Chicopee, MA

Berkshire Leadership Program Now Accepting Applications for Class of 2023

PITTSFIELD — 1Berkshire’s Berkshire Leadership Program (BLP) announced that applications are open for the class of 2023. “The Berkshire Leadership Program is one of the most comprehensive ways to learn about the community and a great opportunity for additional professional development,” said Christine Hoyt, 1Berkshire’s director of Member Services and BLP coordinator.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Holyoke Medical Center to Host Free Nurse-appreciation Concert

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Medical Center will host Nurses Rock: Salute to Nurse Heroes, a free nurse-appreciation event on Friday, Jan. 20 in downtown Springfield. The free event is for all nurses, regardless of where they work, and will offer free food and drinks, free parking, giveaways, and live music featuring the band Trailer Trash.
HOLYOKE, MA
Tenth Annual Easthampton WinterFest to Be Held on Feb. 11

EASTHAMPTON — On Saturday, Feb. 11, the 10th annual Easthampton WinterFest will be held in locations throughout the city. The festival is organized by the Nashawannuck Pond Steering Committee and is a fundraising event created to bring public awareness about ongoing efforts needed to keep Nashawannuck Pond healthy for generations to come.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
Bulkley Richardson Promotes Sarah Willey, Stephen Holstrom

SPRINGFIELD — Bulkley Richardson announced that Sarah Willey has been promoted to partner in the firm’s Business/Finance Department, and Stephen Holstrom has been promoted to counsel in the firm’s Litigation Department. Willey’s practice includes a range of business services, including advising clients in business formation, mergers and...
PeoplesBank Donation Supports OneHolyoke’s Rent Stabilization Initiative

HOLYOKE — OneHolyoke Community Development Corp. announced a $20,000 donation from PeoplesBank to support OneHolyoke’s Working Families – Rent Stabilization initiative. The lead grant from PeoplesBank has allowed the organization to freeze rents for those in OneHolyoke housing units. “At a time when housing costs are spiking...
HOLYOKE, MA

