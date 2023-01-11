Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Dog found with 3 pounds of matted hair in Chandler undergoes transformation
Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
KOLD-TV
Decades of Arizona movie history destroyed in Three Points home, couple escapes within minutes of explosion
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Longtime western movie actor, Ivan Wolverton, also known as “Red or Red Cloud” and his wife Margery are picking up the pieces of their lives, after a devastating house fire left them with nothing. Decades of Arizona movie history is gone. Ivan...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona mother hands out Narcan in hopes of saving lives
In 2020, Ashlee Brown lost her 19-year-old son to an accidental overdose. Now, she is handing out an overdose-reversal medication in hopes of saving the lives of others. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
AZFamily
Program helps Arizona single mothers get higher education for free
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Struggling single mothers in northern Arizona will soon get a chance at higher education. Coconino Community College teamed up with the Women’s Foundation of the State of Arizona to launch the Pathways for Single Moms Progam. The women in the program will get all of their tuition paid to earn certificates in 11 career tracks and free child care. They will also receive an allowance for living expenses, computer equipment, transportation, emergency funds and more. There will be 11 certificate programs for mothers to choose from, including graphic and web design to nursing assistant. “The wraparound support design and holistic approach of Pathways Program for Single Moms is truly a best practice model with a track record of success,” Coconino Community College vice president of student services Tony Williams said in a statement.
KOLD-TV
Senior adults not getting vaccinated, lead in COVID deaths in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the recent COVID-19 wave begins to recede, it’s becoming more apparent that the danger to seniors is not receding with it. Nearly 200 deaths in Arizona last week from COVID and 83% of them were 65 and older. In Pima County last...
Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness needs help with street count
Pima County is preparing to conduct its 2023 Point-in-Time (PIT) count on Wednesday, Jan. 25, led by the Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness.
kjzz.org
As Arizona egg prices spike, more people are getting backyard chickens
Egg prices are up — and there’s no relief in sight, thanks to an avian flu outbreak that killed tens of millions of chickens. But not Amy McSheffrey’s. The Phoenix resident keeps 13 chickens in her backyard on the outskirts of the Arcadia neighborhood. McSheffrey’s ladies deliver about eight eggs per day, and while that’s not the only reason she keeps chickens, it’s definitely a bonus.
KTAR.com
Report: Chronic absenteeism ‘truly a crisis’ in Arizona schools
PHOENIX — A new report sheds light on another way the pandemic disrupted learning for so many students in Arizona. The report by the Helios Education Foundation finds 22% of students — or nearly 1 in 5 — were chronically absent in 2021, meaning they missed 18 or more school days. That’s higher than the typical 12%-14% reported during pre-pandemic school years.
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overhead
An Arizona witness at Scottsdale reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering, cigar-shaped object at 1:32 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
ABC 15 News
Man arrested in Arizona as search for missing Oklahoma child continues
A 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was reported missing and two people have been arrested, including one in Arizona, after a postal carrier found the girl's 5-year-old sister wandering alone outside, authorities said. Alysia Adams, 31, was arrested at the Grady County Sheriff's Office and booked into jail in Caddo County on...
Tribal leaders advocate for the state’s support during tribal nations day
Dozens of people from tribal nations across Arizona gathered this week at the state Capitol to celebrate Indian Nations and Tribes Legislative Day. “Arizona is a stronger state because of the 22 federally recognized tribes found here,” state Senate President Warren Petersen said during his speech.“As we enter the first week of the 56th legislative […] The post Tribal leaders advocate for the state’s support during tribal nations day appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Arizona Homelessness is One of the most Rampant in the Nation, According to New Report
Arizona is experiencing a rapid rise in homelessness, according to a new report released by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), as the state is outpacing almost the entirety of the rest of the country.
ABC 15 News
Arizona a leader in homelessness, HUD report shows
Arizona is outpacing most of the country when it comes to rising homelessness, according to a recent report from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The agency's Homelessness Assessment to Congress analyzes data from annual Point in Time (PIT) counts of people experiencing homelessness around the country.
Missing Athena Brownfield: Arizona authorities arrest 2nd caregiver in Oklahoma toddler's disappearance
Arizona authorities have reportedly arrested a second person in connection with the Tuesday disappearance of 4-year-old Oklahoma girl Athena Brownfield.
ABC 15 News
Insurance glitch leaves Valley man without insulin; policyholders told they're not covered
PHOENIX — A recent and routine trip to the pharmacy for Dan, a Valley resident, quickly took a turn for the worse. None of his prescriptions could be filled. "The pharmacist gave me back my card and said, 'you have no more insurance,'" Dan recalled. He's diabetic and takes...
Back-to-back storms set to impact Arizona later this weekend!
The first storm starts to move in from the west late Saturday bringing more wind, rain, snow and cooler air to Arizona.
AZFamily
True Crime Arizona: Lori Vallow’s Deadly Delusions - Lori’s Alibi
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Lori Vallow’s attorneys filed a slew of new motions in court. Included among them is a notice that Lori has an alibi. In fact, she claims she has three of them. Morgan Loew and Amy Cutler break down this new development and more in this podcast update.
Arizona egg prices skyrocket
The price of eggs in Arizona continues to rise. The post Arizona egg prices skyrocket appeared first on KYMA.
This County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy In Arizona
Stacker determined which county has the shortest life expectancy in the state.
kjzz.org
Homelessness in Arizona increased by over 23% from 2020-2022
A new report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development says homelessness in Arizona increased by more than 23% from 2020 to 2022 — a period of time when the national homelessness rate increased by only 1%. Kelli Williams, director of Human Services with the Maricopa Association...
