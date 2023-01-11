A 20-pound tiger cub was found during a shooting investigation in Albuquerque, New Mexico Officers in Albuquerque, New Mexico, were surprised to find a tiger cub while they investigated a shooting near a convenience store on Tuesday. Officers were alerted to shots fired at 304 Indiana Street from gunshot detection system ShotSpotter, according to a Facebook post from the Albuquerque Police Department. When they arrived at the Allsup's convenience store, they were told someone had been shot outside of the business. As they were investigating the shooting,...

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO