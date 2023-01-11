Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
2023 Australian Open ATP Draw: Nadal faces tough test, can meet Djokovic only in final
The 2023 Australian Open is set to begin on January 16 and the draw has been announced, and it features some interesting first-round matchups. The tournament, which is the first Grand Slam of the year, will feature only the top players in the world competing for the coveted title. Despite missing the world no. 1, Carlos Alcaraz, who withdrew because of an injury, the draw for the 2023 Australian Open is as packed as ever.
NBC Sports
Tomljanovic, Badosa out of Australian Open with injuries
MELBOURNE, Australia — Ajla Tomljanovic, who beat Serena Williams in her final match at last year’s U.S. Open, and Paula Badosa, who was seeded 11th at Melbourne Park, withdrew from the Australian Open because of injuries. Tomljanovic is dealing with a bad knee that forced her to skip...
BBC
Australian Open 2023 preview: Djokovic, Nadal, Raducanu & Murray set for Melbourne
Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on 5 Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Novak Djokovic returns to the Australian Open a year on from his controversial deportation, again primed as the man to beat at the opening Grand Slam tournament of the 2023 season.
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 2: Kasatkina advances to last four, defeating Kvitova
Russian Daria Kasatkina, the No 5 seed, reached the last four of the Adelaide International 2 by beating Czech Petra Kvitova, the No 12 seed, 6-3, 7-6 (3) at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Thursday night. Kasatkina, ranked No 8, will face the winner of the match between Brazilian...
Australian Open draw: Rafael Nadal begins title defense with tough test in opening round
Defending champion Rafael Nadal will face English youngster Jack Draper in the opening round of the Australian Open in a bid to retain his 2022 crown and extend his grand slam tally.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open ATP Draw confirmed including Nadal-Draper, Murray-Berrettini and return of Djokovic
The ATP Draw has been confirmed ahead of the 2023 Australian Open which is due to take place between 16-29 January in Melbourne. Rafael Nadal is defending champion and after a dismal start to his 2023 campaign has been handed one of the toughest assignments as he will face rising Brit, Jack Draper.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open WTA Draw confirmed including Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Raducanu, Fernandez, Gauff
The draw is officially confirmed for the 2023 Australian Open on the WTA side of the draw which will take place between 16 and 29 January. Emma Raducanu could face Coco Gauff in the second round in Melbourne if she can get past Tamara Korpatsch in one of the main eye catching draws.
tennismajors.com
Auckland Open: Gasquet gets walkover, advances to 33rd career final
Frenchman Richard Gasquet moved into the final of the Auckland Open after countryman Constant Lestienne withdrew before their semi-final at the ASB Tennis Centre on Friday. Gasquet, ranked No 67, will play second seed Cameron Norrie next. The Brit scored his sixth win in a row this eyar with a straight sets victory over American Jenson Brooksby in the first semi-final of the day.
WTA roundup: Belinda Bencic, Lauren Davis win titles
January 14 - No. 8 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland emphatically captured her seventh career title with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over No. 5 Daria Kasatkina of Russia in Saturday's Adelaide International 2 final in Australia.
Tennis-Stosur to retire after Australian Open
Jan 14 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur on Saturday said she will retire from the sport following this month's Australian Open, 21 years after her first appearance at Melbourne Park.
tennismajors.com
Hobart International: Cocciaretto beats Kenin to reach first WTA final
Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto advanced to the first WTA level final of her career at the Hobart International by beating former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Friday. Cocciaretto, ranked No 67, will face the winner of the second semi-final between Russian...
