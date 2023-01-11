RTL Rehires Inga Leschek, Netflix’s Unscripted Chief In German-Speaking Europe

German broadcaster RTL has pulled off a scoop by rehiring Netflix ’s Inga Leschek as its program chief for channels and streaming.

Leschek has been Netflix’s Director of Non-Fiction in the DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) region and CEE since October 2021 but has now switched to lead RTL Deutschland and streaming service RTL+.

She’ll take up her new post on March 1, reporting to Stephan Schmitter, RTL Deutchsland Managing Director of Programs and Brands

It marks a return to RTL for Leschek, who was Managing Director of RTL Studios (fka Norddeich TV) for seven years. She also oversaw 99Pro Media, and led its merger with RTL Studios, before moving to Netflix. Under her direction, RTL rolled out the likes of Ninja Warrior and Are You the one? .

She joined RTL in 2013 from European production company Tresor TV, where which she has been Managing Director in Austria from 2005 and Germany from 2010. She also worked at Neue Sentimental Film, Austrian public broadcaster ORF and private broadcaster ATV.

“For us, Inga Leschek is the absolute ideal candidate for this central position in terms of both content and strategy,” said Schmitter. “On the one hand, she has great expertise and passion for linear television and our viewers, on the other hand, she played a key role in shaping the content from and in Germany at the world’s largest streaming provider.

“Together with our content teams and partners, we want to recapture the market leadership for RTL on TV in 14-59, continue the strong growth of RTL+ in the intense competition with the international platforms and, through the uniform management of the RTL brand linear and non-linear, our leading position as further expand the streaming broadcaster. I am really looking forward to working together.”

“After an extremely exciting and instructive time at Netflix, which I wouldn’t want to have missed, it now feels like coming home,” said Leschek. “I would like to thank Stephan Schmitter for the expressed trust and am very happy about the challenging task of aligning and helping to shape the linear and digital content of RTL and RTL+.” “