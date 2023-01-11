Read full article on original website
Police identify man allegedly killed in "swarming" attack by 8 teenage girls in downtown Toronto
Canadian police have identified the Toronto man who was fatally stabbed last month, allegedly by a group of eight teenage girls. Toronto Police named him as 59-year-old Ken Lee and released few other details. Police previously said the man had moved into the city's shelter system in recent months. Police...
A man stabs 6 people at a central Paris train station before police shoot him
The unnamed assailant is seriously injured after being shot in the chest. He used "a bladed weapon" during the attack at the French capital's busy Gare du Nord train station Wednesday morning.
Man Mauled to Death by His Three Dogs Including Pit Bull Cross: Police
The victim was found lying unresponsive in the yard by his wife.
Woman Mauled to Death by 2 Pit Bulls in Savage Attack, Owner Arrested
Nchabeleng Charles Masebe, 67, faces homicide charges in relation to the attack.
Two shot while in bed in house full of people, including nine kids, Fresno police say
Police are investigating how a man and a woman were shot while in bed early Monday morning in southeast Fresno. The shooting occurred around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Iowa Avenue near Cedar Avenue. The pair, who police describe as being in a domestic relationship, said they had been...
Blood Trail Leads Albuquerque Police to Tiger Cub During Shooting Investigation
A 20-pound tiger cub was found during a shooting investigation in Albuquerque, New Mexico Officers in Albuquerque, New Mexico, were surprised to find a tiger cub while they investigated a shooting near a convenience store on Tuesday. Officers were alerted to shots fired at 304 Indiana Street from gunshot detection system ShotSpotter, according to a Facebook post from the Albuquerque Police Department. When they arrived at the Allsup's convenience store, they were told someone had been shot outside of the business. As they were investigating the shooting,...
Texas man in jail after allegedly decapitating his newlywed wife
A 21-year-old Texas man remained jailed Friday after authorities accused him of killing and decapitating his wife.Jared Dicus has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Anggy Diaz. Dicus is being held on a $500,000 bond.Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said authorities found Diaz's body Wednesday afternoon at a home the couple shared in a rural area near Magnolia, located about 44 miles northwest of Houston."It's a gruesome crime," Guidry said.Dicus was found at the murder scene and arrested, Guidry said. The sheriff told reporters that Dicus later confessed to the killing. Investigators believe a kitchen knife was...
Organ trafficking ring busted after boy found in lab with kidney removed
Police in Pakistan said Friday they busted an organ trafficking ring when a missing 14-year-old boy was found in an underground lab after having his kidney removed. The ring was responsible for luring young, vulnerable victims with promises of lucrative jobs and large payouts before removing their organs — mainly kidneys — to sell for up to 900,000 rupees ($4,000).
Woman charged after police accuse her of setting boyfriend’s house on fire in Burton
A Lobeco woman turned herself in Wednesday after police accused her of breaking into and then setting ablaze the house a man she was in a relationship with was renting in Burton, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Beverly Goron, 43, was charged with first-degree burglary and arson...
Robbers pull off multimillion-dollar copper heist in Chilean port
SANTIAGO (Reuters) -Chilean authorities said on Wednesday they were investigating a violent heist in Chile’s main seaport where thieves stole several shipping containers filled with copper belonging to state-owned giant Codelco.
Florida man accidentally shoots himself in the leg while allegedly attempting to burglarize a car
A man accidentally shot himself in the leg during an alleged attempted burglary in Okaloosa County, Florida. Justin McCall, who was out of jail on bond, allegedly stole a firearm from vehicle and was trying to break into another, authorities said. That's when he accidentally shot himself, Okaloosa County Sheriff's...
Investigators confiscated cell phones and other items from home of missing 11-year-old girl, warrants show
Authorities investigating the disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari have confiscated three cell phones from her family's North Carolina home, search warrants obtained Tuesday by CNN affiliate WCCB show.
Caterham dog attack: One woman dead and another injured
A woman has died in a dog attack, police have said. Officers were called to Caterham, Surrey at about 14:25 GMT to a dog attacking members of the public. One woman, aged in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene while a second woman suffered dog bites and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A married couple taking care of a 4-year-old girl is under arrest and face charges in her disappearance, Oklahoma officials say
A married couple who police say was caring for a 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma has been arrested and charged after the child's disappearance, investigators said.
Toddler dies from fentanyl overdose, Louisiana cops say. Now the mother is charged
A 34-year-old woman is in custody after the death of her 20-month-old toddler from a drug overdose, Louisiana cops say. Police were called at 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 31 with reports that there was an unresponsive child at a Kenner, Louisiana home. The officers tried to revive the child but...
Key West man bashes woman’s head into a car, pavement after drinking all day, deputies say
A Key West man bashed a woman’s head into a car window and the pavement after she had inadvertently awoken him from his drunken stupor Wednesday, according to deputies. Terry Sean Milligan is facing charges of aggravated battery and damage to property. As of Thursday, he was still in jail on a $26,500 bond, jail records show.
Dreamboys founder jailed for axe attack on wife at Stock home
The founder of the Dreamboys stripper group has been jailed for 27 years for the attempted murder of his wife. David Richards, 42, attacked Alex Alam with an axe at her home in Stock, Essex, on 3 April, after the breakdown of their relationship. The 32-year-old suffered a fractured skull...
Richardson man found dead in parking lot; 2 suspects face murder charges
The Richardson Police Department identified a 20-year old man who was found dead in a parking lot Tuesday and announced two arrests in connection with the homicide. At approximately 6:50 pm, Richardson police received multiple calls about a shooting in the parking lot of 901 South Coit Road. Officers found David Maldonado deceased.
Man shot at least twice in abdomen during Fresno shooting. Police searching for clues
A man in his 30s is in critical condition after he was shot Wednesday night in southeast Fresno. The shooting happened around 9:22 p.m. in the southbound lanes of First Street near Tulare Avenue. Several Fresno Police units sped to the scene after a ShotSpotter activation and said the man...
Police: Militants kill 3 officers in restive NW Pakistan
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Militants shot and killed three police officers on the outskirts of the Pakistani city of Peshawar, authorities said, the latest violence in the restive northwestern region bordering Afghanistan. Senior superintendent of operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi said the three officers died as they chased militants who...
