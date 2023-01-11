ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wsvaonline.com

Crash victims name released

Virginia State Police have released the name of the driver who died in that multi-vehicle crash earlier this week in the Staunton area. Spokesperson Corinne Geller explained the incident occurred just before six o’clock Monday evening. The driver of the Dodge, 27-year-old Ruben Valdez the Third of Waco, Texas,...
STAUNTON, VA
wsvaonline.com

Two-month sentence for B & E

The man police say was responsible for the robbery at Mr. J’s Bagels more than a year ago was sentenced to two months in jail for an unrelated incident. Online records showed Dakota Shull of Harrisonburg was sentenced to a year in jail for credit card fraud with all but two months suspended during a hearing this morning in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
HARRISONBURG, VA
wsvaonline.com

Page County crash court date set

A preliminary hearing is set today for a New Jersey woman charged with reckless driving following a deadly September crash in Page County. Online records indicate that Tina Wofford, of Howell, New Jersey, will appear before a judge at 10 o’clock in Page County General District Court. Virginia State...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Search on for Woodstock man

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a wanted fugitive. Matthew Midkiff of Woodstock is wanted for felony aggravated malicious wounding. According to a release, deputies responded to the area of Jewell Lane in Edinburg on January 2nd. While on scene, a search warrant was executed which led to the discovery of a methamphetamine lab. An investigation continues.
WOODSTOCK, VA
wsvaonline.com

Ceremony Set to Honor Slain Bridgewater College Officers

BRIDGEWATER, Va – The Town of Bridgewater announced plans for a “sunset ceremony” to honor the two Bridgewater College officers who died during an on-campus shooting nearly a year ago. Bridgewater Police Chief Philip Read explains the town will unveil plaques that will commemorate the lives of...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
wsvaonline.com

Staunton Residents Invited To Join City Council

(AUGUSTA COUNTY) Staunton city officials are inviting residents to apply for the vacant City Council seat. As Thursday’s meeting, the council adopted a procedure that will be used to fill the vacancy resulting from the recent resignation of former Mayor Andrea Oakes. Anyone who has been a resident of...
STAUNTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy