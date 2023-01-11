14-year-old shot inside home in Beechview

PITTSBURGH — A 14-year-old was found shot inside a home in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the home in the 2000 block of Broadway Avenue at around 12:10 a.m.

Police said the 14-year-old was shot in the hip and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Public Safety officials said detectives are still working to determine where the shot came from.

No one is in custody and Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

