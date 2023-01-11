Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Local Hardware Store in Ohio is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenGahanna, OH
Little Bar, church at risk of demolition for apartmentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Freshman State Rep Darnell Brewer of Ohio D-18 Makes His Voice Heard; Condemns HB 45 and Governor's Inaction for HB 458Brown on ClevelandOhio State
Minnesota Beats Ohio State For First Big Ten Basketball WinFlurrySportsColumbus, OH
Buck Off Podcast: The End of Year Award Show and Tommy Eichenberg is back
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I’m joined by Jordan Williams to host our end of season award show highlighting some of the best moments from the 2022 season.
Cotie McMahon’s rare trait helping propel the No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball
Motivation is a tricky thing. For NCAA athletes, it isn’t too tough to come by, especially at a school like Ohio State, who’s athletic’s department rivals any other school in the country. Coaches push motivation, rivalries amplify it and players find it on their own. For the...
Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 12, 2023
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball vs. Nebraska: Game preview and prediction
Saturday afternoon is another interesting matchup within the Big Ten. This time, it isn’t the No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball team against another program at the top of the standings. On paper, its Ohio State versus an unranked Nebraska Cornhuskers team, but looks may be deceiving. It’s...
Bucketheads Podcast: How does Ohio State bounce back from their first bad loss of the season?
‘Bucketheads’ is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts |...
Buckeyes offer in-state 2024 running back, a former commit enters the portal
Without a running back being signed in the 2023 class, the Buckeyes are still in solid shape thanks to their depth. Players like Miyan Williams, TreVeyon Henderson, Dallan Hayden, and even Evan Pryor all remain in the running back room, which has certainly softened the blow. While the roster is...
Ranking the top five comebacks of the Ohio State women’s basketball 2022-23 season
The Ohio State women’s basketball team is No. 3 in the nation and one of three remaining undefeated teams in the country. If you haven’t jumped headfirst into watching the games this season, we feel sorry for you, and ask the question, “What are you waiting for?” Also, if you’ve been looking at scores alone it looks like the Scarlet & Gray have traveled a fairly easy road, but that’s far from the truth.
Does Ohio State have an offensive line problem heading into the offseason?
I am not going to build suspense with this intro. The answer to “Does Ohio State have an offensive line problem?” is at least a firm “maybe.” I would even lean toward a definitive yes, but it is far too early in the offseason to take a turn to Negative Town. However, if lack of depth and starting experience (and things of that nature) make you skittish, well then, you might want to look away. From Columbus at least.
