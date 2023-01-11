Read full article on original website
BBC
Why did FAA ground flights across the US?
Grounding of domestic flights across the US on Wednesday was caused by a relatively obscure system called Notice to Air Missions (Notam), a vital air safety tool. It is separate from the air traffic control system and warns pilots about hazards along the route. The system flags everything from flocks...
AOL Corp
Explainer - Why U.S. flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
(Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) allowed some flights to resume after an outage of the system that alerts pilots to any obstructions before take-off had earlier forced the civil aviation regulator to ground all aircraft in the United States. Over 4,000 flights were delayed and more than 600...
All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows
Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
5 things to know about the system outage at the FAA
Departures of domestic flights are resuming across the country after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) restored a system that warns pilots of hazards during their upcoming flights. The FAA first issued an advisory just past 4 a.m. Wednesday that a technical issue impacted its Notice to Air Missions system (NOTAM), and it announced a couple…
FAA computer failure fixed; flights flying again
According to the Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC), air traffic services will be "unavailable" between the hours of 0000 and 1300.
A family drove 2,500 miles from Miami to Salt Lake City in a rental car after Southwest transferred them onto different flights 3 times, then canceled them
The family of four didn't get back to Utah until 3 1/2 days after they arrived at the Miami airport. They described the experience as a "nightmare."
Pete Buttigieg Relentlessly Mocked After FAA Outage Grounds All Flights
Flights are gradually resuming after the ground stop was lifted Wednesday morning, and some on Twitter are placing the blame for the snafu on Buttigieg.
FAA system outage: What airlines are doing for passengers
Major U.S. carriers including United, Delta and Southwest Airlines, have promised to help passengers rebook for free if they were impacted by the FAA's system-wide outage.
FAA system restored after outage that halted all domestic flight departures in the U.S.
Flights across the United States resumed Wednesday after the Federal Aviation Administration suffered a computer outage that forced it to halt all departures nationwide while it scrambled to resolve the issue. The FAA announced that the ground stop had been lifted at around 8:50 a.m. and that normal air traffic...
FAA says flights are beginning to move across the country following system outage
Update 8:52 a.m. EST Jan. 11: The FAA says normal flight operations are beginning to return a few minutes ahead of the planned time to lift the grounding of all US domestic flights. Update 8:30 a.m. EST Jan. 11: As of 8:30 a.m. EST, more than 3,700 flights within, into,...
Biden orders Transportation Sec. Buttigieg to conduct FULL probe into nationwide flight grounding
Biden told reporters early on Wednesday that he's already been in contact with Buttigieg. 'I told them to report directly to me when they find out,' the president said.
Flights finally resume after FAA computer outage grounds airlines nationwide
BOSTON - Thousands of flights across the country were delayed and even grounded at one point because of an FAA safety alert system computer outage Wednesday morning."Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted," the Federal Aviation Administration tweeted just before 9 a.m. " We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem."According to CBS News aviation correspondent Kris Van Cleave, Notice to Air Missions System is the safety alert system that...
FAA investigating computer glitch which grounded thousands of flights
The FAA is working to identify why a key safety system that sends alerts to pilots failed on Wednesday morning, prompting a ground stop that canceled and delayed thousands of flights nationwide. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said his department is also looking into how the failure happened. Kris Van Cleave reports.
NOTAM is critical part of air travel
Wednesday morning delays and cancellations started building up at airports across the country after a computer issue led to a nationwide ground stop.
What is NOTAM, the FAA system that caused flights to be grounded?
The Federal Aviation Administration suffered a massive outage of one of its systems Wednesday, leading to flights being grounded nationwide.
UPDATE: FAA Lifts US Domestic Flight Departure Groundstop
The FAA lifted its order for airlines to pause all domestic departures just before 9 a.m. Wednesday with the restoration of its Notice to Air Missions system. "We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem" following the overnight outage, the FAA said in a tweet. The order...
FAA Resumes Normal Air Traffic Operations Gradually Following Nationwide System Outage
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Wednesday that normal air traffic operations were resuming gradually in the United States after a nationwide system outage. Fox 4 reports the FAA said that the temporary grounding of all U.S. flight departures had been lifted, however, the number of domestic flight delays and cancellations continued to grow. The FAA stated that the cause of the initial problem is still being investigated.
FAA lifts ground stop on flights following massive outage, chaos
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Federal Aviation Administration ordered all domestic flight departures held Wednesday morning amid a significant computer outage that brought air traffic to a grinding halt nationwide. The massive ground stop was lifted shortly before 9 a.m., but airports still faced a backlog of thousands of flights that had accumulated over hours […]
morningbrew.com
The FAA grounded all flights, potentially disrupting days of air travel
The FAA created air travel chaos yesterday that highlights outdated tech in aviation again after a key bit of its software glitched harder than a Grand Theft Auto NPC. The agency grounded all flights in the morning over a problem it believes was caused by a “damaged database file,” renewing concerns that US travel infrastructure desperately needs an update.
TravelPulse
Latest Updates on FAA System Failure Grounding US Flights
The United States Government said the root cause of the ground stop created by the system failures at the Federal Aviation Administration was a mistake that occurred during routine scheduled systems maintenance. According to The Associated Press, an engineer replaced the wrong file during routine maintenance, leading FAA staff on...
