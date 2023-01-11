Maryland men’s basketball is coming off a week-long break and will be back in action Sunday at 4:30 p.m. in a road game at Iowa. The matchup will air on Big Ten Network. Coming into its game against Ohio State last Sunday, Maryland was searching for its groove in conference play coming off two ugly losses to Michigan and Rutgers. It got a boost from graduate guard Jahmir Young, who put the team on his back with 30 points and 11 rebounds to lift his team to victory.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO