eight people, including three juveniles, were arrested on auto theft charges in five separate cases in less than 24 hours, Memphis Police said Thursday. Memphis Police say there have been 486 vehicle thefts so far in 2023 compared to only 218 this time in 2022.
Man injured by police during traffic stop dies, DA confirms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was injured by police during a traffic stop over the weekend has died, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy confirmed Tuesday. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 29-year-old Tyre Nichols died from his injuries. The TBI started investigating officers’ use of force in Nichols’ arrest after he was […]
Body found shot, burning behind Memphis church
► Please see our updated story with details about Larry Thorn here. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives found a man shot dead in a South Memphis neighborhood Tuesday, and a witness says the body had been set on fire. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Gold Avenue just before 7 a.m. They say they […]
Woman accused of stabbing man after argument about text
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing charges after she was accused of stabbing a man in Hickory Hill early Friday morning. Memphis Police responded to an apartment complex on South Landing Way at around 2:40 a.m. Friday. Court documents say that the victim told police that he and the suspect, identified as Alycia Hernandez, […]
Body found behind Memphis church identified as school secretary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about a man who was found dead outside of a church in South Memphis. Memphis Police identified the victim as Larry Thorn. A witness told WREG he saw a body burning on the backside of a boarded-up church off Gold Avenue. Police said they received a man down call just […]
MPD arrests 8 people over 2 days for car theft
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Eight people are behind bars - including three teens - after a string of car theft-related arrests by Memphis Police Wednesday and Thursday, MPD said. The first five came Wednesday, MPD said, in separate incidents. According to MPD, at 11:08 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a...
Woman recounts terrifying moment armed man burglarized her East Memphis home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was caught on camera breaking into an East Memphis home with a gun in his hand. The victim was not home, but her two dogs were. No one was hurt but the victim told FOX13 that home break-ins do not normally happen in her neighborhood.
