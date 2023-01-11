Read full article on original website
WSJ: Santos raised money for company SEC alleges is a Ponzi scheme
Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who has faced controversy after it was revealed he made false statements about large parts of his personal and work background, once raised money for a company that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) later said was a Ponzi scheme, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Journal reported on Saturday that Santos […]
U.S. sues City National Bank under federal Fair Housing Act
(Reuters) – The United States on Thursday filed a lawsuit against City National Bank, a unit of Royal Bank of Canada, under the federal Fair Housing Act. The lawsuit was filed with the federal court in Los Angeles, online court records show. A copy of the complaint was not immediately available.
JPMorgan shuts down financial planning website Frank after suing founder
(Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co on Thursday shut down the website of Frank, a college financial planning platform it acquired in 2021, after suing the startup’s founder Charlie Javice and Chief Growth Officer Olivier Amar for creating nearly 4 million fake customer accounts. The largest U.S. bank...
Wanda raises $400 million in dollar bonds in milestone for China property sector
SYDNEY/HONG KONG (Reuters) – Dalian Wanda Commercial Management raised $400 million in a U.S. dollar bond, a term sheet seen by Reuters showed, in the first publicly sold dollar bond by a Chinese property-related firm since late 2021 when the sector’s debt crisis came to a head. The...
About 490,000 exit, entry trips made daily in China since Jan. 8
BEIJING (Reuters) – About 490,000 entry and exit trips were made to and from China daily between Jan. 8-12 after the country reopened its borders, an official from the country’s immigration bureau told a news briefing on Friday. This is up 48.9% from the period before China’s COVID...
Fed’s Collins leans toward quarter-point rate increase -NYT
(Reuters) – Boston Federal Reserve bank leader Susan Collins said she is inclined to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point at the central bank’s upcoming policy meeting, the New York Times reported on Wednesday. “I think 25 or 50 would be reasonable; I’d lean at this...
Mexico energy dispute not discussed at North America summit, Lopez Obrador says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The leaders of North America did not discuss an ongoing dispute over Mexico’s energy policies during a summit in Mexico City this week, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday. “We did not discuss that,” Lopez Obrador told a news conference, noting...
Fed says surging interest costs cut what it handed back to Treasury in 2022
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve said Friday that it handed back substantially less money to the Treasury last year than it did the year before, amid rising interest expenses tied to its work to lower inflation. The Fed said in a statement that in 2021 it handed...
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that the United States would likely hit the statutory limit on its debt on Jan. 19, forcing the Treasury to take “extraordinary measures” to prevent a default. “Once the limit is reached, Treasury will need to...
U.S. strongly committed to Japan’s defense, Biden tells Kishida, hails military boost
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden told Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday that the United States remained strongly committed to its alliance with Japan and praised Tokyo’s “historic” defense reforms. Kishida is in Washington on the last stop in a tour of the G7 industrial...
Boeing’s long road to the 737 MAX’s return in China
(Reuters) – A China Southern Airlines Co Ltd flight on a Boeing Co 737 MAX took off on Friday, flight tracking website FlightRadar24 showed, marking the first passenger service on the model by a Chinese airline since March 2019. Here is a timeline of events surrounding the MAX:. 2017.
Mega Millions jackpot now $1.35 billion
NEW YORK, NY (FOX NEWS) — Friday night’s Mega Millions Jackpot is now a whopping $1.35 billion, making it the fourth-largest lotto ever in U.S. history. Jumbo jackpots have become very common over the past couple years, and experts say you can thank the Fed for a small part of that. They point out the Mega Millions estimated prize is figured based on a combination of forecasted ticket sales that determine the estimated cash value, and is an annuity prize based on the 30-yr US Treasuries rate.
Marketmind: No fears on Friday the 13th
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. Well, certainly not for global equity investors as they cheered U.S. inflation data that showed the Fed’s aggressive rate increases are having the desired effect. Asian stock markets advanced to hit another seven-month high and...
Israel’s top judge: Govt judicial reform plan is an attack on justice system
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – The president of Israel’s Supreme Court said on Thursday that a judicial reform plan proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government was an attack on the justice system. Court president Esther Hayut said in a speech that it “is not a plan to fix...
