ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

This Vote Leave ad about NHS waiting times has not aged well

By Liam O'Dell
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Once again, promises of a post-Brexit utopia have aged pretty badly seven years down the line.

An advert from the 2016 Vote Leave machine has resurfaced in recent days amid skyrocketing NHS waiting times and strikes by nurses .

Adopting a side-by-side approach showing two possible circumstances inside and outside the European Union (EU), the two-minute clip follows a woman and her older mother – the latter of whom has a pretty bad cough – getting seen at A&E.

On the left (inside the EU, apparently), the pair navigate crowded corridors and waiting rooms, tired receptionists and a wait which sees other patients seen by medical professionals first, causing the older woman to become increasingly agitated.

Meanwhile, on the right (outside the EU, apparently), the duo sit in an almost empty waiting area, meet smiling staff and sit on a hospital bed for examination after only a short wait.

A female voiceover then comes in and points out that our NHS is “at breaking point”.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“Every week the UK pays £350 million to be part of the EU. That’s £350 million that could build one new hospital every week, £350 million that could be spent supporting our doctors and nurses.

“Now is your chance to take back control and spend our money on our priorities, like the NHS ,” she says.

Yes, the advert even regurgitated the incorrect and infamous £350 million line, which was criticised as a “clear misuse of official statistics,” which was found to “confuse gross and net contributions” by the UK Statistics Authority .

Oh, and almost seven years later, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has had to reaffirm his commitment to the NHS in his first speech of 2023 – one which saw him set out his five priorities for the year ahead .

“Your priorities are my priorities,” he said, as if both patients and nurses alike weren’t crying out for more financial and governmental support for the NHS already in previous years.

Amid the current crisis, several Twitter users have reshared the Vote Leave ad and contrasted it with the present reality.

One wrote in December: “As critical incidents are now declared at NHS trusts nationwide; as waiting lists, ambulance and A&E waits reach record lengths; as nurses strike or leave the profession in their thousands; remember this staggering video by Vote Leave.

“See the lies then. See the truth now.”

Jim Pickard, the Financial Times ’ chief political correspondent, said it “must be one of the most cursed political videos ever”, while ARD foreign correspondent Annette Dittert wrote it was “striking to look at it now”.

Pun possibly intended.

Journalist and playwright Tim Walker concluded : “Brexit is bad for your health.”

Indy100 has approached the Vote Leave campaign for comment via the press email listed on its website, but given its Twitter account lies dormant and Companies House gives a dissolution date of June 2022, we’re not going to hold our breath.

God, we just love a lack of accountability!

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Rishi Sunak's latest plane trip has people asking all sorts of questions

Rishi Sunak's year is kicking off to a good start (not) thanks to his liberal use of an aeroplane.The prime minister is facing sustained criticism after he took a 36 minute flight from London to Leeds on an RAF jet to visit a West Yorkshire healthcare centre on Tuesday.Whilst his spokesman insisted that the PM had flown instead of taking the train – which takes two hours 22 minutes – as it was the "most effective use of his time", those concerned about the climate and the best use of taxpayer money remained unsatisfied.Adrian Ramsay, co-leader of the Green Party,...
Indy100

Rishi Sunak's first broadcast to the nation has been mercilessly roasted

Rishi Sunak delivered his first broadcast to the nation in 2023, and judging by the reactions of social media it might not have had the effect he was looking for. The Prime Minister spoke about the cost of living crisis, the NHS and immigration during the short address which aired on Wednesday night (January 11).Sunak said: “I know this has been a tough winter. Our country faces some of the biggest challenges that anyone has seen in a lifetime- with our economy, NHS, and borders.”“Three months ago, I was brought in to fix those challenges and now I want to...
Indy100

7 things we learned from the Shamima Begum podcast

Shamima Begum, who fled the UK as a teenager to join the Islamic State (IS), has offered a window into her life in a new BBC 10-part podcast series.In episode one ofThe Shamima Begum story, the 23-year-old revealed how she made the journey to Syria as a 15-year-old along with her school friends Kadiza Sultana, 15, and Amira Abase, 16 in 2015 to join the terror group as a bride.Begum resurfaced in 2019 at a refugee camp and was stripped of her British citizenship on national security grounds by the-then home secretary Sajid Javid, banning her from returning to the...
Indy100

Labour urges voters to not let Rishi Sunak 'give nurses the finger'

Labour has appropriated a slogan from The Apprentice to slam Rishi Sunak over his nurses' policy.Posting on Twitter, the opposition party showed an image of the prime minister pointing a finger in the manner Alan Sugar does when firing a candidate on the popular BBC show.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"Rishi Sunak's plan? Fire striking nurses," the graphic read."Don't let Rishi Sunak give nurses the finger," they added. \u201cDon't let Rishi Sunak give nurses the finger.\n\n#TheApprentice\u201d — The Labour Party (@The Labour Party) 1673557230 ...
Indy100

Tory MP Jonathan Gullis filmed being gross during key NHS speech

The cost of living crisis must be impacting Tory MPs too, because one hungry politician resorted to munching on his own fingers during a Commons session.Jonathan Gullis, who represents lucky folk residing in Stoke-on-Trent North, was filmed chowing down on his digits while health secretary Steve Barclay made an important statement about NHS waiting times on Monday.Clips of the polite behaviour circulated on social media and people were slightly revolted.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter \u201cNail muncher Gullis. \ud83d\ude48\u201d — Haggis_UK \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa (@Haggis_UK \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa) ...
Indy100

Rishi Sunak’s squirming in an STV News interview about Scottish independence is truly a sight to behold

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s first visit to Scotland hasn’t gone as smoothly as the Tory leader may have liked, as a video of him struggling to answer straightforward questions about Scottish independence from an STV News journalist went viral online.Mr Sunak - who travelled up to the country to have a meeting with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and promote two new green freeports - was speaking to the programme’s political editor Colin Mackay, who quizzed him on whether he would support a “de facto referendum” on Scottish independence at the next general election.It comes as Ms Sturgeon’s Scottish National Party...
Indy100

Tory MP Andrew Bridgen has whip removed as he's slammed for Covid vaccine and Holocaust comments

The Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen has had his party affiliation or “whip” removed following comments he made about the coronavirus vaccine and the Holocaust, it has been announced.Simon Hart, the government’s chief whip, said Mr Bridgen had “crossed a line” which caused “great offence in the process”.“As a nation we should be very proud of what has been achieved through the vaccine programme. The vaccine is the best defence against Covid that we have.“Misinformation about the vaccine causes harm and costs lives. I am therefore removing the whip from Andrew Bridgen with immediate effect, pending a formal investigation.”So what exactly...
Indy100

Here's why Boris Johnson is suddenly £1m richer

In case you were tossing and turning at night, completely worried about how he is coping, Boris Johnson is doing just fine since he left Number 10 Downing Street.Indeed, he has just become £1m richer thanks to receiving a big donation.The donation came from Christopher Harbone, a tech industry investor who has previously donated money to the Tories and to Nigel Farage's Brexit Party and went through his private company, The Office of Boris Johnson Ltd, which he established in October last year when he left office.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterMeanwhile, according to the register of interests, updated monthly, in addition to this donation Johnson earned just over £250,000 for two speeches in December, meaning he has made more than £1.2m from speeches since leaving No 10 in September.Anthony and Carole Bamford also provided two homes during December to the former prime minister, declared as costing £10,000 each for the month, the Guardian reported.So please, stop worrying about Johnson and his finances. He is doing just fine.Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.
Indy100

New Tory policy idea is alienating young people like nothing before

The Tories are considering a policy that is alienating just about everyone.Despite the small matter of generational inequality, over-50s could become exempt from paying income tax for a year to incentivise them back to work and deal with labour shortages and economic inactivity.A senior government source reportedly told The Times, who first reported the news,: "The biggest challenge we are facing is how to get people back into the workforce."There’s a discussion in the Treasury about how use the tax system, whether people could be given a bigger tax allowance during the first few years they are back in work."Sign...
Indy100

Uranium mystery has stumped Heathrow authorities

An investigation has been launched by counter-terrorism police after a shipment of scrap metal at Heathrow Airport was found to contain uranium. The package originated in Pakistan and arrived at Heathrow Terminal 4 via an Oman Air flight from Muscat in Oman on 29 December and was destined for an Iranian business with a premises in the UK before it was seized by security, The Sun first reported.Uranium is a radioactive material that is used as a fuel in nuclear power stations but the element can also be used to build "dirty" bombs and nuclear weapons.Sign up to our free...
Indy100

Pensioners prefer Prince Andrew to Harry and Meghan, new poll suggests

A fresh YouGov poll has lifted the lid on the public's view of the royals – and one result has raised eyebrows across social media. The survey found that 73 per cent of over-65s in Britain generally had a "very" negative view of Prince Harry, who recently went on a media blitz following the release of his memoir, Spare. A further 69 per cent of the older generation had the same outlook on Meghan Markle. In a surprising turn of events, this compared to 60 per cent for disgraced royal Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his military titles and...
Indy100

KSI demands to know Wakey Wines' ‘dealer’ as shop sells Prime cans at £100 each

One of the latest business ventures for boxer, musician and YouTube content creator KSI (real name JJ Olatunji) has been the release of his drinks brand Prime, in partnership with fellow YouTuber Logan Paul. However, amid the company’s increasing popularity, the influencer has taken aim at one particular shop appearing to sell the bottles and cans at inflated prices.Wakey Wines, based in Wakefield and ran by Mohammad Azar Nazir, has attracted attention on TikTok over the eye-watering prices which have sought to capitalise on the demand for the drink.Late last year KSI even went as far as to claim employees...
Indy100

Mick Lynch on new anti-striking laws is 73 seconds of pure gold

Never one to leave us guessing what he's really thinking, Mick Lynch has returned to share his views on new anti-strike legislation the government is planning.At a select committee today, the RMT union boss condemned the proposals, which could lead to striking workers getting the sack and the government setting "minimum service levels" for industries to follow to minimise distruption.Speaking about the controversial legislation, he said: "It tickles me that they will put non-qualified people into signal boxes to break strikes and they'll have safety incidents which they have every time they have a strike... but its the unions that...
Indy100

Piers Morgan is still being embarrassed by Prince Harry's book in a key way

Broadcaster and journalist Piers Morgan’s extreme dislike of Prince Harry and Meghan is not news to many people, but what is, is the fact that the Duke of Sussex’s memoir Spare is clearly having a much better success rate than that of Morgan’s book, Wake Up.If you’re not familiar with the Uncensored host’s 2020 release (and we wouldn’t blame you if you are), then the blurb for the Sunday Times bestseller talks about “attention-seeking celebrities” who tried to make the culture war “about their struggle”, and the “virtue-signalling woke brigade” and their “furious assault on free speech”.It continues: “Wake Up...
Indy100

Tory MP Lee Anderson becomes the next Nadine Dorries with one brutal Twitter mistake

Lee Anderson, the Conservative MP for Ashfield in Nottinghamshire, clearly hasn’t learned from former culture secretary Nadine Dorries’ mistake earlier this week, as one tweet attacking a constituent’s “one Twitter follower” soon blew up in his face.Mr Anderson - who has previously come under fire for claiming food bank users “cannot cook properly”, been reported to the police for transphobic remarks about Labour’s Eddie Izzard, and accused of “condescension” over his cost of living ‘advice’ – made the comment after one Twitter user responded to his tweet about Labour policy.On Wednesday, the Tory politician shared a Guardian headline about Sir...
Indy100

The UK's biggest pigeon event still going ahead – with no pigeons

One of the UK's biggest events, which displays around 1,000 show pigeons and 2,000 racing pigeons each year, plans to go ahead – despite having no birds. The annual British Homing World Show in Blackpool attracts over 15,000 pigeon fanciers each year. This year, pigeons will not be allowed in the venue due to it being inside a 10k Avian Flu Surveillance Zone.It comes after over 3.2 million poultry were culled last year during Europe's biggest-ever outbreak of bird flu.This means that show classes for the 1,600 pigeons have been axed but the trade show, pigeon auctions and social events...
Indy100

Another 'shameful' Suella Braverman video is trending - and the Home Office want it taken down

Suella Braverman, the home secretary who resigned from Liz Truss’ government over breaching the ministerial code before being all too happy to return to the position under Rishi Sunak’s government six days later, is back with another PR disaster.The Conservative MP for Fareham (near Portsmouth) attended an event on Friday night, during which she was confronted by a child survivor of the Holocaust who challenged the Tory on her language used around immigration.Back in October Ms Braverman was accused of “putting lives at risk” with claims of a “migrant invasion” – especially given there was a firebomb attack on a...
Indy100

Lee Anderson's latest terrible cost of living take has just dropped

We regret to inform you that Lee Anderson MP has been at it again. The Conservative MP previously came under fire after claiming there is no “massive use” for food banks in Britain, and suggested people use them because they are unable to cook or budget “properly” last year.The MP for Ashfield made headlines when he claimed people can cook meals from scratch for 30p a time in the Commons last summer – and now he’s been sharing his latest take on the cost of living.Anderson shared a picture of a value pack of ‘wheat biscuits’ cereal from Tesco on...
Indy100

This is the age at which you're officially too old to go to a nightclub

Research has revealed at what age you’re too old for clubbing. Apparently, it’s 37.Once you hit 37, you’re seen as too old for a night on the town, with a brutal 37 per cent of respondents saying that there’s nothing more “tragic” than seeing revellers in their 40s and 50s surrounded by twenty somethings. However, most people are over big nights out by the time they hit their early 30s, with 31 being the age Britons begin to trade in the tequila for a takeaway.In fact, almost half of the 5000 adults who took part in the study by Currys...
Indy100

Indy100

192K+
Followers
19K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy