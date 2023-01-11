Read full article on original website
6 reasons 2023 could be a very good year for climate action
Many people think of the annual UN climate talks as talkfests which achieve only incremental change, at best. Activist Greta Thunberg has described them as “blah blah blah” moments – grossly inadequate and too often hijacked by fossil fuel producers who would like the world to keep buying their main exports. Look more closely. The world is slowly but surely shifting away from fossil fuels. When historians look back, they will likely see the 2015 Paris agreement as the key pivot point. It achieved a global consensus on climate action and set the goal for nations to decarbonise by mid-century....
How to Fight Global Climate Change with Web3
Climate change is one of the most critical global issues today, and the impacts of global warming caused by CO2 emissions are increasingly significant including the rising of sea level, increasing in ocean acidification, etc. Research done by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has shown that even if greenhouse gas emission was to stop completely, the surface air temperature would continue to increase and remain elevated for several decades, which could induce crop reduction and food crisis, and the rising of sea level is forcing people to abandon some of the most populated areas.
Gizmodo
An Oil Exec Will Lead the UN's 2023 Climate Summit
For nearly 30 years, nations, nonprofits, researchers, industry representatives, and other stakeholders have gathered annually at the United Nations’ Conference of Parties—commonly known as COP—to talk through implementation of the U.N.’s climate change treaty. Though deeply imperfect, these summits are a critical focal point of global climate diplomacy and policy every year.
CNBC
Bill Gates: 'Our grandchildren will grow up in a world that is dramatically worse off' if we don't fix climate change
Bill Gates funds climate adaptation through his namesake philanthropic venture, the Gates Foundation, and he invests in climate tech companies through his investment firm, Breakthrough Energy Ventures. "Getting to zero will be the hardest thing humans have ever done," Gates writes in his year-end letter published Tuesday. "We need to...
90% of humans will suffer extreme heat, drought due to climate change: report
If you are reading this article, there is a 9 out of 10 chance that you live somewhere that will experience future extreme heat weather events due to climate change. As man-made climate change continues to cook the planet, experts are predicting that catastrophic weather events will become normal. Scientists anticipate widespread droughts, increasingly frequent wildfires and soaring fatalities as heat waves become commonplace. Even if the world's nations come together to meaningfully limit carbon emissions, it is unlikely that all of the impending crises can be averted.
Here's how your cup of coffee contributes to climate change
Global coffee consumption has been increasing steadily for almost 30 years. With a daily average consumption of 2.7 cups of coffee per person, coffee is now Canada’s most popular drink. It is estimated that around two billion cups of coffee are consumed daily worldwide. This demand has led to considerable diversification in the ways of preparing coffee as well, including the creation of coffee capsules. The popularity of these capsules has divided the public opinion because this method of preparation, which uses single-use individual packaging, is harmful to the environment. As researchers working on assessing the environmental impacts of products and services,...
CNBC
The U.S. passed a historic climate deal this year — here's a recap of what's in the bill
The Biden administration this year signed into law a historic climate and tax deal that will funnel billions of dollars into programs designed to speed the transition to clean energy. The Inflation Reduction Act will have major implications for energy and manufacturing businesses, climate startups and consumers in the upcoming...
Report warns the cost-of-living crisis may overshadow climate change
LONDON (AP) — Climate change is the global economy’s biggest long-term challenge but one the world is least prepared to tackle because of short-term problems led by a cost-of-living crisis, the World Economic Forum said in a report Wednesday. The group’s Global Risks Report, released ahead of its...
Geothermal energy poised for boom, as U.S. looks to follow Iceland's lead
The small island nation of Iceland is known among environmentalists for its low greenhouse emissions — per capita, roughly one-third of those of the United States — thanks in part to its reliance on clean, geothermal energy derived from the more than 30 active volcanic systems that also power its famous hot springs.
The Impact Of Transportation On Climate Change: Examining The Role of Cars
As the world continues to grapple with the effects of climate change, it's worth looking at how transportation contributes to this dilemma. In this article, we'll investigate the role of cars as we break down their contribution to global warming and explore ways to reduce their environmental impact. So, buckle up and let's go on a journey towards a greener future!
UAE appoints oil company boss as president of the COP28 climate conference, alarming climate groups
The United Arab Emirates has appointed the head of one of the world's largest oil producers to preside over the UN COP28 summit, in a move activists warned could thwart key negotiations between world leaders at this year's global climate conference.
Fossil fuel producers must be forced to ‘take back’ carbon, say scientists
Fossil fuel companies should be forced to “take back” the carbon dioxide emitted from their products, handing them direct responsibility for cleaning up the climate, a group of scientists has argued. The principle that the producer of pollution should pay for its clean-up is established around the world,...
Up to half of the world's glaciers could disappear even if ambitious climate targets are hit, new study finds
Half of the world's glaciers could be lost by the end of the century, even if the world's ambitious global climate targets are met, sceintists reported Thursday.
eenews.net
Interior proposes 5-year schedule for offshore wind sales
The Biden administration plans to mandate a five-year schedule for offshore wind auctions, mirroring the pace of offshore oil sale planning currently called for in federal law. The schedule, a longtime ask of the budding wind industry, is one of several updates the Interior Department recommended Thursday in a proposed...
Carbon capture startup Climeworks removes CO2 from open air in ‘industry first’
A climate startup claims to have captured carbon dioxide (CO2) from the open air and stored it underground in an industry first.Climeworks AG used direct-air capture technology to pull air from the atmosphere, filter it and bury it in an effort to mitigate human-induced climate change.The Swiss-based startup is selling carbon credits to major carbon-emitting companies like Microsoft in order to offset their emissions.Climeworks chief executive Christoph Gebald told The Wall Street Journal on Thursday that it was the first time a company had captured and stored CO2 from open air at a meaningful scale using a third-party verified process.“This...
CNET
Environmental Racism Explained and What the US Is Doing About It
"Cancer Alley" is an 85-mile stretch of land in Louisiana containing 150 petrochemical facilities situated near mostly Black, low-income residents who suffer from abnormally high cancer rates. It's one of the starkest examples of environmental racism, or the disproportionate impact that pollution has had on minorities, particularly Black Americans. While the problem was recognized and named in the '80s, it's not until recent years that more attention has been given to this issue. Now the US is finally doing something about it.
The Verge
ExxonMobil accurately predicted climate change while publicly dismissing it
ExxonMobil predicted rising global temperatures with remarkable accuracy even as it attempted to downplay the existence of climate change, new research shows. It comes with damning data visualizations that put hard numbers on just how much ExxonMobil knew about the climate crisis it was creating. There’s been a litany of...
sciencealert.com
Controversial Proposal to Reduce Global Warming Could Threaten Ozone Regeneration
The ozone layer that shields life on Earth from deadly solar radiation is on track to recover within decades, but controversial geoengineering schemes to blunt global warming could reverse that progress, a major scientific assessment warned Monday. Since the mid-1970s, certain industrial aerosols have led to the depletion of ozone...
Phys.org
What uncertainties remain in climate science?
The favored refrain of climate deniers and those who oppose climate policies is that "the science is not settled." To some degree, this is true. Climate scientists are still uncertain about a number of phenomena. But it is the nature of science to never be settled—science is always a work in progress, constantly refining its ideas as new information arrives.
