Yesterday, the University of Rochester Medical Center and School of Nursing announced a new program that will provide tuition-free education for qualified students. Karen Keady, URMC’s chief nursing executive, stated: “COVID has really been disruptive for our training of nurses in all clinical professions. I think this is one step toward helping that transition to practice really go much smoother because we’re working on it the entire time that they’re in school.”

1 DAY AGO