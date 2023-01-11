Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Rare Green Comet To Pass By Earth Starting This Week; Wyomingites Have Best Views In Country
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The good news is Wyomingites should be able to see the once-in-50,000-year passing of a rare green comet with the naked eye. The bad news is that it’s happening in January and February. But since lowly humans don’t have control...
Wyoming’s Worst White Knuckle Winter Roads
I know that no matter what areas I pick for this post, somebody will think of someplace worse. So I'm just looking at some of Wyoming's major cross state routs and pointing out what are commonly the worst, each winter. Worse will be defined by, ice on the roads, including...
EXPLORE: Free App Options Helps Wyoming Stay Informed
The Wake Up Wyoming app keeps you in touch with what is happening on the show and in the state of Wyoming. There are many options that are easy to use. It also has loads of options that you can take advantage of to keep up with the show as well as news, weather, and road conditions.
The Purrrfect Cup: Wyoming’s First Cat Café Opens in Casper
Me-ow. It was bound to happen. The only thing better than a cup of coffee is a cup of coffee while you're sitting next to a cat. Somebody, somewhere, realized this and the very first cat café was created in 1998, in Taipei, Taiwan. It was called 'Cat Flower Garden' and it started a trend that eventually made its way to America.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Details, fears emerge during Northwest Colorado forum concerning proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming
As officials representing federal and Wyoming state agencies answer questions and collect public comments for a proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming, a forum this week in Craig revealed fears over aridification, human traffic, effects on wildlife and more. An overview of the proposed West Fork Battle Creek Reservoir project details...
Sheridan Media
Mule deer project will begin capturing this weekend
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has announced they will begin aerial captures of mule deer in the North Bighorn Mountains as part of the new statewide Mule Deer Monitoring Project. According to the Game and Fish, mule deer in Wyoming and throughout the West have declined in recent decades....
Are You Super Excited For Wyoming Game & Fish Summer Camps?
We may have just started Winter of 2023, but it's never too early to start thinking about what summer activities you'd like to do for your family. Wyoming's summer activities seem to be almost endless, with camping, hiking, biking, exploring, learning, traveling and sightseeing, all right here in our backyard.
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Game and Fish Plans Helicopter Collaring in the Bighorn Basin
To track the movement of mule deer on the ground, Wyoming Game and Fish will spend January catching, collaring, and releasing deer by taking to the skies. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is planning to capture and collar mule deer in the Absaroka and Bighorn Mountains as part of the new statewide Mule Deer Monitoring Project. Animals will be netted from a helicopter by a professional wildlife capture crew, fitted with a G.P.S. collar at the capture site, and released.
If You Hit a Deer in Wyoming, Can You Legally Take the Antlers?
So apparently this is a famous question being asked. I mean, I got curious myself. If I do accidentally hit a deer while driving down to Fort Collins on 287, can I take the antlers? I have a friend who loves them, so it would be a great gift, no?
A Real Montana Cowboy Gives “Yellowstone” An Honest Review
Trinity Vandenacre, is this guy's actual name. I did not make that up. In the video that you can watch below, he explains what the TV show Yellowstone gets right, and gets wrong about ranchers and ranch life out West. Let me jump in here right away and point out...
svinews.com
Final notice for brand renewal
PINEDALE (WNE) — Attention, livestock brand owners: The Wyoming Livestock Board is sending out final notices for brand owners whose brands are scheduled for renewal. Those who are not sure of when their brand is scheduled for renewal or are not sure if the Wyoming Livestock Board has their current address should contact the Wyoming Livestock Board via phone, mail, email or fax at following address: Wyoming Livestock Board 1934 Wyott Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82002-0051 Office phone 307-777-7515 Fax 307-777-6561 or brands@wyo.gov.
EXPLORE: Wyoming Is An Untouched Winter Wonderland
Wyoming is a big state with few people. That's a big plus if you want to get out there and explore an untouched winter wonderland. There is so much to do no matter what direction you head. Now that we are heavily into winter, and the weather cycles have shifted...
oilcity.news
Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming to be crowned Jan. 14
CASPER, Wyo. — On Saturday, Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming will officially crown a contestant who will go on to represent the state in the Ms. Wheelchair USA Program. The pageant aims to find the most well-spoken, accomplished delegate to serve as a role model and spokesperson for people with disabilities in the state.
WATCH: Dogs Take Themselves Snow Sledding
I'm convinced that animals are getting smarter, and people are getting dumber. On the animals getting smarter side I present to you these videos of dogs that have figured out how to go sledding, without any help. It some cases it started when a person put the dog on the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators Say No To $40 Million Expense To Build Bike Routes And Paths In State
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill that sought $40 million from the state’s General Fund for a grant program to build safe pedestrian and bicycle routes, as well as more soft-surface trails throughout Wyoming, was narrowly defeated Thursday despite arguments from proponents that the projects would improve safety and could help quickly pay for themselves by increasing tourism.
cowboystatedaily.com
Take That, California! Wyoming Legislators Draft Resolution Banning Electric Vehicles By 2035
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature is considering a resolution to phase out sales of new electric vehicles in the Cowboy State by 2035. The resolution’s sponsors say Senate Joint Resolution 4 is a response to laws other states are implementing to eliminate gas-powered...
A Lucky Wyoming Man Grateful To Survive A Grizzly Attack
Lee Francis is a 65 year old Dentist from Evanston, WY. Francis and his son, who is also a Dentist, were on a mule deer hunt in northern Wyoming in the fall of 2022 when he was attacked and survived a grizzly bear. The two Dentists are not strangers to...
wylr.net
Water Forecast: USDA NRCS publishes Wyoming water supply outlook for the beginning of the year
On Jan. 1, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) published the January 2023 Wyoming Basin and Water Supply Outlook Report, which analyzes snowpack, precipitation, streamflow and reservoir storage across the state of Wyoming. The report assesses the water supply outlook for the entire state...
capcity.news
Wyomingites forced to decide between food, housing or healthcare
For those Wyoming residents who make $38,000 and are part of a family of four (or a household of two making less than $25,000), they may soon qualify for free healthcare coverage. This is your chance to tell those in charge of our state how important it is to you and your family, your neighbors, colleagues, and friends to see a doctor when you are sick without having to choose between paying for healthcare or groceries. Wyoming’s Legislature will meet starting Jan. 10 and will vote on whether to expand healthcare through Medicaid for working adults, many of whom are age 50–64, and their families who need it. Medicaid expansion would mean an estimated 19,000 hardworking Wyomingites — including farmers, ranchers, near-retirees and small business owners and their employees — would have access to health coverage. The Wyoming Department of Health’s 2022 Medicaid expansion report estimates:
One of America’s Most ‘Overrated’ Tourist Spots is in Wyoming!
Wyoming is full of hidden gems and natural wonders that entrance tourists and residents alike. Our landmarks and attractions have captured people's imaginations for hundreds of years - it's no wonder that the first National Park, National Monument, and National Forest all reside in the Cowboy State!. Between the mysterious...
Wake Up Wyoming
Casper, WY
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wakeupwyo.com
