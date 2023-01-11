Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
Rochester Celebrities Gathered To Celebrate New Christmas BookHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Winter Home Maintenance Tips To Keep Your Rochester, NY Home In Tip-top ConditionKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
What Mistakes Must You Avoid When Buying A Home During The Winter In Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Related
wdkx.com
URMC Announces Tuition-Free Nursing Program
Yesterday, the University of Rochester Medical Center and School of Nursing announced a new program that will provide tuition-free education for qualified students. Karen Keady, URMC’s chief nursing executive, stated: “COVID has really been disruptive for our training of nurses in all clinical professions. I think this is one step toward helping that transition to practice really go much smoother because we’re working on it the entire time that they’re in school.”
13 WHAM
Missing Rochester teen found safe
Rochester, N.Y. — Update (1/13): RPD confirms that Dahira Ali has been found safe and is reunited with her family. Original story: The Rochester Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teenager. Dahira Ali, 15, was last seen attending an event Jan. 7 at Northwest College Preparatory...
Former RCSD School Resource Officer on school safety
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Tuesday evening, the Rochester City School District Board of Education approved a motion to place police officers outside five buildings, for arrival and dismissal times only. This comes after reports and security footage showing three students running to escape gunfire, outside Franklin High School on Thursday, Jan. 5. The suspect can […]
iheart.com
RCSD Board Approves Plan to Post Police Outside Five City Schools
The Rochester City school board has approved the district's plan to post police outside five city schools. The vote was 7-0 and comes five days after a person fired a gun at point blank range at three students trying to get inside the door at Franklin High. The district will...
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Missing 15-year-old girl has been found
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police says 15-year-old Dahira Ali was reported missing last Saturday, January 7. Officials told us Dahira was last seen at an event at Northeast College Prep School. They say she was seen wearing a long skirt, black jacket, and a hijab. Anyone with additional information on...
13 WHAM
Teacher: Gang violence a major problem at Rochester city schools
Rochester, N.Y. — Crews were installing additional cameras Tuesday outside the front doors of the Franklin Educational Campus, five days after a gunman shot at a 16-year-old student on the building's front steps. "That could have been my son standing at that door getting to school," said Rose Torres....
RCSD non-teaching union voices concern for security staff
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City School District confirmed on Tuesday that four staff members are on leave, following leaked security video of a scary incident outside Franklin High School. According to police and the district, a suspect fired multiple shots toward students in the doorway at on Thursday, Jan. 5. No one was injured in […]
Police Stationed Outside Of Various Schools Across New York State
The second half of the school year is almost here and across New York State, student's safety is first and foremost. The new year has brought new challenges and school administrators and law enforcement are working hand-in-hand to tackle them. In Rochester, police officers and security will be stationed outside...
Rochester bookstore to start from ‘chapter one’ after East Ave. fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – It’s been one week since a fire ravaged through a building on Rochester’s East Avenue, which houses several local businesses. One of them, Akimbo Bookshop, has lost nearly everything. However, the owner says she is hoping to rebuild. In the early morning hours last Wednesday, Rachel Crawford woke up to a call […]
iheart.com
Rochester Man Sentenced for Strangling Wife to Death
The Rochester man accused of strangling his wife to death will serve 22 years in prison. Ahmed Ali pleaded guilty to 1st-degree manslaughter in October. Prosecutors say he choked Arbay Chivala to death in August of 2021 at their Argo Park Home. He then left Chivala's body in the home...
wdkx.com
Rochester City Council Approves Money For RPD Officers To Be At Schools
Rochester City Council has approved the funding for the Rochester Police Department to place officers at schools. City Council voted earlier this week to fund overtime for RPD officers to be present at some of the schools in the City of Rochester. The officers will be at certain schools for...
WHEC TV-10
As police search for suspect who stole car with children inside, child services investigates mother
ROCHESTER, N.Y.- Rochester police are still searching for the suspect who stole a car yesterday, with two small children inside. Police are investigating not only the suspect, but also the mother who they say, left the car running as she ran into a corner store. The children who are six...
RPD: Woman stabbed on Lake View Park
A woman was stabbed Friday morning on Lake View Park, according to the Rochester Police Department.
WHEC TV-10
Officers stationed outside Rochester high schools after Franklin student was nearly shot
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police Department officers were outside of some Rochester city schools on Monday morning while students were arriving. This added security comes after a 16-year-old student was chased and nearly hit by a gunman on the steps of his school on Thursday as students were arriving. Multiple shots were fired outside Franklin Upper School Campus on Norton Street but no one was hit.
wdkx.com
Recovery Workers From Monroe County Honored
Monroe County officials honored the response team of over 200 members from Monroe County that went to Buffalo to help with recovery efforts after the blizzard. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello recognized the recovery crew members for working to help clear the streets in Buffalo. They also helped with responding to emergency calls, restoring emergency services, and transporting residents mostly working 12 hour shifts.
iheart.com
Fire Guts Clifton Springs Home
An Ontario County family is homeless, after a fire gutted their mobile home this morning. Firefighters were called out to County Road 25 in Clifton Springs shortly before 7. No one was home, but several cats were killed. It's believed a space heater in the master bedroom was the cause.
Ann Costello, executive director of Golisano Foundation, announces retirement
Tom Golisano shared his thanks to Costello for her many years of service to the Golisano Foundation.
Sunrise Smart Start: Kathy Drive triple stabbing, Darien St. reopen
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Sunrise Smart Start: Body found on Buffalo Rd., stolen vehicle with children inside
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Teen stabbed in downtown Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating the stabbing of a teenager Thursday afternoon, according to a city spokesperson. At approximately 3:20 p.m. Thursday, police responded to One Fountain Plaza where, they say, a teenage male had been stabbed. The teen was transported to ECMC where he was taken into surgery, according to authorities. […]
Comments / 0