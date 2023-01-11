ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana vs. Wisconsin: Prediction, pick, spread, basketball game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel

The only scheduled meeting of the regular season between Indiana and No. 18 Wisconsin takes place Saturday on CBS as the Big Ten squads look to snap out of losing streaks amid injuries to key players. Wisconsin (11-4, 3-2 Big Ten) enters after dropping two straight while Indiana (10-6, 1-4) is on a three-game slide, which should create a sense of desperation as Big Ten play heats up.
Five takeaways from Indiana’s loss against Penn State

Indiana dropped its third straight game on Wednesday night. The Hoosiers fell 85-66 to Penn State at the Bryce Jordan Center and are now 1-4 in league play. Here are five takeaways from the loss to the Nittany Lions:. Indiana’s defense continues its freefall. Mike Woodson’s first Indiana team...
Report: Race Thompson could return in two to four weeks

Indiana could have Race Thompson back in a few weeks, Jeff Goodman of Stadium is reporting. “Indiana big man Race Thompson has a sprained MCL,” Goodman said on Twitter, via a source. “The hope is that Thompson can return sometime in early to mid-February.”. The Daily Hoosier inquired...
What’s Wrong With IU Basketball?

Before the Indiana Hoosiers’ season began, a lot of optimism seemed to surround this team and their potential. However, after another embarrassing loss to a Big Ten opponent, this time Penn State, all of that optimism seems to have faded, replaced by confusion, anger, and most of all, a lack of answers. Throughout the whole season, a recurring theme for the Hoosiers has been poor defense. Yesterday was no exception, with Indiana falling behind in the first half, before ultimately losing by a score of 85-66. This marks the 3rd straight loss for Indiana, and as the losses continue to mount, questions are beginning to arise about who deserves the blame, and what that could mean for head coach Mike Woodson.
Hoosier Great Spotted at La Porte Tourney

(La Porte, IN) - La Porte was the place to be recently for major college basketball coaches including one with deep Hoosier roots. Mike Woodson, the head coach of the men’s basketball team at Indiana University, was here for the recent ESPN televised basketball invitational at the Civic Auditorium.
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana

Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
Southern Indiana woman sentenced for wire fraud

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman accused of stealing more than $400,000 from her employer after being fired, will spend two years in federal prison. Dara Little, 35, of Mitchell, was sentenced Thursday. Prosecutors said Little worked as the executive director of nursing at a senior living facility...
Railcrew Express loses CSX contract

RCX, a company that provides transportation for CSX Railroad workers is shutting down some locations affecting some Vincennes RCX employees. A total of 70 jobs are being eliminated in five locations; Vincennes, Evansville, Terre Haute, Avon and Lafayette. Railcrew Xpress, based in Missouri, told the Indiana Department of Workforce Development...
Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast

Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast. Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Lawrence police chief recognizes quick decisions, …. In the immediate aftermath of a Lawrence police officer being shot Tuesday night, another officer stepped...
