Fortune

‘Quiet hiring’ is the opposite of quiet quitting, and workers are furious about it

"Quiet hiring" involves rewarding workers who have gone above and beyond their job description. So predicts Gartner in its workplace predictions for 2023. The research advisory and consulting firm says quiet hiring will open up new doors for retaining talent without the cost of a lengthy recruitment process. It’s an especially vital edge for leaders amid the persistent Great Resignation and as the average job tenure slowly shrinks.
Quartz

Nearly 99% of US hourly workers earn more than the federal minimum wage

The US federal minimum wage is almost irrelevant at this point. The number of American employees who make the federal minimum wage or less has dropped from about 7 million in 1979 to a little over a million in 2021, according to data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.
BBC

Family of Iranian protester sentenced to death appeals for help

The UK family of an Iranian man sentenced to death has urged ministers to help save his life. MPs heard Mehdi Mohammadi Fard, 19, had been tortured, beaten and kept in solitary confinement for protesting against the Iranian regime. The House of Commons was told he was tried without legal...
The Associated Press

Swedish government wants to build more nuke power plants

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s center-right coalition government said Wednesday it will present legislation that will enable the construction of new nuclear power stations. “We are now changing the legislation, making it possible to build more reactors in more places than is possible today,” Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a press conference.
BBC

Energy transition - a complex challenge for Holyrood

The pace of change is daunting, from technology to ageing demographics. But there's no change more radical and fundamental to the economy and to our lives than the Great Energy Transition. It reaches into our homes, the way we keep warm and cook food, as well as the way we...
Vox

A worrisome trend in American hospitals is hurting poor patients

Dylan Scott covers health care for Vox. He has reported on health policy for more than 10 years, writing for Governing magazine, Talking Points Memo and STAT before joining Vox in 2017. Over the past four decades, US hospitals have gradually moved from public hands to private ones. The share...
BBC

Energy bills: 'I was forced onto a prepayment meter'

Citizens Advice has called for a ban on energy companies "forcing" customers onto prepayment meters because they are struggling to pay bills. The charity estimates that 3.2 million people in Britain ran out of credit on their prepayment meter last year, the equivalent of one every 10 seconds. Audrey Ridson,...
BBC

Fears plan to free up hospital beds could end care home visits

Families of care home residents are "terrified" that plans to use the sector to free up beds in Scotland's hospitals could lead to visiting bans. The Care Home Relatives Scotland group said the move could increase the spread of illnesses, much like during the Covid-19 pandemic. Scottish ministers hope the...

