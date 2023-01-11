Read full article on original website
Related
southwestarkansasradio.com
Lance talks Tourism with Nashville Rotary Club
Jonathon Lance spoke to the Nashville Rotary Club Wednesday about tourism, the Arkansas Rocks! Trail and the upcoming eclipse in 2024. Lance told Rotarians that tourism is basically people doing the things they normally do at home, like eating out and shopping, but doing it in another town and state.
arkadelphian.com
Groundbreaking planned for new Peake campus
Arkadelphia Public Schools will hold a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the up and coming construction of the school district’s K-4 elementary campus. The ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at the former site of Peake Elementary School, 1609 Pine St. Once complete, the $26 million facility will house students in grades kindergarten through fourth grade. The campus will retain its name as Peake Elementary School.
ktoy1047.com
De Queen man arrested for assault
20-year-old Kaleb Chapman was arrested by deputies with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday after his girlfriend called 911 alleging that Chapman physically assaulted her and held her at knifepoint. According to the girlfriend, the two began arguing after Chapman found messages on her phone that upset him. Chapman was turned over to Garland County deputies after his arrest and booked into the Garland County Jail.
southwestarkansasradio.com
Nashville City Council approves purchase of new fire truck during special called meeting
Thursday, the Nashville City Council held a special called meeting. The meeting began with the filling of a council seat. Jimmy Dale was sworn in by Mayor Larry Dunaway. Dale will be representing Ward 6, position 2. Fire Chief Justin Thornton presented a proposal of three fire truck options for...
southwestarkansasradio.com
HMH invites the public to ‘check-out’ the Intuitive da Vinci XI surgical robotics system Wednesday, Jan. 18
Howard Memorial Hospital is very excited to announce that the Intuitive da Vinci Xi surgical robotics system will soon be available to offer minimally invasive surgery. The surgical robotics program allows surgeons to provide cutting-edge surgeries utilizing minimally invasive methods. The addition of surgical robotics is an excellent example of HMH’s mission-driven strategies to improve health care. The term “robotic” often misleads people. Robots don’t perform surgery.
61 Arrested – Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for January 2nd – 8th
Week #1 of the brand new year and Bowie County is off to a roaring start with 61 total arrests in Bowie County last week. Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested 18 of those while 43 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Below is...
ktoy1047.com
Hope PD arrest records for 01/13
The Hope Police Department has released their weekly list of arrests. On December 27, 2022 at approximately 3:00pm, Latara Barnes, 35, of Hope, AR. was arrested and charged with domestic battery in the 3rd degree and possession of controlled substance of marijuana. The arrest occurred in the 1400 block of Grove Street in Hope, AR.
southwestarkansasradio.com
DQ man arrested for battery, false imprisonment
A De Queen man is in custody after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend and holding her at knifepoint during an altercation in Garland County over the weekend. According to an arrest affidavit from the Garland County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Kaleb Chapman was arrested on Sunday near Kirby following the incident. He has been charged with a felony count of false imprisonment as well as a misdemeanor charge of third-degree domestic battery.
southwestarkansasradio.com
NPS warns parents about the dangers of ROBLOX game
The Nashville Primary School wants to warn parents about the ROBLOX game. This game is supposedly being sent to children and is sending out dare messages that’s telling children to do bodily harm to themselves. Nashville Primary Principal Nathan Evans stated that as of last year they started alerting...
Comments / 0