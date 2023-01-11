Read full article on original website
Airlines back more spending, staff to fix failed FAA system
DALLAS (AP) — Airline executives bristled last year when government officials, led by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, blamed the carriers for causing thousands of flight cancellations and mistreating their customers. The shoe is on the other foot now after a technology outage at the Federal Aviation Administration grounded planes...
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Kirk Cameron, previously denied spots at public libraries, speaks out in California
Actor-writer Kirk Cameron is taking a kids' story-hour event across the country to public libraries — and on Saturday, Jan. 14, he appeared in Placentia, California, to share his faith-based book.
