Pennsylvania State

Hudson Valley Post

Iconic Department Store Closing 3 Locations In New York State

"Substantial discounts" are now available after an iconic department confirmed plans to close 115 stores, including at least three in New York. Just after Christmas, liquidation sales began at 115 Sears Hometown stores across 36 states and Puerto Rico. A press release states "Substantial Discounts Available at Sears Hometown Store-Closing Sales Across the United States."
Hudson Valley Post

New Top COVID Symptom To Watch Out For In New York State

As COVID evolves so do the top symptoms. There's a new symptom to watch out for that many don't associate with being sick. Do your muscles ache? If so, you should probably test yourself for COVID. Muscle Aches Now Listed As Top COVID Symptom. The CDC recently updated its list...
CBS Philly

$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pa.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday the 13th turned out to be quite the lucky day for someone.One player won the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.A lottery player in Maine matched all six numbers, winning the grand prize of $1.35 billion.But a lucky player in Pennsylvania is also winning big after matching five numbers to win a million dollars.Somebody did match all five white Mega Millions balls but missed out on the gold Mega Ball, meaning they won the second-tier prize of $1 million.  Saturday morning, the big questions were: who are they? And where was the winning ticket sold?That information...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

No, Pa. Farm Show rabbits will not be euthanized | VERIFY

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Long lines to pet rabbits are a constant at the Pa. Farm Show petting table. Animals typically draw attention, especially the ones you can interact with. Claims online have raised questions about the fate of the animals after the show ends. So we came to the farm show to verify that claim and find out how the rabbits are cared for while they're here.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newyorkupstate.com

Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: 8 locations in NY to shut down

Bed Bath and Beyond has announced more store closings as part of plans to axe 150 underperforming locations, leaving only one location still operating in Central New York. The retailer updated its store closings list Tuesday to include 62 more stores nationwide, in addition to 56 announced in September. A total of eight Bed Bath & Beyond stores are now closed or closing in New York state, including four Upstate NY shops in Ithaca, Kingston, New Hartford, and Plattsburgh.
ITHACA, NY
Big Frog 104

From Central New York to the US Navy, He’s a Leader Wherever He Goes

After years and years of service, it's time one Central New Yorker gets the recognition he deserves. According to his nominator, it would be hard to find someone more deserving of a First Responder Friday recognition than George. Mr. Seemann, from Sempronius, New York, is Chief of the New Hope Fire Department. Not only that, but he also serves as an advanced EMT for Four Towns Medical Squad.
NEW YORK STATE
wmmr.com

Pennsylvania Has One of the Snowiest Cities in the U.S.

If you aren’t a fan of snow, then many areas of Pennsylvania are not the place for you. The Keystone State gets lots of snow each winter season, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Pennsylvania has one...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Photos: PA Farm Show day 6 — mini horses, calves, and more

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday at the Pennsylvania Farm Show featured horses both big and small! Small horses and their small riders showcased their skills during the Mini Horse Extravaganza on Thursday morning. Later in the day, the horses scaled up significantly with a draft horse demonstration. After lunchtime, kids tested their skills in the […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

