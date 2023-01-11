ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

China reports 60,000 COVID-related deaths, says peak passed

BEIJING (AP) — China on Saturday reported nearly 60,000 deaths in people who had COVID-19 since early December following complaints it was failing to release data, and said the “emergency peak" of its latest surge appears to have passed. The toll included 5,503 deaths due to respiratory failure...

Comments / 0

Community Policy