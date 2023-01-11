Read full article on original website
All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows
Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
BBC
Why did FAA ground flights across the US?
Grounding of domestic flights across the US on Wednesday was caused by a relatively obscure system called Notice to Air Missions (Notam), a vital air safety tool. It is separate from the air traffic control system and warns pilots about hazards along the route. The system flags everything from flocks...
FAA computer failure fixed; flights flying again
According to the Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC), air traffic services will be "unavailable" between the hours of 0000 and 1300.
5 things to know about the system outage at the FAA
Departures of domestic flights are resuming across the country after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) restored a system that warns pilots of hazards during their upcoming flights. The FAA first issued an advisory just past 4 a.m. Wednesday that a technical issue impacted its Notice to Air Missions system (NOTAM), and it announced a couple…
What is NOTAM, the system at the center of the FAA outage?
America's airspace shut down for several hours Wednesday morning following a glitch in a computer system used to send alerts to pilots.The Federal Aviation Administration said that its Notice to Air Missions system, or NOTAM, had failed and was not processing new information. The system, which dates to the middle of the last century, gives pilots real-time updates on flight conditions. According to the FAA's website, NOTAM communicates "information essential to personnel concerned with flight operations, but not known far enough in advance to be publicized by other means."An airline source told CBS News the outage was a...
Flights into Florida are being delayed or canceled due to FAA air traffic issue
Flights into Florida are being delayed or canceled due to a FAA air traffic control issue, causing major sky traffic jams
Bay News 9
More than 7,100 flights delayed after FAA computer outage
Flights were resuming after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration halted air traffic across the country, but the impact of the outage could still be felt nationwide as of late Wednesday morning. As of 12:00 p.m. Eastern, more than 7,100 flights had been delayed within, into or out...
FAA Issues Full Ground Stop for US Flights Over System Failure [UPDATE]
Getty The FAA reports over 32,578 flights were halted across the country within minutes of the NOTAM system's failure.
All departing US flights grounded after FAA computer outage
NEW YORK — (AP) — A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. early Wednesday, with thousands of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide. The FAA ordered all U.S. flights to delay departures until at least 9...
BBC
Further delays to US flights expected after FAA issue
Normal air traffic operations are slowly resuming in the US after hours of delays, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. It follows a problem with the system that alerts pilots to potential hazards on flight routes. The FAA had said flights would begin to take off again from 0900 ET...
FAA lifts ground stop on flights following massive outage, chaos
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Federal Aviation Administration ordered all domestic flight departures held Wednesday morning amid a significant computer outage that brought air traffic to a grinding halt nationwide. The massive ground stop was lifted shortly before 9 a.m., but airports still faced a backlog of thousands of flights that had accumulated over hours […]
FAA Resumes Normal Air Traffic Operations Gradually Following Nationwide System Outage
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Wednesday that normal air traffic operations were resuming gradually in the United States after a nationwide system outage. Fox 4 reports the FAA said that the temporary grounding of all U.S. flight departures had been lifted, however, the number of domestic flight delays and cancellations continued to grow. The FAA stated that the cause of the initial problem is still being investigated.
UPDATE: FAA Lifts US Domestic Flight Departure Groundstop
The FAA lifted its order for airlines to pause all domestic departures just before 9 a.m. Wednesday with the restoration of its Notice to Air Missions system. "We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem" following the overnight outage, the FAA said in a tweet. The order...
morningbrew.com
The FAA grounded all flights, potentially disrupting days of air travel
The FAA created air travel chaos yesterday that highlights outdated tech in aviation again after a key bit of its software glitched harder than a Grand Theft Auto NPC. The agency grounded all flights in the morning over a problem it believes was caused by a “damaged database file,” renewing concerns that US travel infrastructure desperately needs an update.
Engadget
FAA's NOTAM computer outage affected military flights
The data file that triggered the incident was corrupted by contractors. On January 11th, the Federal Aviation Administration paused all domestic departures in the US after its Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system failed. The agency later revealed that the outage was caused by a database file that was damaged by "personnel who failed to follow procedures." Now, according to a new report from The Washington Post, the database failure also created issues for tools used by US military pilots.
Bill would force Buttigieg to fly commercial until FAA fiasco solved
WASHINGTON —Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed Wednesday after a system that offers safety information to pilots failed. On Wednesday afternoon, Congresswoman Nancy Mace of South Carolina filed a bill in response to the recent Southwest and FAA flight cancellations and technology failures. The bill,...
FAA orders temporary pause in U.S. flight departures due to computer outage
The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered airlines to hold up all U.S. departures until at least 9:30 a.m. EST due to a computer outage at the agency. Flights were already being delayed at multiple airports nationwide. At about 7:20 a.m., the agency said on Twitter that it had "ordered airlines...
AOL Corp
Aviation system that caused widespread flight delays traces back to the 1860s. Some pilots say it's time for it to go.
The U.S. aviation warning system that crashed for more than an hour Wednesday traces back its origins to ocean-faring ships and has been under continuous reforms for years, experts say. At least one aviation industry group has called for it to be replaced altogether. The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all...
Industrial Distribution
