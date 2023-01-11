ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

AZFamily

Program helps Arizona single mothers get higher education for free

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Struggling single mothers in northern Arizona will soon get a chance at higher education. Coconino Community College teamed up with the Women’s Foundation of the State of Arizona to launch the Pathways for Single Moms Progam. The women in the program will get all of their tuition paid to earn certificates in 11 career tracks and free child care. They will also receive an allowance for living expenses, computer equipment, transportation, emergency funds and more. There will be 11 certificate programs for mothers to choose from, including graphic and web design to nursing assistant. “The wraparound support design and holistic approach of Pathways Program for Single Moms is truly a best practice model with a track record of success,” Coconino Community College vice president of student services Tony Williams said in a statement.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

As Arizona egg prices spike, more people are getting backyard chickens

Egg prices are up — and there’s no relief in sight, thanks to an avian flu outbreak that killed tens of millions of chickens. But not Amy McSheffrey’s. The Phoenix resident keeps 13 chickens in her backyard on the outskirts of the Arcadia neighborhood. McSheffrey’s ladies deliver about eight eggs per day, and while that’s not the only reason she keeps chickens, it’s definitely a bonus.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Report: Chronic absenteeism ‘truly a crisis’ in Arizona schools

PHOENIX — A new report sheds light on another way the pandemic disrupted learning for so many students in Arizona. The report by the Helios Education Foundation finds 22% of students — or nearly 1 in 5 — were chronically absent in 2021, meaning they missed 18 or more school days. That’s higher than the typical 12%-14% reported during pre-pandemic school years.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Man arrested in Arizona as search for missing Oklahoma child continues

A 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was reported missing and two people have been arrested, including one in Arizona, after a postal carrier found the girl's 5-year-old sister wandering alone outside, authorities said. Alysia Adams, 31, was arrested at the Grady County Sheriff's Office and booked into jail in Caddo County on...
CYRIL, OK
Arizona Mirror

Tribal leaders advocate for the state’s support during tribal nations day

Dozens of people from tribal nations across Arizona gathered this week at the state Capitol to celebrate Indian Nations and Tribes Legislative Day.  “Arizona is a stronger state because of the 22 federally recognized tribes found here,” state Senate President Warren Petersen said during his speech.“As we enter the first week of the 56th legislative […] The post Tribal leaders advocate for the state’s support during tribal nations day appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Arizona a leader in homelessness, HUD report shows

Arizona is outpacing most of the country when it comes to rising homelessness, according to a recent report from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The agency's Homelessness Assessment to Congress analyzes data from annual Point in Time (PIT) counts of people experiencing homelessness around the country.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Homelessness in Arizona increased by over 23% from 2020-2022

A new report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development says homelessness in Arizona increased by more than 23% from 2020 to 2022 — a period of time when the national homelessness rate increased by only 1%. Kelli Williams, director of Human Services with the Maricopa Association...
ARIZONA STATE

