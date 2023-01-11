ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rishi Sunak's latest plane trip has people asking all sorts of questions

By Kate Plummer
 3 days ago

Rishi Sunak 's year is kicking off to a good start (not) thanks to his liberal use of an aeroplane.

The prime minister is facing sustained criticism after he took a 36 minute flight from London to Leeds on an RAF jet to visit a West Yorkshire healthcare centre on Tuesday.

Whilst his spokesman insisted that the PM had flown instead of taking the train – which takes two hours 22 minutes – as it was the "most effective use of his time", those concerned about the climate and the best use of taxpayer money remained unsatisfied.

Adrian Ramsay, co-leader of the Green Party, told Sky News : "Private jets are estimated to be between five and 14 times more polluting than commercial flights and 50 times more polluting than taking a train.

"It is completely indefensible for Conservative ministers to make such short distance journeys by private jet when a far cheaper and much less damaging option is available."

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner added: "Families will be rightly angered by this show of extravagance by Rishi Sunak.

"Patients and staff are crying out for action from this government in the midst of a crisis in our NHS while the prime minister jets from London to Leeds for a photo op.

"The prime minister must come clean about how much taxpayers' money was wasted on this 36-minute plane journey for a three-hour visit at the height of a cost-of-living crisis."

As well as this, people on social media wondered why the PM was saluted when he boarded the aircraft:

Another person said, in light of the time management defence, that he should invest his wealth in a watch.

Sunak is not the only Tory MP who has previously faced criticism for choosing to zoom across the sky rather than take other forms of transport. The issue caused previous prime ministers Liz Truss and Boris Johnson to stumble to defend themselves too.

They never learn, do they?

Indy100

Who won today's PMQs? Keir Starmer says Rishi Sunak and Tories have 'broken the NHS'

Cometh the new year, cometh the first session of PMQs.After a relaxing (maybe) Christmas which saw prime minister Rishi Sunak spared from the acerbic tongue of opposition leader Keir Starmer, the political pair returned to the House of Commons for their first barney of 2023.The head-to-head saw Starmer challenge the PM on ongoing strikes across a number of industries and ongoing issues within the NHS.So who came up on top? And who headed off on their lunch breaking licking their wounds?Here's what happened:Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterStarmer: "When I clapped nurses I meant it," 7/10With regards to...
Indy100

New Boris Johnson Partygate revelations have emerged – and they're pretty shocking

Just when you thought the festivities were over, the last of the cans cleared away, Ubers booked and hangovers brewing, Partygate has reared its ugly head again.Yes, the issue of government staffers breaking lockdown rules while the rest of the country hibernated is back in the news once more thanks to new reports from ITV claiming Boris Johnson joked about social distancing at one of the many dodgy dos.The then prime minister joked to Downing Street staff “this is the most unsocially distanced party in the UK right now”, during a boozy Number 10 leaving do, the broadcaster claimed.They add...
Indy100

Labour urges voters to not let Rishi Sunak 'give nurses the finger'

Labour has appropriated a slogan from The Apprentice to slam Rishi Sunak over his nurses' policy.Posting on Twitter, the opposition party showed an image of the prime minister pointing a finger in the manner Alan Sugar does when firing a candidate on the popular BBC show.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"Rishi Sunak's plan? Fire striking nurses," the graphic read."Don't let Rishi Sunak give nurses the finger," they added. \u201cDon't let Rishi Sunak give nurses the finger.\n\n#TheApprentice\u201d — The Labour Party (@The Labour Party) 1673557230 ...
Indy100

Rishi Sunak’s squirming in an STV News interview about Scottish independence is truly a sight to behold

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s first visit to Scotland hasn’t gone as smoothly as the Tory leader may have liked, as a video of him struggling to answer straightforward questions about Scottish independence from an STV News journalist went viral online.Mr Sunak - who travelled up to the country to have a meeting with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and promote two new green freeports - was speaking to the programme’s political editor Colin Mackay, who quizzed him on whether he would support a “de facto referendum” on Scottish independence at the next general election.It comes as Ms Sturgeon’s Scottish National Party...
Indy100

Another 'shameful' Suella Braverman video is trending - and the Home Office want it taken down

Suella Braverman, the home secretary who resigned from Liz Truss’ government over breaching the ministerial code before being all too happy to return to the position under Rishi Sunak’s government six days later, is back with another PR disaster.The Conservative MP for Fareham (near Portsmouth) attended an event on Friday night, during which she was confronted by a child survivor of the Holocaust who challenged the Tory on her language used around immigration.Back in October Ms Braverman was accused of “putting lives at risk” with claims of a “migrant invasion” – especially given there was a firebomb attack on a...
Indy100

7 things we learned from the Shamima Begum podcast

Shamima Begum, who fled the UK as a teenager to join the Islamic State (IS), has offered a window into her life in a new BBC 10-part podcast series.In episode one ofThe Shamima Begum story, the 23-year-old revealed how she made the journey to Syria as a 15-year-old along with her school friends Kadiza Sultana, 15, and Amira Abase, 16 in 2015 to join the terror group as a bride.Begum resurfaced in 2019 at a refugee camp and was stripped of her British citizenship on national security grounds by the-then home secretary Sajid Javid, banning her from returning to the...
Indy100

People think Prince Harry went full Alan Partridge in this Spare audiobook clip

All kinds of revelations have emerged from Prince Harry’s memoir: shocking ones, mundane ones and, as it turns out, ones that make him sound a lot like Alan Partridge.A clip from the audiobook version of Spare has been doing the rounds online which makes him sound an awful lot like Steve Coogan’s comedy character. Channelling his inner Norfolk-based DJ, Harry speaks about his relationship with the press – and one particular tabloid editor, Rebekah Brooks, who he had a run-in with during his early life. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterFor context, an excerpt from the book sees...
Indy100

People reckon they have figured out Prince Harry's greedy main motivation

Unless you’ve been living under a rock since Christmas, you’ve probably noticed that Prince Harry has been in the news an awful lot recently.The Duke of Sussex released a book this week, Spare, featuring revelations about the royal family, as well as appearing in ITV interviews and making US chat show appearances.The memoir has caused a stir, after extracts were revealed which saw Harry claim that Prince William pushed him to the ground during a confrontation over Harry’s wife Meghan Markle in 2019.It also features a story about Harry’s teenage drug use, with the duke admitting to taking cocaine when...
Indy100

Uranium mystery has stumped Heathrow authorities

An investigation has been launched by counter-terrorism police after a shipment of scrap metal at Heathrow Airport was found to contain uranium. The package originated in Pakistan and arrived at Heathrow Terminal 4 via an Oman Air flight from Muscat in Oman on 29 December and was destined for an Iranian business with a premises in the UK before it was seized by security, The Sun first reported.Uranium is a radioactive material that is used as a fuel in nuclear power stations but the element can also be used to build "dirty" bombs and nuclear weapons.Sign up to our free...
Indy100

Prince Harry's rowback on his Taliban killings is dividing the internet

Even if you've been living under a rock, you've probably noticed that Prince Harry has a bee in his bonnet.He's all over the place promoting his memoir Spare and shedding light about issues he's faced within the Royal Family and during his childhood.His candidness has made him a hero to some, and a persona non grata to others and last night he divided the public once again by rowing back on comments he made in his book about the Taliban.He - or his ghostwriter - had written about killing 25 enemy fighters during two tours in the Helmand region of...
Indy100

Tory MP Andrew Bridgen has whip removed as he's slammed for Covid vaccine and Holocaust comments

The Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen has had his party affiliation or “whip” removed following comments he made about the coronavirus vaccine and the Holocaust, it has been announced.Simon Hart, the government’s chief whip, said Mr Bridgen had “crossed a line” which caused “great offence in the process”.“As a nation we should be very proud of what has been achieved through the vaccine programme. The vaccine is the best defence against Covid that we have.“Misinformation about the vaccine causes harm and costs lives. I am therefore removing the whip from Andrew Bridgen with immediate effect, pending a formal investigation.”So what exactly...
Indy100

Rishi Sunak's first broadcast to the nation has been mercilessly roasted

Rishi Sunak delivered his first broadcast to the nation in 2023, and judging by the reactions of social media it might not have had the effect he was looking for. The Prime Minister spoke about the cost of living crisis, the NHS and immigration during the short address which aired on Wednesday night (January 11).Sunak said: “I know this has been a tough winter. Our country faces some of the biggest challenges that anyone has seen in a lifetime- with our economy, NHS, and borders.”“Three months ago, I was brought in to fix those challenges and now I want to...
Indy100

The 13 biggest mistakes in history

One mistake in the tech world can come with enormous consequences. Take this man, for instance, who deleted his entire company with one mistaken piece of code.Hosting provider Marco Marsala, ran the destructive command "rm -rf”, a piece of code that will delete everything it is told to, ignoring any warnings that come when deleting files.The code deleted everything on Mr Marsala’s computer, including all his customer websites and all the files stored on there - essentially his entire company.As blunders go, it’s a pretty large one - but it’s probably not the biggest of all time - that honour...
Indy100

The UK's biggest pigeon event still going ahead – with no pigeons

One of the UK's biggest events, which displays around 1,000 show pigeons and 2,000 racing pigeons each year, plans to go ahead – despite having no birds. The annual British Homing World Show in Blackpool attracts over 15,000 pigeon fanciers each year. This year, pigeons will not be allowed in the venue due to it being inside a 10k Avian Flu Surveillance Zone.It comes after over 3.2 million poultry were culled last year during Europe's biggest-ever outbreak of bird flu.This means that show classes for the 1,600 pigeons have been axed but the trade show, pigeon auctions and social events...
Indy100

Mick Lynch on new anti-striking laws is 73 seconds of pure gold

Never one to leave us guessing what he's really thinking, Mick Lynch has returned to share his views on new anti-strike legislation the government is planning.At a select committee today, the RMT union boss condemned the proposals, which could lead to striking workers getting the sack and the government setting "minimum service levels" for industries to follow to minimise distruption.Speaking about the controversial legislation, he said: "It tickles me that they will put non-qualified people into signal boxes to break strikes and they'll have safety incidents which they have every time they have a strike... but its the unions that...
Indy100

Lee Anderson's latest terrible cost of living take has just dropped

We regret to inform you that Lee Anderson MP has been at it again. The Conservative MP previously came under fire after claiming there is no “massive use” for food banks in Britain, and suggested people use them because they are unable to cook or budget “properly” last year.The MP for Ashfield made headlines when he claimed people can cook meals from scratch for 30p a time in the Commons last summer – and now he’s been sharing his latest take on the cost of living.Anderson shared a picture of a value pack of ‘wheat biscuits’ cereal from Tesco on...
Indy100

Grenfell's firefighter heroes are suffering from the same tragic illness

Firefighters who heroically saved lives during the Grenfell Tower fire have since been diagnosed with terminal cancer.According to an investigation by the Mirror, up to a dozen of firefighters who responded to the 2017 fire, which killed 72 residents, are suffering with rare cancers including digestive cancers and leukaemia, because of being exposed to contaminants in the fireA fire service source reportedly told the publication: “We are expecting some really depressing data to be revealed soon. It’s shocking.”A 2019 study by the University of Central Lancashire found soil contamination from the disaster caused by the fire could lead to an...
Indy100

Tory MP Lee Anderson becomes the next Nadine Dorries with one brutal Twitter mistake

Lee Anderson, the Conservative MP for Ashfield in Nottinghamshire, clearly hasn’t learned from former culture secretary Nadine Dorries’ mistake earlier this week, as one tweet attacking a constituent’s “one Twitter follower” soon blew up in his face.Mr Anderson - who has previously come under fire for claiming food bank users “cannot cook properly”, been reported to the police for transphobic remarks about Labour’s Eddie Izzard, and accused of “condescension” over his cost of living ‘advice’ – made the comment after one Twitter user responded to his tweet about Labour policy.On Wednesday, the Tory politician shared a Guardian headline about Sir...
Indy100

Piers Morgan is still being embarrassed by Prince Harry's book in a key way

Broadcaster and journalist Piers Morgan’s extreme dislike of Prince Harry and Meghan is not news to many people, but what is, is the fact that the Duke of Sussex’s memoir Spare is clearly having a much better success rate than that of Morgan’s book, Wake Up.If you’re not familiar with the Uncensored host’s 2020 release (and we wouldn’t blame you if you are), then the blurb for the Sunday Times bestseller talks about “attention-seeking celebrities” who tried to make the culture war “about their struggle”, and the “virtue-signalling woke brigade” and their “furious assault on free speech”.It continues: “Wake Up...
