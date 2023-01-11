ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida could pay private attorneys nearly $1.5M for lawsuit defense over migrant flights to Martha’s Vineyard

By Katie LaGrone
fox4now.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 9

Sharon Walker-Starling
3d ago

Way did Florida Governor DeSantis participate in transporting these people from another state on Florida taxpayers' money? politician stunts!!

Reply
4
Related
Toby Hazlewood

Gov. Ron DeSantis Says He “Has an Appetite” To Ban Chinese Ownership of Residential Property in Florida

Further efforts to prevent CCP influence in Florida?. On January 11, Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed that he "has an appetite" to further restrict the means by which the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) might gain a foothold in the Sunshine State. The Florida Republican made reference to a possible ban that would prevent Chinese purchases of residential property within state boundaries.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

DeSantis announces prescription drug legislation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will seek to provide consumers more flexibility in buying prescription drugs and more information about their costs under a legislative proposal that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he will ask lawmakers to approve. The proposal would further regulate prescription benefit managers, the go-betweens for health plans and consumers. The goal is to drive down prescription costs, DeSantis said. Among other things, the proposal would bar prescription benefit managers from forcing consumers to use mail programs for prescription drugs. “What we’re going to say is, ‘You’re free to use the mail-in pharmacy that they’re telling you to use, but you do not have to use that,” DeSantis said. “You have the ability to make your own decision if it’s best for you.’”
FLORIDA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

If you detest what DeSantis is doing to academic freedom in Florida, look no further than Hamline

Liberals are aghast at Gov. Ron DeSantis’s attacks on academic freedom in Florida’s public education system. He is placing sworn enemies of “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” (DEI) — the current term for the idealistic project of making America’s institutions not only progressive but actively antiracist — in positions of power over his state’s public colleges […] The post If you detest what DeSantis is doing to academic freedom in Florida, look no further than Hamline appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Shocking video shows Florida man arrested at gunpoint under DeSantis’s ‘abominable’ voter fraud raids

Newly revealed body camera footageshowspolice in Florida arresting a man at gunpoint for allegedly voting illegally as part of Gov Ron DeSantis’ crackdown on voting rights in the state.The video shows the heavily armed officers approaching the home of Ronald Lee Miller, 58, identifying themselves as Miami-Dade police officers, and ordering Mr Miller to come outside while aiming guns at him. Mr Miller answers the door dressed only in his underwear, seemingly with no idea why armed officers are pointing weapons at him. He’s then ordered to sit down in a chair stationed next to his front steps. “What...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Florida's Smaller Cities are Becoming More Attractive to Relocators, Study Shows

It's no secret that Florida was a hot spot for those looking to relocate after the pandemic. As more employees were able to work remotely and live virtually anywhere, many took interest in Florida cities. In fact, according to the real estate website Redfin, some periods of 2022 saw Miami and Tampa as the most popular destinations in the United States, both of which are larger cities in the sunshine state.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy