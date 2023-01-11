Read full article on original website
DWR issues citations during Cow Elk hunts
UTAH – As the Utah cow elk hunting season begins to wind down, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) officers have had a long season enforcing rules and regulations implemented […]
Study Says Idaho Is The Most Boring State For A Very Lame Reason
Idaho is full of things to do - just ask anyone from Idaho. But, if you ask people from other states you won't get the same answer. In fact - a new study says Idaho is the most boring state. Study Says Idaho Is Boring. If this recent study by...
Discover The Largest Pronghorn Ever Caught in Idaho
Although Idaho is often known as the place that grows potatoes here in the United States, it’s actually one of the most beautiful and ecologically rich states in all of the northwest. Some of the most magnificent animals in the United States live in Idaho, including moose, grizzly bears, the gray wolf, and more. Today, we are going to take a look at one of the more interesting animals in the United States; the pronghorn. Let’s discover the largest pronghorn caught in Idaho, plus learn about this amazing animal!
Plenty of Rain for Southern Idaho but Drought Clings to Land
Maybe we haven’t seen the impact of the snowpack in the mountains. The U.S. Drought Monitor has issued an update for Idaho. From where I write, south of the Snake River, it remains very dry. This follows some recent rain storms. Some of which were heavy. But isn’t a high desert always on the verge of severe drought? That’s why the early settlers decided to dig irrigation canals. With wooden tools!
Rejected Personalized License Plates In Idaho
Personalized license plates in Idaho are a highly governed and censored item. Your personalized plate can't be vulgar, offensive, hateful, or profane. That doesn't stop people from trying.
Is Idaho a Good Place to Raise a Family?
While some may think that Idaho is a great place to raise a family, according to the list, that is not the case. Idaho ranks 35 as the best state to raise a family in, coming in at 39 in family fun, 18 in health and safety, 43 in education and child care, 44 in affordability, and 9 in socioeconomics. The most surprising part of this ranking is the affordability. Many young couples and families move to Idaho because of the cost of living, but according to this list, it is one of the worst in affordability. Education and child care have been a concern in Idaho and continue to be so, justifying the ranking in that category.
Idaho State Police Opens Application Process for Entry-Level and Lateral Troopers
IDAHO - The Idaho State Police (ISP) is now accepting applications for entry-level and lateral Troopers from candidates wishing to serve the people of Idaho. As a statewide law enforcement agency, commissioned troopers specialize in highway safety and traffic enforcement, criminal investigations, commercial vehicle safety, and alcohol beverage control. "ISP...
In the News Now: Idaho killings suspect latest
The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students now has a preliminary hearing date for his case. Plus more on the timeline of events and evidence.
FBI warns of trending crime
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeing more issues of sexual exploitation of children in Utah, Idaho and Montana.
Idaho Authorities Explanation For Mysterious Booms Raises More Questions
The mysterious booms are a popular topic in Southern Idaho. I’ve only experienced them once, and I can’t say that I heard the boom just that something shook the entire building I was in. The strangest thing about the booms is that only certain people notice them. The one that I felt at the radio station wasn’t heard or felt by other people in the room next to me.
9 Idaho Cities Where Home Prices Are Soaring
Idaho has experienced a population surge in recent years. From 2020 to 2021, the state led the U.S. in growth, with Americans moving to The Gem State to access affordable housing, natural beauty, safe...
Do You Live in One of the 10 Loneliest Places in the State of Idaho?
If you’re reading this, you likely live in Idaho and you’re feeling a little bit lonely. We’ve been there before. About 12 years ago, we moved to Boise fresh out of college for our first full-time radio job. The move took us 2,100 miles away from where we grew up and we didn’t know a soul other than the folks we were going to work with. Heck, we barely knew them. It took a long time before we made genuine connections and had real friends.
North Idaho sees solid snowpack
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Despite above-average snowpack in Idaho, the Natural Resources Conservation Service is only "moderately optimistic" the state will have an ample water supply, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. "The memory of little-to-no snowfall for three months last winter still stings, and despite the healthy snowpack, reservoir...
The Most Expensive Home in Idaho and Its 6 Surrounding States Are Spectacular
Zillow surfing luxury homes that we can never, ever afford is one of our favorite past times. You know what makes those luxury homes even more spectacular than their floor plan? The stories behind them!. We're writing this story just hours before the draw for a $1.1 BILLION lottery jackpot....
South Idaho Hunter Starts Group For Those New To Hobby To Meet Up
Idaho is a huge hunting state. I know several hunters, and I've learned that many who take the time to pack and head out into the state's backcountry choose to accompany those they trust and share similar techniques with. I don't hunt. It's nothing against those who do, it's just...
Dream of Idaho Summer with These Islands to Camp On
I am more than ready for warm sunny summer to head on back. I miss paddle boarding and camping the most and am eager to experience some new places in Idaho for my summer adventures. As I started poking around to see what some of the best voted camping spots are I came across Islands that you can camp on in Idaho! Who knew? I can camp and paddleboard for days. Count me in.
Top 10 Crops that Make Idaho Billions are Surprising
Idaho is made up of some incredible, beautiful, wide-open, hard-working farmland. Hundreds of Idaho families rely on the funds that their crops produce, and produce they do. Stacker did this farmtastic study showing what states produce the most of what, then they took it even further by showing the monetary correlation with those crops.
This Cool Southern Idaho Home Addition Will Make Visitors Jealous
If you could build your dream home in Idaho, what would you add to it? Would you add a giant room for hosting parties or build a personalized home theater room? I’ve always wanted a secret door or an indoor heated pool. This Idaho House Addition Will Make Every...
PHOTOS: 2023 Updates on the Missing Children of Idaho
2023 is in full swing and while many of us will be focusing on New Year's Resolutions, many people are going into the new year wondering where their loved ones are. It's a sad realization but a reality for many. How many kids go missing a year?. According to GlobalMissingKids.org,...
New SA lawsuit filed against Utah chapter of Boy Scouts of America
New SA lawsuit filed against Boy Scouts of America and LDS Church. New SA lawsuit filed against Utah chapter of Boy …. New SA lawsuit filed against Boy Scouts of America and LDS Church. Bring Ridge home. Protests are being held for Navy Lt. Ridge Alkonis, who is currently serving...
