Andrew Tate ‘accusers’ claim they made clear they’re ‘not victims’
The sex-trafficking case against Andrew Tate is “basically built on lies,” according to two women who say they’re being treated as accusers despite repeatedly stating that they are “not victims.” The official Twitter handle of the still-jailed influencer was among those sharing an interview of two of the women listed as victims of what Romanian investigators have called a violent organized gang. “This is very unfair. They don’t deserve it,” said one of the women, neither of whom was named in the clip he shared but who described them both as social media influencers. “I don’t understand … the prosecutors [said] we’re victims...
Andrew Tate – news: Arrested influencer shares cryptic tweets about ‘hunting cockroaches’ in prison
Andrew Tate is continuing to reach millions of followers online with his cryptic tweets- despite his arrest and court case- the latest saying he is “surrounded by cockroaches” and “hunts in the dark”.In a tweet posted on Thursday evening, the former kickboxer wrote: “Pitch black surrounded by cockroaches. Unable to sleep, I hunt in the dark. I await daybreak to count my kills.”The controversial influencer was detained in Bucharest, Romania on 29 December and has recently lost an appeal against a judge’s earlier decision to extend his arrest from 24 hours to 30 days. Prosecutors can now seek to...
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
My son Caleb ‘Kai’ McGillvary became YouTube sensation before horrific twist – I fear I’ll never see him again
HE was on the brink of fame and fortune, but Caleb McGillvary went from a viral sensation to a murderer in just three months. In February 2013, the American drifter became an overnight star at the age of 24 thanks to a viral interview with Fox News. But just three...
Kim Kardashian ‘Flour Bomb’ Attack Was Staged, Ex-PR Rep Claims
When Kim Kardashian had flour thrown on her on the red carpet of a product launch in 2012, a rogue animal rights activist was thought to be behind the attack. Now Sheeraz Hasan, a PR expert who used to work for Kardashian, claims the whole thing was staged. Hasan, who first worked with the reality star in 2005, said he and Kardashian discussed that she was “willing to get flour bombed” before the event to promote her True Reflection perfume in West Hollywood. “You’re going to be fine, you’re going to be safe, but we’re going to create a media moment,” Hasan said he told Kardashian at the time, according to the British Channel 4 documentary The Kardashians: Billion Dollar Dynasty. “Are the team in on it? Of course, they’re in on it,” Hasan added. The New York Post reported that “sources close to the situation” denied Hasan’s version of the events and once again blamed People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) for the incident. The organization denied involvement at the time but the alleged flour thrower, Christina Cho, had a history of carrying out anti-fur protests in PETA’s name, according to TMZ.
Sean Strickland recounts how he became a white supremacist in prison
Sean Strickland is renowned for his outlandish views and his willingness to express them. The UFC middleweight told a story about going to prison as a youngster on the media day for UFC Vegas 67. Strickland began by stating:. “I was arrested, bulls**t charges, but it was two felonies, and...
TikTok Is Debating the Parenting Style of "Toxic Boy Moms" — The Discussion Explained
Parenting can be difficult for anyone. It's reasonable to think that a parent or guardian tries to prepare for every single possible situation when taking care of a kid, but in reality, one has to expect the unexpected. In the past, parenting was more of a private affair where folks...
King had a much more radical message than of racial brotherhood
King had a much more radical message than of racial brotherhood. Martin Luther King Jr. has come to be revered as a hero who led a nonviolent struggle to reform and redeem the United States. His birthday is celebrated as a national holiday. Tributes are paid to him on his death anniversary each April, and his legacy is honored in multiple ways.
Voices: Their inspiring story became a Netflix film – now one of them is on trial
When Sarah and her sister Yusra, fleeing Syria, swam a sinking rubber dinghy to shore and saved the lives of her fellow passengers in the same sea where Sarah would later be arrested, her story captivated international media and politicians alike – and inspired the Netflix film The Swimmers. Now, however, Sarah Mardini and a colleague, Seán Binder, are on trial in Greece on charges of smuggling, espionage and leading a criminal organisation – all for working on a search and rescue boat that saved migrants from drowning. Human Rights Watch and UN human rights experts have decried...
