NEW YORK, NY (FOX NEWS) — Friday night’s Mega Millions Jackpot is now a whopping $1.35 billion, making it the fourth-largest lotto ever in U.S. history. Jumbo jackpots have become very common over the past couple years, and experts say you can thank the Fed for a small part of that. They point out the Mega Millions estimated prize is figured based on a combination of forecasted ticket sales that determine the estimated cash value, and is an annuity prize based on the 30-yr US Treasuries rate.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO