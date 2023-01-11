A De Queen man is in custody after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend and holding her at knifepoint during an altercation in Garland County over the weekend. According to an arrest affidavit from the Garland County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Kaleb Chapman was arrested on Sunday near Kirby following the incident. He has been charged with a felony count of false imprisonment as well as a misdemeanor charge of third-degree domestic battery.

DE QUEEN, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO