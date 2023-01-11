On New Year’s Eve 2022, the Grover Hill Fire Department congratulated Chief David Volk for nearly 25 years of service as the EMS Coordinator and Fire Chief of the Grover Hill Fire Department. His dedication and countless hours of service has benefited the department and Grover Hill community goes beyond all measure. Although Volk is stepping down as chief, he will continue to serve as a firefighter/EMT for the department.

GROVER HILL, OH