Read full article on original website
Related
Airlines back more spending, staff to fix failed FAA system
DALLAS (AP) — Airline executives bristled last year when government officials, led by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, blamed the carriers for causing thousands of flight cancellations and mistreating their customers. The shoe is on the other foot now after a technology outage at the Federal Aviation Administration grounded planes...
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
UK to ship modern Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine
British officials vowed to dispatch advanced Challenger 2 tanks to war-torn Ukraine Saturday as heavy ground warfare with Russian invaders rages.
WIS-TV
Senator Tim Scott to ring closing bell at NYSE
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - United States Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) will close the New York Stock Exchange by ringing the closing bell. Scott is ringing the closing bell at 4 p.m. on Friday, January 13, to celebrate the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. Scott is the incoming Ranking member...
Kirk Cameron, previously denied spots at public libraries, speaks out in California
Actor-writer Kirk Cameron is taking a kids' story-hour event across the country to public libraries — and on Saturday, Jan. 14, he appeared in Placentia, California, to share his faith-based book.
Comments / 0