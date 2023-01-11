ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming’s Worst White Knuckle Winter Roads

I know that no matter what areas I pick for this post, somebody will think of someplace worse. So I'm just looking at some of Wyoming's major cross state routs and pointing out what are commonly the worst, each winter. Worse will be defined by, ice on the roads, including...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

The Purrrfect Cup: Wyoming’s First Cat Café Opens in Casper

Me-ow. It was bound to happen. The only thing better than a cup of coffee is a cup of coffee while you're sitting next to a cat. Somebody, somewhere, realized this and the very first cat café was created in 1998, in Taipei, Taiwan. It was called 'Cat Flower Garden' and it started a trend that eventually made its way to America.
CASPER, WY
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Details, fears emerge during Northwest Colorado forum concerning proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming

As officials representing federal and Wyoming state agencies answer questions and collect public comments for a proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming, a forum this week in Craig revealed fears over aridification, human traffic, effects on wildlife and more. An overview of the proposed West Fork Battle Creek Reservoir project details...
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

Mule deer project will begin capturing this weekend

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has announced they will begin aerial captures of mule deer in the North Bighorn Mountains as part of the new statewide Mule Deer Monitoring Project. According to the Game and Fish, mule deer in Wyoming and throughout the West have declined in recent decades....
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Wyoming Game and Fish Plans Helicopter Collaring in the Bighorn Basin

To track the movement of mule deer on the ground, Wyoming Game and Fish will spend January catching, collaring, and releasing deer by taking to the skies. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is planning to capture and collar mule deer in the Absaroka and Bighorn Mountains as part of the new statewide Mule Deer Monitoring Project. Animals will be netted from a helicopter by a professional wildlife capture crew, fitted with a G.P.S. collar at the capture site, and released.
WYOMING STATE
svinews.com

Final notice for brand renewal

PINEDALE (WNE) — Attention, livestock brand owners: The Wyoming Livestock Board is sending out final notices for brand owners whose brands are scheduled for renewal. Those who are not sure of when their brand is scheduled for renewal or are not sure if the Wyoming Livestock Board has their current address should contact the Wyoming Livestock Board via phone, mail, email or fax at following address: Wyoming Livestock Board 1934 Wyott Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82002-0051 Office phone 307-777-7515 Fax 307-777-6561 or brands@wyo.gov.
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming to be crowned Jan. 14

CASPER, Wyo. — On Saturday, Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming will officially crown a contestant who will go on to represent the state in the Ms. Wheelchair USA Program. The pageant aims to find the most well-spoken, accomplished delegate to serve as a role model and spokesperson for people with disabilities in the state.
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

WATCH: Dogs Take Themselves Snow Sledding

I'm convinced that animals are getting smarter, and people are getting dumber. On the animals getting smarter side I present to you these videos of dogs that have figured out how to go sledding, without any help. It some cases it started when a person put the dog on the...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Legislators Say No To $40 Million Expense To Build Bike Routes And Paths In State

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill that sought $40 million from the state’s General Fund for a grant program to build safe pedestrian and bicycle routes, as well as more soft-surface trails throughout Wyoming, was narrowly defeated Thursday despite arguments from proponents that the projects would improve safety and could help quickly pay for themselves by increasing tourism.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Wyomingites forced to decide between food, housing or healthcare

For those Wyoming residents who make $38,000 and are part of a family of four (or a household of two making less than $25,000), they may soon qualify for free healthcare coverage. This is your chance to tell those in charge of our state how important it is to you and your family, your neighbors, colleagues, and friends to see a doctor when you are sick without having to choose between paying for healthcare or groceries. Wyoming’s Legislature will meet starting Jan. 10 and will vote on whether to expand healthcare through Medicaid for working adults, many of whom are age 50–64, and their families who need it. Medicaid expansion would mean an estimated 19,000 hardworking Wyomingites — including farmers, ranchers, near-retirees and small business owners and their employees — would have access to health coverage. The Wyoming Department of Health’s 2022 Medicaid expansion report estimates:
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wake Up Wyoming

Casper, WY
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wakeupwyo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy