The Hollywood Gossip

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes: Fired from GMA3 in Wake of Explosive Love Affair!

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes may be in love. But they’re reportedly out of a job. The journalists will NOT return to co-host the third hour of Good Morning America, according to Us Weekly sources, a few weeks after they were pulled off air amid an investigation into their personal relationship.
Us Weekly

Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend

Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
The Hollywood Gossip

Joy-Anna Duggar Proudly Violates Family Dress Code In Latest Baby Bump Selfie!

Joy-Anna Duggar is commonly regarded as one of her parents’ favorites. Whether or not that’s strictly true, there’s no denying that she’s done an excellent job of conforming to their expectations. Joy married young and immediately started popping out kids, which are the most important activities...
The Hollywood Gossip

Melissa Gorga Ex-Bestie: She's a Liar Who FRAMED Teresa!

Whether on screen or before weddings or at BravoCon, Melissa Gorga drama is inescapable. She is a consummate Real Housewife. We’ve heard a lot of whispers about how so much of Melissa’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey career came from plotting behind Teresa Giudice’s back. Now,...
The Hollywood Gossip

Bilal Hazziez to Shaeeda Sween: Fine, Let's Have a Baby!

After ultimatums, disagreements, and a lot of lectures, fans have wondered if Bilal and Shaeeda are still together. The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple has had one major disagreement since long before they married: becoming parents. Bilal is already a parent. And his kids are old enough that...
The Hollywood Gossip

Kanye West MARRIES Bianca Censori, Yeezy Employee Who Resembles His Ex!

Recently, people have spotted Kanye West with a mystery woman — one who at times resembles Kim Kardashian to a startling degree. This isn’t his first time with a Kim doppelganger. And no, her recent switch to a blonde bob doesn’t mask the similarities. Now, it turns...
The Hollywood Gossip

Gwendlyn Brown Shoots Down "Horrifying" Rumor About Her Dad

There’s A LOT one can say about Kody Brown. He’s clearly a bad husband. He’s an admittedly bad parent. And don’t get us started on that hair!. But daughter Gwendlyn Brown, who has made it clear of late that she isn’t a huge fan of her father’s, would like to dispel a very nasty rumor that’s been going on about Kody of late.
The Hollywood Gossip

Meri Brown: Don't Trash Talk Kody, I'm Totally Cool with My Ex!

Meri Brown is finally done with Kody Brown. But the long-time Sister Wives star doesn’t want her fans and/or supporters to start going off on her ex. On Tuesday, Meri and Kody released a joint statement that ended their romantic entanglement once and for all. “After more than a...
The Hollywood Gossip

Paul Staehle and Karine Martins "Both Guilty" in Messy Custody Battle

This week, Paul Staehle and Karine Martins attended a custody hearing regarding their sons. The extremely dysfunctional on-again, off-again 90 Day Fiance couple want Ethan and Pierre back. But how did they end up in this mess in the first place?. Was it Paul’s fault or Karine’s? Trick question —...

