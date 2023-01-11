Read full article on original website
Related
Farmer Selling Family Farm After 25 Years in Central New York
Another family farm will soon be no more in Central New York. After 25 years in business, Wagner Farms in Rome is closing. Ron Wagner says the current cost of doing business and the recent inflation has made it difficult to remain sustainable. It has become very difficult for small...
7 Things Cheaper Than a Dozen Eggs in Central New York
2023 is here, and it's the perfect time to take inventory of what you're putting in your body. Maybe you need to drop a few pounds and eat a little healthier. Hey, who doesn't?. Eggs are a great staple in a healthy diet. They're a complete source of protein, meaning...
Iconic Department Store Closing 3 Locations In New York State
"Substantial discounts" are now available after an iconic department confirmed plans to close 115 stores, including at least three in New York. Just after Christmas, liquidation sales began at 115 Sears Hometown stores across 36 states and Puerto Rico. A press release states "Substantial Discounts Available at Sears Hometown Store-Closing Sales Across the United States."
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing sky
A Pennsylvania witness at Conshohocken reported watching a black, triangle-shaped object slowly traveling overhead at 12:30 p.m. on December 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
New Top COVID Symptom To Watch Out For In New York State
As COVID evolves so do the top symptoms. There's a new symptom to watch out for that many don't associate with being sick. Do your muscles ache? If so, you should probably test yourself for COVID. Muscle Aches Now Listed As Top COVID Symptom. The CDC recently updated its list...
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pa.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday the 13th turned out to be quite the lucky day for someone.One player won the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.A lottery player in Maine matched all six numbers, winning the grand prize of $1.35 billion.But a lucky player in Pennsylvania is also winning big after matching five numbers to win a million dollars.Somebody did match all five white Mega Millions balls but missed out on the gold Mega Ball, meaning they won the second-tier prize of $1 million. Saturday morning, the big questions were: who are they? And where was the winning ticket sold?That information...
CDC: You Need To Wear A Mask In 17 Counties In New York State
Residents in many counties in the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, New York City and Long Island are being told to put the COVID mask back on. The new Omicron XBB.1.5 variant is spreading rapidly across New York State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New...
No, Pa. Farm Show rabbits will not be euthanized | VERIFY
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Long lines to pet rabbits are a constant at the Pa. Farm Show petting table. Animals typically draw attention, especially the ones you can interact with. Claims online have raised questions about the fate of the animals after the show ends. So we came to the farm show to verify that claim and find out how the rabbits are cared for while they're here.
Hope It’s Not Urgent: New York Hospitals Ranked Among the Worst For This
Feeling a little under the weather? Depending on the seriousness of your malady, you may want to weigh some at-home care options... because if you go to a New York hospital, you're going to be waiting a while. An analysis by Becker's Hospital Review ranked all 50 states according to...
Do You Remember These 44 Central New York Classic Bars And Nightclubs?
You know this feel all too well- those moments of your past where you and your friends or your family would go out and spend a night out at your regular Central New York bar or restaurant. Don't you just wish you could go back in time?. Wouldn't it be...
Fast-growing food chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this week
A fast-growing food chain that is rapidly adding new locations throughout the country is opening another new spot in Pennsylvania this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the popular bakery chain Crumbl Cookies will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Pennsylvania store location in Broomall, according to local reports.
Wait, Snow Fleas Are A Real Thing In New York State?
One nice thing about our crazy winters in Upstate New York, we don't generally deal with bugs. However, you might hear someone use the term "Snow Fleas" this year. Are they real bugs?. Before you panic, snow fleas are real and they usually don't go inside your home. You will...
newyorkupstate.com
Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: 8 locations in NY to shut down
Bed Bath and Beyond has announced more store closings as part of plans to axe 150 underperforming locations, leaving only one location still operating in Central New York. The retailer updated its store closings list Tuesday to include 62 more stores nationwide, in addition to 56 announced in September. A total of eight Bed Bath & Beyond stores are now closed or closing in New York state, including four Upstate NY shops in Ithaca, Kingston, New Hartford, and Plattsburgh.
From Central New York to the US Navy, He’s a Leader Wherever He Goes
After years and years of service, it's time one Central New Yorker gets the recognition he deserves. According to his nominator, it would be hard to find someone more deserving of a First Responder Friday recognition than George. Mr. Seemann, from Sempronius, New York, is Chief of the New Hope Fire Department. Not only that, but he also serves as an advanced EMT for Four Towns Medical Squad.
Pennsylvania professor makes one ‘shell’ of a discovery | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
wmmr.com
Pennsylvania Has One of the Snowiest Cities in the U.S.
If you aren’t a fan of snow, then many areas of Pennsylvania are not the place for you. The Keystone State gets lots of snow each winter season, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Pennsylvania has one...
Popular West Coast Fast Food Chain Expanding Eastward: Is NY Next?
"Those are good burgers, Walter." Those words were famously uttered by Steve Buscemi in the 1998 cult classic The Big Lebowski, in reference to California-based burger chain In-N-Out. For years, the chain has been making waves primarily on the West Coast. Well, now New Yorkers can be hopeful that an...
Penn
Most commonly seen birds in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Pennsylvania from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
2 Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold in New York, Jackpot Now Second Largest in History
No one hit the big Mega Millions jackpot but there were two winning tickets sold in New York. One is worth $3 million and the other is a million-dollar winner. The winning numbers for the January 10 Mega Millions drawing were:. 7-13-14-15-18 +9. There were three $3 million winners, including...
Photos: PA Farm Show day 6 — mini horses, calves, and more
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday at the Pennsylvania Farm Show featured horses both big and small! Small horses and their small riders showcased their skills during the Mini Horse Extravaganza on Thursday morning. Later in the day, the horses scaled up significantly with a draft horse demonstration. After lunchtime, kids tested their skills in the […]
Big Frog 104
Marcy, NY
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1