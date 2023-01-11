ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Blood Trail Leads Albuquerque Police to Tiger Cub During Shooting Investigation

A 20-pound tiger cub was found during a shooting investigation in Albuquerque, New Mexico Officers in Albuquerque, New Mexico, were surprised to find a tiger cub while they investigated a shooting near a convenience store on Tuesday. Officers were alerted to shots fired at 304 Indiana Street from gunshot detection system ShotSpotter, according to a Facebook post from the Albuquerque Police Department. When they arrived at the Allsup's convenience store, they were told someone had been shot outside of the business. As they were investigating the shooting,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS Miami

Texas man in jail after allegedly decapitating his newlywed wife

A 21-year-old Texas man remained jailed Friday after authorities accused him of killing and decapitating his wife.Jared Dicus has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Anggy Diaz. Dicus is being held on a $500,000 bond.Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said authorities found Diaz's body Wednesday afternoon at a home the couple shared in a rural area near Magnolia, located about 44 miles northwest of Houston."It's a gruesome crime," Guidry said.Dicus was found at the murder scene and arrested, Guidry said. The sheriff told reporters that Dicus later confessed to the killing. Investigators believe a kitchen knife was...
MAGNOLIA, TX
AOL Corp

Organ trafficking ring busted after boy found in lab with kidney removed

Police in Pakistan said Friday they busted an organ trafficking ring when a missing 14-year-old boy was found in an underground lab after having his kidney removed. The ring was responsible for luring young, vulnerable victims with promises of lucrative jobs and large payouts before removing their organs — mainly kidneys — to sell for up to 900,000 rupees ($4,000).
BBC

Caterham dog attack: One woman dead and another injured

A woman has died in a dog attack, police have said. Officers were called to Caterham, Surrey at about 14:25 GMT to a dog attacking members of the public. One woman, aged in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene while a second woman suffered dog bites and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
BBC

Dreamboys founder jailed for axe attack on wife at Stock home

The founder of the Dreamboys stripper group has been jailed for 27 years for the attempted murder of his wife. David Richards, 42, attacked Alex Alam with an axe at her home in Stock, Essex, on 3 April, after the breakdown of their relationship. The 32-year-old suffered a fractured skull...
AOL Corp

Richardson man found dead in parking lot; 2 suspects face murder charges

The Richardson Police Department identified a 20-year old man who was found dead in a parking lot Tuesday and announced two arrests in connection with the homicide. At approximately 6:50 pm, Richardson police received multiple calls about a shooting in the parking lot of 901 South Coit Road. Officers found David Maldonado deceased.
RICHARDSON, TX
The Associated Press

Police: Militants kill 3 officers in restive NW Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Militants shot and killed three police officers on the outskirts of the Pakistani city of Peshawar, authorities said, the latest violence in the restive northwestern region bordering Afghanistan. Senior superintendent of operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi said the three officers died as they chased militants who...

