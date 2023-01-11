ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Why did FAA ground flights across the US?

Grounding of domestic flights across the US on Wednesday was caused by a relatively obscure system called Notice to Air Missions (Notam), a vital air safety tool. It is separate from the air traffic control system and warns pilots about hazards along the route. The system flags everything from flocks...
VERMONT STATE
AOL Corp

Explainer - Why U.S. flights were grounded by a FAA system outage

(Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) allowed some flights to resume after an outage of the system that alerts pilots to any obstructions before take-off had earlier forced the civil aviation regulator to ground all aircraft in the United States. Over 4,000 flights were delayed and more than 600...
The Independent

All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows

Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
The Hill

5 things to know about the system outage at the FAA

Departures of domestic flights are resuming across the country after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) restored a system that warns pilots of hazards during their upcoming flights. The FAA first issued an advisory just past 4 a.m. Wednesday that a technical issue impacted its Notice to Air Missions system (NOTAM), and it announced a couple…
CBS Boston

Flights finally resume after FAA computer outage grounds airlines nationwide

BOSTON - Thousands of flights across the country were delayed and even grounded at one point because of an FAA safety alert system computer outage Wednesday morning."Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted," the Federal Aviation Administration tweeted just before 9 a.m. " We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem."According to CBS News aviation correspondent Kris Van Cleave, Notice to Air Missions System is the safety alert system that...
CBS News

FAA investigating computer glitch which grounded thousands of flights

The FAA is working to identify why a key safety system that sends alerts to pilots failed on Wednesday morning, prompting a ground stop that canceled and delayed thousands of flights nationwide. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said his department is also looking into how the failure happened. Kris Van Cleave reports.
Seacoast Current

UPDATE: FAA Lifts US Domestic Flight Departure Groundstop

The FAA lifted its order for airlines to pause all domestic departures just before 9 a.m. Wednesday with the restoration of its Notice to Air Missions system. "We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem" following the overnight outage, the FAA said in a tweet. The order...
Larry Lease

FAA Resumes Normal Air Traffic Operations Gradually Following Nationwide System Outage

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Wednesday that normal air traffic operations were resuming gradually in the United States after a nationwide system outage. Fox 4 reports the FAA said that the temporary grounding of all U.S. flight departures had been lifted, however, the number of domestic flight delays and cancellations continued to grow. The FAA stated that the cause of the initial problem is still being investigated.
WTNH

FAA lifts ground stop on flights following massive outage, chaos

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Federal Aviation Administration ordered all domestic flight departures held Wednesday morning amid a significant computer outage that brought air traffic to a grinding halt nationwide. The massive ground stop was lifted shortly before 9 a.m., but airports still faced a backlog of thousands of flights that had accumulated over hours […]
morningbrew.com

The FAA grounded all flights, potentially disrupting days of air travel

The FAA created air travel chaos yesterday that highlights outdated tech in aviation again after a key bit of its software glitched harder than a Grand Theft Auto NPC. The agency grounded all flights in the morning over a problem it believes was caused by a “damaged database file,” renewing concerns that US travel infrastructure desperately needs an update.
TravelPulse

Latest Updates on FAA System Failure Grounding US Flights

The United States Government said the root cause of the ground stop created by the system failures at the Federal Aviation Administration was a mistake that occurred during routine scheduled systems maintenance. According to The Associated Press, an engineer replaced the wrong file during routine maintenance, leading FAA staff on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy