I am not going to build suspense with this intro. The answer to “Does Ohio State have an offensive line problem?” is at least a firm “maybe.” I would even lean toward a definitive yes, but it is far too early in the offseason to take a turn to Negative Town. However, if lack of depth and starting experience (and things of that nature) make you skittish, well then, you might want to look away. From Columbus at least.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO