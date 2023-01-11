When Kim Kardashian had flour thrown on her on the red carpet of a product launch in 2012, a rogue animal rights activist was thought to be behind the attack. Now Sheeraz Hasan, a PR expert who used to work for Kardashian, claims the whole thing was staged. Hasan, who first worked with the reality star in 2005, said he and Kardashian discussed that she was “willing to get flour bombed” before the event to promote her True Reflection perfume in West Hollywood. “You’re going to be fine, you’re going to be safe, but we’re going to create a media moment,” Hasan said he told Kardashian at the time, according to the British Channel 4 documentary The Kardashians: Billion Dollar Dynasty. “Are the team in on it? Of course, they’re in on it,” Hasan added. The New York Post reported that “sources close to the situation” denied Hasan’s version of the events and once again blamed People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) for the incident. The organization denied involvement at the time but the alleged flour thrower, Christina Cho, had a history of carrying out anti-fur protests in PETA’s name, according to TMZ.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO