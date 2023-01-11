Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
shoredailynews.com
Lola Deshields of Snow Hill, Md.
Lola Ellen Deshields, affectionately known as “Honey” to many, was the daughter the late William Garfield and Audrey Mae Deshields, born on April 24, 1944. Lola entered into eternal rest on January 6, 2023 at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, Maryland. She was raised in Worcester County...
shoredailynews.com
Vanessa Davis of Salisbury, Md.
Funeral services for Vanessa Davis of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, Mardela Springs, Md.
shoredailynews.com
Billy Wayne Campbell
Funeral services for Billy Wayne Campbell, of Accomac, will be conducted from the graveside at the Edgehill Cemetery on Monday afternoon at 2 with The Reverend Robert Fletcher officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Billy’s memory may be made to the Eastern Shore SPCA, P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, Southeastern Virginia Chapter, 6350 Center Drive, Suite 102, Norfolk, VA 23502 (www.alz.org). Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.
shoredailynews.com
Jacqueline Kenney
Jacquelin Lieblich Kenney was born on October 25, 1968 to Annie Ulaine Johnson Kenney and the late Robert “Burris” Kenney in Crisfield, Maryland. She peacefully transitioned from this earthly life on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Coastal Hospice by the Lake in Salisbury, Maryland. “Jackie”, as she was affectionately called, was surrounded by lots of family, friends, and most importantly love.
shoredailynews.com
James Humphrey Kellam formerly of the Shore
James Humphrey Kellam, 87, husband of Diona Agathoin Kellam and a resident of Hampton, VA, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, VA. A native of Belle Haven, VA, he was the son of the late Lynwood Kellam and the late Willye Hyslop Humphrey Kellam. He was a retired Technical Sergeant for the United States Air Force and a retired United States Postal Service Employee with 22 years of service.
shoredailynews.com
Dorice Sample, Jr.
A memorial service for Dorice Sample, Jr., of Melfa, Virginia will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at the Smith and Scott Funeral Home in Exmore, Va. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by the Smith and Scott Funeral Home in Exmore, Va.
‘I thought it was a joke’: Virginia Beach man wins $110K in online lottery game
Scott Simpson, a longshoreman hit the jackpot in the December 17 Cash 5 with EZ Match drawing of the Virginia Lottery, winning a whopping $110,000.
shoredailynews.com
Mr. Otis Poole of New Church
Funeral services for Mr. Otis Poole of New Church, Va., will be held Friday at 1 PM at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Snow Hill, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Pastor Joe Poe will be the Eulogist and Pastor Lisa Johnson will be officiating Interment will be at Tabernacle Baptist Church Cemetery, Horntown, Va.
shoredailynews.com
Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend
The Cheriton Vol. Fire Company will have a Low Country Boil today at 4 p.m. at the Cheriton Vol. Fire Company at 21334 Bayside Road in Cheriton. This will feature all you can eat shrimp, coleslaw, corn, potatoes and sausage. See any member for tickets . Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door.
shoredailynews.com
Mrs. Ruth Coston Woods formerly of Pocomoke City
Funeral services for Mrs. Ruth Coston Woods of New York, formerly of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Saturday at 11:30 AM at Shiloh United Methodist Church, Pocomoke City, Md. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
shoredailynews.com
Matilda White of Princess Anne
Funeral services for Matilda White of Princess Anne, Md., will be held Saturday at 3 PM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at John Wesley Cemetery, Bowlend Hill, Princess Anne, Md.
thenewjournalandguide.com
MLK EVENTS IN HAMPTON ROADS
The City of Norfolk will host a ceremony filled with guest speakers, music, and performances on Monday, January 16 at 10 a.m. at the Attucks Theatre. Doors open at 9 a.m. Following the ceremony, the public is invited to march to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial at the intersection of Church Street and Brabmelton Avenue for a wreath-laying ceremony.
Black America Web
Luther Barnes to Perform in Concert at the Andrew Shannon Gospel Music Celebration Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, in Newport News, VA
NEWPORT NEWS, VA. – Luther Barnes is set to perform during the Andrew Shannon Gospel Music Celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at New Beech Grove Baptist Church, 361 Beechmont Drive, Newport News, Virginia. Dr. Willard Maxwell Jr. Pastor will host, along with co-host Doc Christian and Dr. Floyd Miles.
shoredailynews.com
Northampton Schools to interview in house candidate for Superintendent position
The Northampton County School Board will conduct an interview for the Superintendent position with an internal candidate. The interview will take place on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. This will be a closed session. The school system is working to replace Dr. Jamie Cole, the former superintendent of schools who resigned...
shoredailynews.com
Summer internships available at VIMS for high school and college students
The Virginia Institute of Marine Science’s Eastern Shore Laboratory will again offer summer. intern opportunities for senior high school and college students, who are primary residents of the. Eastern Shore, to work at the lab on various research projects related to marine science. Interns will have the opportunity to...
WMDT.com
Police searching for missing Somerset Co. man
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Somerset County man. We’re told 27-year-old Dequan Fields was reported missing on Thursday after attempts by family to reach him were unsuccessful. Anyone with information is asked to contact the...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out next time you are in the area.
WAVY News 10
BREAKING NEWS: ‘Officer-involved shooting’ on Big Bethel Rd in Hampton
Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/police-presence-on-big-bethel-rd-in-hampton/. BREAKING NEWS: ‘Officer-involved shooting’ on Big …. Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/police-presence-on-big-bethel-rd-in-hampton/. William & Mary holds off Hampton 81-65 Hampton defeated William & Mary 81-65 in the first meeting between the two schools as members of the Colonial Athletic Association. Sheriff’s deputy critically hurt, suspect dead after...
WTVR-TV
GoFundMe started for Abby Zwerner, first-grade teacher who was shot
A GoFundMe has been established to raise money for Abby Zwerner, the first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School who Newport News Police said was shot by one of her students. The GoFundMe description says the online fundraiser was created by Hannah Zwerner, Abby’s twin sister. On the GoFundMe page, Hannah...
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport News
Fun fact about barbershops: black barbers were first established in America the 19th century during the cruelty of slavery. According to an article written by the National Association of Barbers, barbershops words such as "experiential strengths & rich culture." The successful history of barber shops dates back to the "floodgate" opening after the emancipation of African Americans which caused black men to rush through the doors of shops that were previously mostly serving white clients.
Comments / 0