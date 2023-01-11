Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
In 2014, a teen mom planned to attend an NYE party at the home of her secret married boyfriend. She was never seen againFatim HemrajBloomfield, IN
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsKennesaw, GA
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millionsAsh JurbergBloomington, IN
CBS Sports
Indiana vs. Wisconsin: Prediction, pick, spread, basketball game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
The only scheduled meeting of the regular season between Indiana and No. 18 Wisconsin takes place Saturday on CBS as the Big Ten squads look to snap out of losing streaks amid injuries to key players. Wisconsin (11-4, 3-2 Big Ten) enters after dropping two straight while Indiana (10-6, 1-4) is on a three-game slide, which should create a sense of desperation as Big Ten play heats up.
insidethehall.com
Heart and hustle lead Indiana women’s basketball past Maryland in 68-61 victory
In a top-ten matchup, gritty, aggressive and intense play is the expectation. Players diving for balls, driving through defenders, giving every play their all. No. 6 Indiana women’s basketball brought that and more against Maryland on Thursday night. In the 68-81 victory, there wasn’t a single Hoosier who didn’t...
insidethehall.com
Five takeaways from Indiana’s loss against Penn State
Indiana dropped its third straight game on Wednesday night. The Hoosiers fell 85-66 to Penn State at the Bryce Jordan Center and are now 1-4 in league play. Here are five takeaways from the loss to the Nittany Lions:. Indiana’s defense continues its freefall. Mike Woodson’s first Indiana team...
Quarterback Tayven Jackson Enters Transfer Portal, Visiting Indiana
Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson, the younger brother of Indiana basketball star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, has entered the transfer portal. Jackson will be in Bloomington, Ind. on Saturday for the Indiana versus Wisconsin basketball game at 1 p.m. ET.
What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Loss at Penn State
Indiana coach Mike Woodson met with the media via Zoom on Wednesday night after the Hoosiers lost 85-66 to Penn State, dropping to 1-4 in the Big Ten and 10-6 overall.Here is the full transcript of his postgame press conference.
thedailyhoosier.com
Report: Race Thompson could return in two to four weeks
Indiana could have Race Thompson back in a few weeks, Jeff Goodman of Stadium is reporting. “Indiana big man Race Thompson has a sprained MCL,” Goodman said on Twitter, via a source. “The hope is that Thompson can return sometime in early to mid-February.”. The Daily Hoosier inquired...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Healed and determined, Grace Berger honors her grandfather in Indiana return
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WDRB) — For five seasons fans of the Indiana University women’s basketball program have roared in appreciation of the remarkable things Grace Berger has achieved for the Hoosiers. A product of Sacred Heart High School in Louisville, Berger is a certain IU Hall of Famer for...
1075thefan.com
What’s Wrong With IU Basketball?
Before the Indiana Hoosiers’ season began, a lot of optimism seemed to surround this team and their potential. However, after another embarrassing loss to a Big Ten opponent, this time Penn State, all of that optimism seems to have faded, replaced by confusion, anger, and most of all, a lack of answers. Throughout the whole season, a recurring theme for the Hoosiers has been poor defense. Yesterday was no exception, with Indiana falling behind in the first half, before ultimately losing by a score of 85-66. This marks the 3rd straight loss for Indiana, and as the losses continue to mount, questions are beginning to arise about who deserves the blame, and what that could mean for head coach Mike Woodson.
Hoosiers React: Trey Galloway discusses Indiana's loss at Penn State
Watch and listen to what Indiana junior guard Trey Galloway said Wednesday night following the Hoosiers' 85-66 loss against Penn at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Purdue attacking Indianapolis and Fort Wayne on the opening day of the contact period
Ryan Walters and his new coaching staff at Purdue are preparing to hit the recruiting trail hard on Friday, the first day of an NCAA Contact Period that runs through Saturday,
insidethehall.com
POTB 425: Indiana’s season continues on the wrong path with blowout loss at Penn State
Podcast on the Brink is back for a new episode with host Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall. On this episode, Bozich is joined by Tyler Tachman of The Indianapolis Star to discuss Wednesday’s loss at Penn State and the numerous issues with this Indiana team. Listen to this...
Recruiting Notebook: Pitt Target Visits Penn State
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
The Hoosier State's top 2024 QB Danny O'Neil gives the latest regarding his recruitment
Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral 2024 quarterback Danny O'Neil was one of the standouts at this year’s All-American Bowl National Combine, and before a strong performance on the Alamo Dome field in San Antonio, he sat down with 247Sports and talked about where things stand with his recruitment. "I think the...
hometownnewsnow.com
Hoosier Great Spotted at La Porte Tourney
(La Porte, IN) - La Porte was the place to be recently for major college basketball coaches including one with deep Hoosier roots. Mike Woodson, the head coach of the men’s basketball team at Indiana University, was here for the recent ESPN televised basketball invitational at the Civic Auditorium.
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
WTHI
"There persists this negative narrative.." Indiana teacher shortage enters into year three
INDIANA (WTHI)- It's been three years after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and Hoosier teachers are still in high demand. Brad Balch is the dean of the College of Education at Indiana State University. He said the problem is hanging around for several reasons. That includes issues, like low salary, burnout, changes in technology, and respect.
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana woman sentenced for wire fraud
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman accused of stealing more than $400,000 from her employer after being fired, will spend two years in federal prison. Dara Little, 35, of Mitchell, was sentenced Thursday. Prosecutors said Little worked as the executive director of nursing at a senior living facility...
cbs4indy.com
‘I hope you get tied to the back of a truck’: Indiana man threatens Congressman, gets fired from lab manager position
INDIANAPOLIS — A manager at an Indy lab corporation has been fired after threatening a US Congressman with murder. Jonathan Reeser, a former manager at Parent Choice Laboratories in Indianapolis, allegedly made the threats to Democratic US Rep. Eric Swalwell of California in a direct message sent earlier this week.
vincennespbs.org
Railcrew Express loses CSX contract
RCX, a company that provides transportation for CSX Railroad workers is shutting down some locations affecting some Vincennes RCX employees. A total of 70 jobs are being eliminated in five locations; Vincennes, Evansville, Terre Haute, Avon and Lafayette. Railcrew Xpress, based in Missouri, told the Indiana Department of Workforce Development...
cbs4indy.com
Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast
Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast. Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Lawrence police chief recognizes quick decisions, …. In the immediate aftermath of a Lawrence police officer being shot Tuesday night, another officer stepped...
