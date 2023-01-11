ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

RTL Rehires Inga Leschek, Netflix’s Unscripted Chief In German-Speaking Europe

By Jesse Whittock
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13uWQn_0kAmklDU00

German broadcaster RTL has pulled off a scoop by rehiring Netflix ’s Inga Leschek as its program chief for channels and streaming.

Leschek has been Netflix’s Director of Non-Fiction in the DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) region and CEE since October 2021 but has now switched to lead RTL Deutschland and streaming service RTL+.

She’ll take up her new post on March 1, reporting to Stephan Schmitter, RTL Deutchsland Managing Director of Programs and Brands

It marks a return to RTL for Leschek, who was Managing Director of RTL Studios (fka Norddeich TV) for seven years. She also oversaw 99Pro Media, and led its merger with RTL Studios, before moving to Netflix. Under her direction, RTL rolled out the likes of Ninja Warrior and Are You the one? .

She joined RTL in 2013 from European production company Tresor TV, where which she has been Managing Director in Austria from 2005 and Germany from 2010. She also worked at Neue Sentimental Film, Austrian public broadcaster ORF and private broadcaster ATV.

“For us, Inga Leschek is the absolute ideal candidate for this central position in terms of both content and strategy,” said Schmitter. “On the one hand, she has great expertise and passion for linear television and our viewers, on the other hand, she played a key role in shaping the content from and in Germany at the world’s largest streaming provider.

“Together with our content teams and partners, we want to recapture the market leadership for RTL on TV in 14-59, continue the strong growth of RTL+ in the intense competition with the international platforms and, through the uniform management of the RTL brand linear and non-linear, our leading position as further expand the streaming broadcaster. I am really looking forward to working together.”

“After an extremely exciting and instructive time at Netflix, which I wouldn’t want to have missed, it now feels like coming home,” said Leschek. “I would like to thank Stephan Schmitter for the expressed trust and am very happy about the challenging task of aligning and helping to shape the linear and digital content of RTL and RTL+.” “

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

International Insider: French Focus; Big 12 Months For Spacey; China’s New Year; United Agents Buzz

Good afternoon Insiders, Max Goldbart here relaying a hugely busy week in the world of film and TV as the post-Christmas blues are very much washed away. Read on. French Focus Rendez-Vous: Mel Goodfellow here reporting from the 25th edition of French film and TV promotional body Unifrance’s Rendez-Vous in Paris, which unfolded in the French capital this week in its first fully physical iteration since 2020. Some 450 buyers from 50 territories attended its film market and screening program, showcasing some 80 new French language titles and presentations by nine broadcasters and content companies including Mediawan, Newen, Arte, Federation Entertainment and...
Deadline

Hallie Jackson’s MSNBC Show To End As NBC News Now Expands Her Streaming Program

Hallie Jackson’s MSNBC show will end next month as she expands her daily NBC News Now program by an hour. That move is part of a series of lineup changes MSNBC announced on Thursday. Chris Jansing will add an hour to her anchoring duties, as Chris Jansing Reports expands to two hours from 1 PM ET to 3 PM ET. Katy Tur Reports will move to 3 PM. Meanwhile, Jose Diaz-Balart’s show will move back an hour to 11 AM ET, with a rotating lineup of hosts at 10 AM until a permanent anchor is named. Andrea Mitchell Reports will remain...
Deadline

Carole Cook Dies: Lucille Ball Protégé And ‘Sixteen Candles’ Actress Was 98

Carole Cook, a protege of Lucille Ball who would become a familiar face through appearances on Ball’s TV shows, movies like The Incredible Mr. Limpet and Sixteen Candles and stage musicals 42nd Street and Romantic Comedy, died today of heart failure in Beverly Hills, California, just three days before her 99th birthday. Her death was announced by husband Tom Troupe. Born Mildred Frances Cook in Abilene, Texas, Cook made her Broadway debut as a replacement in 1954’s Threepenny Opera. After moving to Los Angeles, she became a favorite of Ball’s, who suggested the name spelling of Carole in honor of movie star...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

Ben Masters Dies: ‘Passions’ Soap Star Was 75

Ben Masters, the actor best known for his role as Julian Crane on the old NBC soap Passions, died January 11 at the Eisenhower Medical Center in Palm Springs. He was 75. Masters battled dementia for several years and succumbed to Covid. His biggest role was also his last — portraying the rich and powerful Julian from 1999 to 2008 on the NBC sudser. Born on May 6, 1947, in Corvallis, OR, Masters graduated from the University of Oregon with a B.A. degree in theater in 1969. He moved to New York City, where he starred in on and off-Broadway productions such...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Deadline

Lisa Marie Presley Rushed To Hospital; Her Mother Priscilla Presley Says Her Daughter “Is Receiving The Best Care”, Asks For Prayers – Update

UPDATED: Lisa Marie Presley died late Thursday at age 54. Read the obituary here.UPDATED, 3:30 PM: Priscilla Presley, the mother of Lisa Marie Presley, is asking for prayers for her daughter after she was rushed to Los Angeles-area hospital after suffering a possible cardiac arrest. “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers,” Priscilla tweeted, adding “We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time.” Lisa Marie’s hospitalization comes just two days after she attended the Golden...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Michael Jackson Estate & Nicolas Cage Remember Lisa Marie Presley: “She Lit Up Every Room” – Update

UPDATE, with Michael Jackson Estate statement Actor Nicolas Cage and representatives for the Michael Jackson Estate paid tribute to the late Lisa Marie Presley, with Cage saying the daughter of Elvis “lit up every room.” Presley was briefly married to Jackson in the mid-1990s, and to Cage in the early 2000s. “This is devastating news,” Cage said in a statement. “Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.” (Presley’s son Benjamin Keough died by suicide in 2020 at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Lisa Marie Presley’s Shocking Death Mourned In Online Outpouring Of Grief

Friends, fans, and colleagues mourned the passing of Lisa Marie Presley, who died today at age 54 after a day-long struggle with heart problems. The singer crammed a whole lot of living into her brief time. She boldly developed her own career in the music business, knowing that she would always be shadowed by her famous father. She also engaged in extensive humanitarian work through the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation. A few of the early reactions: ANOTHER PERSON I SHARED DEEP EMOTION WITH HAS PASSED AWAY! THIS IS SO SAD & SHOCKING! LISA & I SPENT HRS ON THE PHONE AS SHE...
Deadline

Kevin Costner, Zendaya & Amanda Seyfried Share Reactions To Golden Globe Wins After Missing Award Show

The Golden Globes celebrated the best in film and television but there were some honorees that were not able to make it to the ceremony. After missing out on the show, Kevin Costner, Zendaya and Amanda Seyfried took to social media to share their gratitude over their wins. Zendaya picked up a trophy for her work on Euphoria winning for Best Actress in a TV Drama. The star took to Instagram to apologize for not being at the award show and thanked the Globes for the “incredible honor.” The Dune star also had some words for her fellow nominees saying, “It is...
Deadline

Jeff Beck Mourned By Rock’s Greats, Hailed As A Master Of His Craft In Reactions

Jeff Beck was one of the most iconic rock guitarists of all-time, and that status was proven by the many emotional reactions from his peers in the music industry. The long list of tributes to Beck came from the greats who played with or were contemporaries of Beck, all delivering heartfelt salutes to one of the greatest guitarists of them all. Beck was working to the end, befitting a legend, and the shock at his sudden passing could be felt in the public messages. A few of the early reactions: “Travel on, Master Jeff!Find new harmonics.We’ll miss you.” – Annhttps://t.co/uB1ygbRvB5 pic.twitter.com/LaaQQmRlrE— Ann Wilson (@AnnWilson) January 11, 2023More from DeadlineJeff Beck Dies: British Guitar God Was 78Hubert G. Wells Dies: Hollywood Animal Trainer For 'Doctor Dolittle', 'Babe' & Many Others Was 88Rick Tuber Dies: Emmy-Winning 'ER', 'Chicago Fire' Film Editor Was 69Best of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Grammys, Guilds & MoreTV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Series Ending In 2023 & BeyondHollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries
Deadline

CNN Unveils Overhaul Of Dayside Lineup With Anchor Trios, Emphasis On Breaking News And Events

CNN unveiled an overhaul of its dayside lineup on Wednesday, with plans for morning and afternoon blocks of programming that will each feature anchor trios while emphasizing more energetic breaking news and event coverage. The approach, the network indicated, would resemble the network’s special event coverage like election night, with a heavy use of graphics and standing anchors, along with ongoing updates from correspondents in the field. A recent example was the way that the network provided ongoing coverage last week of the House Speaker vote. John Berman, Kate Bolduan and Sara Sidner will anchor a standalone program, based in...
WASHINGTON STATE
Deadline

Joe Biden Grilled On Latest Revelation That Classified Documents Were Found In Garage Of His Wilmington Residence: “Next To Your Corvette? What Were You Thinking?”

After the White House revealed that classified materials were found stored in the garage of Joe Biden’s Wilmington residence, reporters were anxious to hear an explanation from the president after he gave remarks on the economy. Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked, “Classified material next to your Corvette. What were you thinking?” “I am going to get a chance to speak on all of this, God willing, soon, but as I said earlier this week — and by the way, my Corvette is in a locked garage, so it is not like it was sitting out on the street …...
WILMINGTON, DE
Deadline

‘Country Boy Eddie’ Dies: Alabama TV Star Who Gave Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette A Chance Was 92

Gordon Edwards Burns, an Alabama TV personality nicknamed “Country Boy Eddie” who was an early supporter of Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette, Emmy Lou Harris and other budding country superstars, has died at 92. His family confirmed his death but did not provide a cause, saying merely that he died “peacefully at his home” in Warrior, Alabama. Burns was the host of The Country Boy Eddie Show with Country Boy Eddie, a talent showcase for rising stars. The folksy Burns hosted the show from 1957 at age 27 until his retirement in 1993. His family’s statement noted “He was a trailblazer for...
WARRIOR, AL
Deadline

Charles White Dies: USC Running Back And Heisman Trophy Winner Was 64

Charles White, who won the 1979 Heisman Trophy after leading USC to the college football national championship in 1978, died of cancer Wednesday in Newport Beach, California, USC announced. White was 64. White remains the school’s career rushing yards leader with 6,245. He scored 49 touchdowns. He lettered four seasons at USC and twice was a unanimous All-American. White set 22 NCAA, Pac-10, USC and Rose Bowl records. White is part of a long line of dominant USC running backs. He was a three-time all-conference first-teamer, was USC’s team MVP in 1978 and ’79, and finished fourth in Heisman voting as a junior. He was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Lisa Marie Presley Dies: Singer, Songwriter, Daughter Of Elvis Was 54

Lisa Marie Presley, the sole child of rock icon Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley, whose strong resemblance to her father was just one of the legacies she carried, died Thursday in Los Angeles after being rushed to the hospital earlier in the day. She was 54. Her death was confirmed by her mother Priscilla, who released a statement to the Associated Press. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Lisa Marie Presley Rushed To Hospital; Her Mother Priscilla Presley Says Her Daughter "Is Receiving The Best Care", Asks For Prayers – Update Related Story Tatjana Patitz Dies: Supermodel Appeared...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Twitter Orders Staff Members At Asia Headquarters To Clear Desks And Work From Home — Reports

Staff members at Twitter’s Asia headquarters in Singapore have been told to clear their desks and work from home indefinitely, according to a new report. An email sent Wednesday informed staff that they would be required to leave Twitter’s premises by 5 pm that day, and they would be required to continue their work from home on Thursday, Bloomberg reported. An unnamed source told the digital outlet that Singapore-based Twitter staff members have since been reassigned as remote workers in Twitter’s internal system. It is unclear whether the move is permanent. Representatives for Twitter did not immediately respond to Deadline’s request for comment....
Deadline

Dorothy Tristan Dies: Star Of ‘Klute’ And ‘End Of The Road’ Was 88

Dorothy Tristan, an actress best known for her roles in the films Klute and End of the Road, died Jan. 8 of complications from Alzheimer’s disease. She was 88 and died in her sleep at home, according to her husband, director John D. Hancock, to whom she was married for 48 years. Tristan co-wrote and starred in the 2015 independent drama The Looking Glass in her final role. She did the film after a decades-long absence from acting. She played a woman caring for her troubled 13-year-old granddaughter (Grace Tarnow) as symptoms of her dementia appear. Her husband directed the film,...
LA PORTE, IN
Deadline

‘Your Place Or Mine’ Trailer: Netflix Delivers New Look At Reese Witherspoon & Ashton Kutcher Rom-Com

Netflix released its trailer today for the upcoming Reese Witherspoon-Ashton Kutcher romantic comedy Your Place Or Mine, providing some details to the plot of the love (or not) story. The duo play Debbie and Peter, longtime best friends and total opposites. The synopsis: She craves routine with her son in LA; he thrives on change in NY. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need. In other words, Peter starts to admit that their long-ago one-night-stand has left him with lingering romantic feelings. Debbie, on the other...
Deadline

Tatjana Patitz Dies: Supermodel Appeared In George Michael’s ‘Freedom ’90’ Video, Was 56

Supermodel Tatjana Patitz, best known for her appearance in George Michael’s video for his monster hit “Freedom ’90,” has died at age 56. She died on Jan. 11 of breast cancer, her agent confirmed. The German-born Patitz was considered one of the original supermodels. She entered her first modeling contest at age 17 in Stockholm, taking third place. But a session with fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh that followed launched the main part of her career. Singer George Michael saw her in British Vogue in 1990, and subsequently cast her for his “Freedom ’90” music video alongside Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington,...
Deadline

Austin Butler Doesn’t Think He Sounds Like Elvis Presley But Says Voice Is Now Part Of His “DNA”

Austin Butler won at the Golden Globes 2023 in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama category for his portrayal of The King in Elvis. Social media was abuzz when the actor took the stage to make his acceptance speech. Many viewers noticed that Butler’s voice still sounded like Elvis Presley, despite not being in character anymore. When Butler met with reporters backstage at the Globes, he was asked about the persistent Presley accent. “Still?” he said before adding, “I don’t think I sound like him still but I guess I must because I hear it a lot.” Butler continued, “I often liken...
Deadline

‘Wheel Of Fortune’ & ‘Jeopardy!’ Renewed For 5 Years With Big Increase At ABC Stations

EXCLUSIVE: ABC is keeping hold of vowels, consonants and questions after renewing Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!. The Disney company’s owned and operated stations have ponied up a big increase to keep the long-running gameshows on their schedule. Deadline understands that it has renewed both shows, which are the two-most watched shows in syndication, for five years through the 2027-2028 season. This will take Wheel of Fortune through its 45th season and Jeopardy! through its 44th season. It comes five years after its last big increase was announced, which saw ABC beat Fox to keep hold of both shows for the 2020-2021, 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 seasons after Fox...
Deadline

Deadline

155K+
Followers
42K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy