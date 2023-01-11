Read full article on original website
Nashville City Council approves purchase of new fire truck during special called meeting
Thursday, the Nashville City Council held a special called meeting. The meeting began with the filling of a council seat. Jimmy Dale was sworn in by Mayor Larry Dunaway. Dale will be representing Ward 6, position 2. Fire Chief Justin Thornton presented a proposal of three fire truck options for...
Construction Begins on the replacement facility for Wadley Regional Medical Center.
Steward Health Care has signed a contract with Robins & Morton for the construction of the replacement facility for Wadley Regional Medical Center. The construction will include the Medical Center as well as a Medical Office Building. The new state-of-the-art Wadley Regional Medical Center will be located in northwest Texarkana just off I30 at the corner of University Avenue and West Park Blvd. Construction has begun with an expected completion date in late 2025.
Fire damages businesses in Hot Springs Village
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. — Garland County has proved time and time again that it can rally when times get tough. Last week, an EF-1 tornado hit a school in Jessieville, and on Friday a fire tore through several businesses in Hot Springs Village. "I'm at a loss for...
Texarkana Arkansas Police K-9 Officer Kashko Makes Felony Arrest
TAPD K-9 Officer Kashko made a felony arrest on Wednesday afternoon by dragging Demarcus Weekly, 51, out from under a shed off 34th Street where he was hiding from the police. Texarkana Arkansas Police Officer Sheldon Lawrence was dispatched to a subject with possible felony warrants in the 3600 block of Garland Avenue around 2:17p.m. today. Officer Lawrence located the suspect, 51-year-old Demarcus Weekly, inside the residence. Officer Lawrence confirmed Weekly held an active felony warrant issued by the Pulaski County Sherriff’s Office and as he began to place Weekly into custody, Weekly fled on foot.
61 Arrested – Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for January 2nd – 8th
Week #1 of the brand new year and Bowie County is off to a roaring start with 61 total arrests in Bowie County last week. Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested 18 of those while 43 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Below is...
TAPD: Man arrested after he’s “honest with them” about meth under passenger seat
After speaking with police McGough admitted to having more in his possession than the marijuana, telling officers he wanted "to be honest with them," and told officers about the ball of meth under the passenger seat.
Hope PD arrest records for 01/13
The Hope Police Department has released their weekly list of arrests. On December 27, 2022 at approximately 3:00pm, Latara Barnes, 35, of Hope, AR. was arrested and charged with domestic battery in the 3rd degree and possession of controlled substance of marijuana. The arrest occurred in the 1400 block of Grove Street in Hope, AR.
HMH invites the public to ‘check-out’ the Intuitive da Vinci XI surgical robotics system Wednesday, Jan. 18
Howard Memorial Hospital is very excited to announce that the Intuitive da Vinci Xi surgical robotics system will soon be available to offer minimally invasive surgery. The surgical robotics program allows surgeons to provide cutting-edge surgeries utilizing minimally invasive methods. The addition of surgical robotics is an excellent example of HMH’s mission-driven strategies to improve health care. The term “robotic” often misleads people. Robots don’t perform surgery.
De Queen man arrested for assault
20-year-old Kaleb Chapman was arrested by deputies with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday after his girlfriend called 911 alleging that Chapman physically assaulted her and held her at knifepoint. According to the girlfriend, the two began arguing after Chapman found messages on her phone that upset him. Chapman was turned over to Garland County deputies after his arrest and booked into the Garland County Jail.
FBI sends alert to Texarkana residents after string of car thefts, attempted ATM thefts
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued an alert to Texarkana residents in hopes of slowing down attempted ATM thefts. Over the past three years, there has been a rise in people trying to break into ATMs. Connor Hagan with the FBI says there have been over 50 incidents of vehicles stolen and used in connection with attempted ATM thefts throughout southwest Ark. and northeast Texas.
MCSO high-speed pursuit ends with two arrests
28-year-old Xavier Melton and 27-year-old Bradley Ladarrin were arrested yesterday after the Arkansas State Police alerted MCSO about a Dodge Challenger traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour on I-49. The vehicle was later located by deputies in Garland City. As authorities approached, however, the suspects fled towards Texarkana...
Wake Village Man Asleep At Gas Pumps Charged With Fentanyl & Meth Possession
ASHDOWN, Ark.–A man from Wake Village, Texas, just outside Texarkana, was allegedly asleep at the wheel at an Ashdown, Arkansas, convenience store’s gas pumps when approached by police on New Year’s Eve. When a reportedly sleeping Jeremia Lin Rothmeyer, 40, was approached by Ashdown police as he...
State Line Avenue wreck kills two
TEXARKANA -- Two young Texarkana residents died about 3:15 a.m. Monday in a wreck at 2400 North State Line Avenue. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Treyon Cooksey, 21, of TexARKana, was driving an unspecified vehicle north on the street when it left the roadway and collided with a utility pole and an elevated concrete foundation.
3 arrested for Lark Place robbery
Authorities have named one suspect who was arrested in connection with a Dec. 30 robbery that ultimately left two people dead at an Arkadelphia apartment complex. Two others are juveniles and have not yet been named, although they are expected to be charged as adults. Javion Lameer Sims, 18, of...
Texarkana man arrested for drug possession, distribution
38-year-old Lance Lovell was arrested for several drug charges. Narcotics investigators had been looking into reported drug sales going on at the residence and the adjoining property that faces Pleasant Grove Road. Over the last several days, investigators made multiple controlled buys there from Lovell prior to the issuance of the search warrant last week.
MCSO: Vehicle crashes into bayou after escaping high-speed chase
MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - The Miller County Sheriff’s Office find a vehicle crashed in a bayou after a high-speed chase in excess of 110 miles per hour. On Jan. 10, around 1:30 p.m.- 2 p.m., MCSO received a call from Arkansas State Police (ASP) referring to a dark grey Challenger traveling SB I-49 at 107 mph that they were unable to turn around to pursue. Accordingly, the same vehicle had fled the previous day from officers in Texas when they attempted a traffic stop, having been described as having a strong odor of marijuana.
2 Lives Lost in Overnight Crash on Stateline Avenue
An overnight crash on Stateline Avenue has claimed the lives of two individuals. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department reports that the accident occurred just after 3:00 am. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Stateline when it struck concrete flipping the car and causing it to burst into flames. Two occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.
Texarkana man looking for owner of woman’s anniversary ring
A Texarkana man is looking for the owner of a woman’s anniversary ring he found at Walmart.
Crash near Arkadelphia shuts down I-30 in all directions
All east and westbound lanes of Interstate 30 are blocked near Arkadelphia while crews clear a wreck involving an 18-wheeler.
