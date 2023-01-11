ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

2023 Australian Open ATP Draw: Nadal faces tough test, can meet Djokovic only in final

The 2023 Australian Open is set to begin on January 16 and the draw has been announced, and it features some interesting first-round matchups. The tournament, which is the first Grand Slam of the year, will feature only the top players in the world competing for the coveted title. Despite missing the world no. 1, Carlos Alcaraz, who withdrew because of an injury, the draw for the 2023 Australian Open is as packed as ever.
NBC Sports

Tomljanovic, Badosa out of Australian Open with injuries

MELBOURNE, Australia — Ajla Tomljanovic, who beat Serena Williams in her final match at last year’s U.S. Open, and Paula Badosa, who was seeded 11th at Melbourne Park, withdrew from the Australian Open because of injuries. Tomljanovic is dealing with a bad knee that forced her to skip...
BBC

Australian Open 2023 preview: Djokovic, Nadal, Raducanu & Murray set for Melbourne

Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on 5 Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Novak Djokovic returns to the Australian Open a year on from his controversial deportation, again primed as the man to beat at the opening Grand Slam tournament of the 2023 season.
tennismajors.com

Adelaide International 2: Kasatkina advances to last four, defeating Kvitova

Russian Daria Kasatkina, the No 5 seed, reached the last four of the Adelaide International 2 by beating Czech Petra Kvitova, the No 12 seed, 6-3, 7-6 (3) at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Thursday night. Kasatkina, ranked No 8, will face the winner of the match between Brazilian...
tennismajors.com

Auckland Open: Gasquet gets walkover, advances to 33rd career final

Frenchman Richard Gasquet moved into the final of the Auckland Open after countryman Constant Lestienne withdrew before their semi-final at the ASB Tennis Centre on Friday. Gasquet, ranked No 67, will play second seed Cameron Norrie next. The Brit scored his sixth win in a row this eyar with a straight sets victory over American Jenson Brooksby in the first semi-final of the day.
Reuters

WTA roundup: Belinda Bencic, Lauren Davis win titles

January 14 - No. 8 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland emphatically captured her seventh career title with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over No. 5 Daria Kasatkina of Russia in Saturday's Adelaide International 2 final in Australia.
Reuters

Tennis-Stosur to retire after Australian Open

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur on Saturday said she will retire from the sport following this month's Australian Open, 21 years after her first appearance at Melbourne Park.
tennismajors.com

Hobart International: Cocciaretto beats Kenin to reach first WTA final

Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto advanced to the first WTA level final of her career at the Hobart International by beating former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Friday. Cocciaretto, ranked No 67, will face the winner of the second semi-final between Russian...

