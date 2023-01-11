Read full article on original website
Toyota Has New EVs Coming That May NOT Be SUVs
We've known for a while that Toyota has more electric vehicles coming, as evidenced by the Japanese automaker trademarking various names ranging from bZ1 to bZ5 and bZ1X to bZ5X. Now, the bZ Forums has caught Toyota filing for four more names: bZ1C, bZ2C, bZ3C, and bZ4C. This is the first time Toyota has added the letter C to the end of its Beyond Zero nomenclature.
Watch: Mechanic Wrecks 900 HP Toyota Supra On Test Drive
A mechanic test-driving a 1997 Toyota Supra was caught on camera as they lost control while overtaking a car before hitting a concrete barrier and eventually crashing into a train yard. The accident happened in Englewood, near Denver, Colorado, and the video shows the driver losing control under heavy acceleration....
Top Speed
The Original Lexus LS Gets Digitally Refreshed For The 21st Century
Lexus has been a thorn in Mercedes’ sights since 1989. In the same year, Toyota’s luxury arm introduced its first model, which also happened to be the flagship of the lineup – the Lexus LS. The S-Class-rivaling, executive sedan featured the typical for Japan over-engineering. It kind of had to be since the same was true for Mercedes-Benz models at the time, especially when it came to the S-Class. While the original Lexus LS has aged rather well, the current generation is a far cry from the clean, simplistic design approach dating back to 1989. With that said, here’s what a neo-retro interpretation of the original Lexus LS would look like if it makes a comeback as a 2023 model.
Carscoops
Facelifted Honda Jazz e:HEV Arrives In Europe With More Power And New Sporty Trim
Following the debut of the facelifted Fit range in Japan, Honda announced similar updates for the European-spec 2023 Jazz e:HEV. Those include mild changes in the exterior design, a more powerful hybrid powertrain, and the addition of the new Advance Sport trim to the range next to the regular Jazz and the “adventurous” Jazz Crosstar.
Carscoops
Should Chevy’s Next-Gen Pickups Look Like This GM Design Sketch?
Many of the latest pickup trucks found in the General Motors family make a seriously bold impression, none more so than the latest Silverado, Silverado EV, and Silverado HD models. With these new Silverado models, Chevrolet has managed to design trucks that retain that traditional pickup shape but has given...
2 Toyota New Cars Make the Best Under $30,000 List Recommended by Consumer Reports
When finding the perfect car you can't go wrong with Toyota new cars. Here are the best under $30,000 according to Consumer Reports. The post 2 Toyota New Cars Make the Best Under $30,000 List Recommended by Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
Top Speed
The Ford GT Reigns Supreme Over The Corvette Z06 In The Chevy Vs. Ford Supercar Showdown
The Corvette and Ford GT are not only two of the most iconic nameplates in automotive history, they reside at the summit of American performance. The GT has a storied racing pedigree and is only sold in exclusive numbers while the 'Vette is the obtainable, mid-engine supercar that delivers serious thrills for an agreeable price. But when it comes to all-out performance, which takes the cake? Throttle House recently released a video review of the Ford GT versus a Corvette Z06 attempting to answer the question in a modern-day Ford vs. Chevy showdown. The results are somewhat expected with the more powerful and race-ready GT taking the crown, but the Z06 holds its own and shows its potency in the process.
Carscoops
Impatient Porsche Cayenne Driver Gets Instant Karma In Colorado Springs
We all lead busy lives and need to get stuff done to be our happiest selves. Sometimes though, it’s important to slow down and prioritize safety above productivity or a quick commute. One Porsche Cayenne driver just learned that lesson the hard way. This accident takes place in my...
MotorAuthority
Test drive review: 2023 Genesis G90 shows BMW a pretty face
Six years. That’s the short period of time in which Genesis has thoroughly rethought the G90 flagship luxury sedan three times. As the saying goes, third time’s the charm. The 2023 Genesis G90 exudes elegance and style and glides into its next stage of its young life with fewer cylinders, an optional mild-hybrid system, a new design inside and out, and new mechanical tricks as it aims for a swath of the luxury market seemingly left behind by Lexus.
Carscoops
First Photos Of The 2024 Nissan GT-R Or Is This Another Tuned 2023MY For TAS?
Nissan will be presenting a new GT-R for 2024 later today, and its party may (or may not) have been rained on, as photos have been published early allegedly showing the car, albeit still mostly covered by a plastic wrap. We’ve yet to confirm though that the photos shared on...
Carscoops
Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Debuts Adding Extra Practicality Into The Mix
Suzuki has finally taken the wraps off the much-anticipated Jimny 5-Door at the Auto Expo 2023 in Delhi, India. The longer and more practical variant of the Jimny will be sold in Suzuki’s global markets including India, Africa, and Latin America. Predictably, the Suzuki Jimny 5-Door is sharing most...
Carscoops
Toyota Electrifies Classic AE86 With EV And Hydrogen Restomod Concepts
Toyota sports cars don’t get any more iconic than the AE86 and at this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon, the car manufacturer has surprised many by unveiling both electric and hydrogen-powered AE86 conversions. Starting with the hydrogen model, dubbed the AE86 H2 Concept, it features Toyota’s 4A-GEU 1.6-liter four-cylinder...
MotorAuthority
2024 Porsche 911, rotary engine's return: Car News Headlines
Porsche is working on an update for the 911, and a new could be engine on the way for the Carrera models, which include the base Carrera, plus sportier S, 4S, and GTS versions. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for a Carrera Cabriolet with most of the camouflage removed.
Lamborghini Has News That Shows 'Recessions' Are Relative
The Italian sports-car icon is a fave of the style-and-money set.
AOL Corp
Used car prices post biggest drop ever as new luxury car sales boom
The volatility in the used car market rolled on in 2022, but there might be some relief for car buyers coming this year. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) for the month of December posted a 0.8% increase in wholesale auto prices month over month, however it dropped a whopping 14.9% year over year, the largest annualized price decline ever in the 26-year history of the index.
3 Reasons the 2024 Toyota Tacoma Is Worth the Wait
Find out why the 2024 Toyota Tacoma is going to be so good, it's worth waiting until then to buy one. The post 3 Reasons the 2024 Toyota Tacoma Is Worth the Wait appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Verge
iPhone 16 Pro models could feature under-display Face ID
Apple could finally bring under-display Face ID to the iPhone 16 Pro. According to a report from the Korean outlet The Elec (via MacRumors), the technology used for Face ID will live directly under the screen, blending in with the rest of the display once it’s turned on and revealing only the cutout for the front-facing camera.
Rolls-Royce Hits a Milestone Not Seen In 119 Years
"We haven't seen seen any slowdown or downturn," says Rolls-Royce CEO.
electrek.co
Honda launches $885 E-Cub electric moped, but it’s not what we hoped for
The world has been begging Honda for years to bring to market an electric version of its famous Cub line of motorbikes. Now the company has finally done it with the recently launched Honda Cub e:, though it’s not exactly what we were looking for. In case you aren’t...
