A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Fairfax's first case of chronic wasting disease confirmed, traced to ViennaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Related
testudotimes.com
Takeaways from No. 9 Maryland women’s basketball’s tight loss at No. 6 Indiana
Midway through the fourth quarter, No. 9 Maryland women’s basketball and No. 6 Indiana were deadlocked at 50. A little over a minute later, Maryland trailed 55-50. With four minutes to go, Indiana senior guard Grace Berger lulled her defender to sleep before draining a mid-range jumper to cap off a 7-0 run. The Hoosiers wouldn’t look back, as they executed down the stretch to come away with a 68-61 victory.
testudotimes.com
Maryland men’s basketball at Iowa preview
Maryland men’s basketball is coming off a week-long break and will be back in action Sunday at 4:30 p.m. in a road game at Iowa. The matchup will air on Big Ten Network. Coming into its game against Ohio State last Sunday, Maryland was searching for its groove in conference play coming off two ugly losses to Michigan and Rutgers. It got a boost from graduate guard Jahmir Young, who put the team on his back with 30 points and 11 rebounds to lift his team to victory.
testudotimes.com
No. 9 Maryland women’s basketball falls short at No. 6 Indiana, 68-61
Entering the final quarter, No. 6 Indiana and No. 9 Maryland women’s basketball were separated by six points. It felt like a tie game. There was an atmosphere in Assembly Hall comparable to an NCAA Tournament game, and one missed opportunity could change the matchup’s trajectory. The Hoosiers’...
testudotimes.com
MM 1.12: Diamond Miller named to USBWA Drysdale Award Midseason Watch List
Maryland women’s basketball senior guard Diamond Miller was named to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association’s Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Midseason Watch List, it was announced Wednesday. Twenty-one players were included on the watch list for the organization’s national player of the year award. Miller is averaging 18.7...
pressboxonline.com
Talking Maryland Recruiting With Ahmed Ghafir
Stan “The Fan” Charles and Gary Stein talk with Ahmed Ghafir of Inside The Black and Gold about the opportunities and challenges facing Maryland football and basketball when it comes to recruiting, the transfer portal and more. • Talking Maryland Football And NIL With Dan Crowley. • Remembering...
Inside Nova
Northern Virginia youth football organization wins multiple national championships
Freedom High School wasn’t the only local football team to bring home a championship trophy in December. Two local youth football squads also claimed some crowns. Playmakers Elite Bears won the 7-year-old and 12-year-old titles of American Youth Football and United Youth Football League, respectively. Playmakers Elite Bears, also...
Yardbarker
Once-powerful Georgetown basketball falling into bottomless pit
After Tuesday night's 66-51 home loss to Seton Hall, Georgetown fell to 0-7 in the Big East. Six of those seven losses have come by double digits. This comes after the Hoyas were 0-19 in the conference last season. Georgetown's 27-game losing streak in conference play is the longest in...
Raising Cane's Raises Expectations With Debut Maryland Restaurant
Raising Cane’s is ready for its closeup in Maryland. The popular chicken chain, which has locations across the country, opened its first Maryland restaurant on Thursday, Jan. 12 in Towson Row as the company continues expanding its foothold in the DMV region. Located on East Towsontown Boulevard in Towson,...
Former Maryland State Delegate Richard Impallaria Admits To Misusing State Funds
Former Delegate Richard Impallaria has pleaded guilty to misconduct in office for misusing state funds, announced the Maryland State Prosecutor's Office. Impallaria reportedly used state funds to pay his personal landlord for an office that was next to his personal cottage outside of his district. Prosecutors alleged that the building was not used for legislative business and that Impallaria used the space for personal storage.
visithowardcounty.com
What a Catch! Howard County’s Seafood Scene
Maryland is known for its incredible seafood, and Howard County is a great place to experience it, all year round! Conveniently located between the waterfront metropolitan areas of Washington DC and Baltimore, Howard County restaurants have been serving up a catch with their prized culinary seafood scene. Whether you are taking a stroll on the Lakefront in Columbia or window shopping and enjoying the beautiful river views of Ellicott City, you’ll want to visit our Restaurant Listings to begin planning a delightful road trip for sensational fresh, local seafood.
Gov. Wes Moore Taps Montgomery County Lawmaker For Maryland Secretary Of State
Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore has selected state senator Susan Lee, a Democrat representing Montgomery County, to serve as Maryland’s next Secretary of State. The move by the incoming governor — set to be sworn in next Wednesday — will trigger a shake-up in the General Assembly, which begins its 2023 legislative session Wednesday.
mocoshow.com
Maryland’s First Raising Cane’s to Open This Thursday
Raising Cane’s will hold the grand opening of its first Maryland location at 4 W Towsontown Blvd Suite in Towson this Thursday, January 12. Last month Raising Cane’s opened its first Metro area restaurant at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in Sterling, VA. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
mocoshow.com
Man Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison for Series of Maryland Carjackings (Including in Montgomery County) Committed While Wearing an Ankle Monitor on Pre-Trial Release
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang today sentenced James Albert Borum, age 20, of Washington, D.C., to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release for carjacking and for brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, in connection with a series of carjackings he committed in Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties.
Wbaltv.com
Gov. Larry Hogan pardons man who spent more than decade on death row
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday pardoned a man who spent more than a decade on death row. John Huffington was convicted in 1981 on two counts of first-degree murder in Caroline County and was sentenced to death. | PDF: Read the governor's executive clemency pardon. Huffington's...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland?
Located near the Silver Spring Library, La Malinche is a Spanish and Mexican tapas restaurant that offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and brunch. Whether you want a traditional Mexican meal or want to try something new, La Malinche is one of the best restaurants in Silver Spring. The brunch at La Malinche is served family style, with various options, including huevos rancheros, bistec Mexicano, and more. The restaurant also offers churros, pancakes, homemade french toast, sopapillas, and more. It has a friendly staff and serves great food and drink.
multihousingnews.com
Howard Hughes Lands $117M for Maryland Community
The project is part of the firm’s master-planned development, the Downtown Columbia Plan. The Howard Hughes Corp. has secured financing for its 382-unit community that’s part of its ambitious master-planned development in Columbia, Md. JLL arranged the $117 million loan that will be used to take out existing construction financing for the developer’s community, Juniper. The five-year fixed-rate loan was provided by an undisclosed lender.
Bay Net
Retired Firefighter On A Hot Streak Of Lottery Wins
WHITE PLAINS, Md. – A Prince George’s County retiree who spent his career extinguishing fires is enjoying a flaming hot Lottery winning streak. After claiming two $50,000 Pick 5 prizes in November, the lucky player returned to Lottery headquarters this week to claim a third $50,000 Pick 5 prize.
mocoshow.com
$100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at Harris Teeter in Gaithersburg Has Been Claimed
The $100,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold on September 5 at the Harris Teeter located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg has been claimed by a woman from Virginia. Full story courtesy of the Maryland Lottery: “Spending the day shopping with two Maryland friends gave a Fairfax, Va., resident a $100,000 memory she won’t soon forget. The Powerball jackpot had rolled to $159 million for the Sept. 5, 2022 drawing and all three of them wanted to buy tickets. They wound up at Harris Teeter #384 located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg, where they joined others buying tickets.
Wbaltv.com
Carjacking spree throughout Howard County leads to 4 arrests
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Police arrested four people, including a juvenile, in connection with a carjacking spree in Howard County. Since October, investigators said the suspects targeted victims over several days outside four locations that included grocery stores and restaurants in Columbia, Ellicott City and Jessup. County police said...
Hitman Nicknamed 'Glock' Gets 35 Years In Maryland Murder-For-Hire Plot: Feds
A Baltimore criminal with a fitting nickname will spend decades behind bars for his role in a murder-for-hire plot that led to the death of a man believed to be working with law enforcement. Daquante “Glock" Thomas, 20, of Baltimore, has been sentenced to 35 years in prison, followed by...
