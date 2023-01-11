ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencerport, NY

wdkx.com

URMC Announces Tuition-Free Nursing Program

Yesterday, the University of Rochester Medical Center and School of Nursing announced a new program that will provide tuition-free education for qualified students. Karen Keady, URMC’s chief nursing executive, stated: “COVID has really been disruptive for our training of nurses in all clinical professions. I think this is one step toward helping that transition to practice really go much smoother because we’re working on it the entire time that they’re in school.”
13 WHAM

Missing Rochester teen found safe

Rochester, N.Y. — Update (1/13): RPD confirms that Dahira Ali has been found safe and is reunited with her family. Original story: The Rochester Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teenager. Dahira Ali, 15, was last seen attending an event Jan. 7 at Northwest College Preparatory...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Former RCSD School Resource Officer on school safety

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Tuesday evening, the Rochester City School District Board of Education approved a motion to place police officers outside five buildings, for arrival and dismissal times only. This comes after reports and security footage showing three students running to escape gunfire, outside Franklin High School on Thursday, Jan. 5. The suspect can […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: Missing 15-year-old girl has been found

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police says 15-year-old Dahira Ali was reported missing last Saturday, January 7. Officials told us Dahira was last seen at an event at Northeast College Prep School. They say she was seen wearing a long skirt, black jacket, and a hijab. Anyone with additional information on...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Teacher: Gang violence a major problem at Rochester city schools

Rochester, N.Y. — Crews were installing additional cameras Tuesday outside the front doors of the Franklin Educational Campus, five days after a gunman shot at a 16-year-old student on the building's front steps. "That could have been my son standing at that door getting to school," said Rose Torres....
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RCSD non-teaching union voices concern for security staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City School District confirmed on Tuesday that four staff members are on leave, following leaked security video of a scary incident outside Franklin High School. According to police and the district, a suspect fired multiple shots toward students in the doorway at on Thursday, Jan. 5. No one was injured in […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Sentenced for Strangling Wife to Death

The Rochester man accused of strangling his wife to death will serve 22 years in prison. Ahmed Ali pleaded guilty to 1st-degree manslaughter in October. Prosecutors say he choked Arbay Chivala to death in August of 2021 at their Argo Park Home. He then left Chivala's body in the home...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Officers stationed outside Rochester high schools after Franklin student was nearly shot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police Department officers were outside of some Rochester city schools on Monday morning while students were arriving. This added security comes after a 16-year-old student was chased and nearly hit by a gunman on the steps of his school on Thursday as students were arriving. Multiple shots were fired outside Franklin Upper School Campus on Norton Street but no one was hit.
ROCHESTER, NY
wdkx.com

Recovery Workers From Monroe County Honored

Monroe County officials honored the response team of over 200 members from Monroe County that went to Buffalo to help with recovery efforts after the blizzard. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello recognized the recovery crew members for working to help clear the streets in Buffalo. They also helped with responding to emergency calls, restoring emergency services, and transporting residents mostly working 12 hour shifts.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Fire Guts Clifton Springs Home

An Ontario County family is homeless, after a fire gutted their mobile home this morning. Firefighters were called out to County Road 25 in Clifton Springs shortly before 7. No one was home, but several cats were killed. It's believed a space heater in the master bedroom was the cause.
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Teen stabbed in downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating the stabbing of a teenager Thursday afternoon, according to a city spokesperson. At approximately 3:20 p.m. Thursday, police responded to One Fountain Plaza where, they say, a teenage male had been stabbed. The teen was transported to ECMC where he was taken into surgery, according to authorities. […]
BUFFALO, NY

