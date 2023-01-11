Read full article on original website
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
Look: Football World Reacts To Georgia's Massive Departure
Just a few days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs won their second-straight College Football Playoff national title. It was a dominant effort over an overmatched TCU team that saw its title dreams disappear quickly. The end result was a 65-7 thrashing and a potential dynasty emerging. Unfortunately, not ...
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: Georgia made 3 mistakes in the college championship game
JAN. 13, 2023 | Most Georgians, even us stalwart Georgia Tech fans, must be elated at the way the Georgia Bulldogs dominated the college championship game in defeating Texas Christian University 65-7. Yes, I’ll admit I was worried about playing TCU, for the manner it had shown in its 13-0 regular season, often coming back to win every game.
atozsports.com
Kirby Smart gives Tennessee Vols some much deserved respect
Sonny Dykes — TCU Luke Fickell — Wisconsin. Dave Clawson — Wake Forest (former Vols offensive coordinator) Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi had Tennessee at No. 4, higher than most coaches had the Vols, but he had Alabama at No. 3. I think it says a lot...
BONEYARD: Bulldogs closing in on new hires
Mississippi State's search for a new director of athletics appears to be coming to a close. As first reported by Genespage.com, Oklahoma deputy athletics director Zac Selmon has emerged as a priority candidate to replace former Bulldog A.D. John Cohen. Selmon is believed to be one of two finalists for the position. Current Georgia Southern A.D. Jared Benko is the other serious name of interest.
PETA demands Georgia retire Uga mascot; school responds
The focus of the college football and broader world is on Georgia after it won a second-straight national championship and now some of that attention is coming from an unlikely source: PETA. The animal rights organization is going public with its request that Georgia stop using a live Bulldog as ...
Thomas joins roster of Bulldog Freshman All-America picks
Zavion Thomas considered leaving Mississippi State before opting back into the program that recruited him first. Now he goes into 2023 with a genuine All-America label and greater opportunities to expand his roles. Thomas was tabbed to the Football Writers of America Freshman All-America team today. A true freshman for...
footballscoop.com
Zach Arnett, Mississippi State add, subtract from Bulldogs' coaching staff
As Zach Arnett continues Mississippi State's transition to a new era after the tragic passing of revered coach Mike Leach, Arnett is continuing to put his stamp on the Bulldogs' staff -- via addition and subtraction. Mississippi State is welcoming back David Turner to be the Bulldogs' defensive line coach.
WLOX
Mississippi State University announces new athletic director
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State University announced the hiring of a new athletic director on Friday. MSU President Dr. Mark Keenum says Zac Selmon will serve as the Bulldogs’ 18th athletic director. “In seeking a new Director of Athletics, we talked with some of the nation’s very best...
breezynews.com
Tornado Watch Cancelled Following Morning Storms
A fast-moving storm system produced wind damage, hail and possible tornadoes across Mississippi this morning. In Leake County, trees are reported down on Robinson Road near Ofahoma and along Highway 488 near Standing Pine. There were numerous hail reports across Neshoba County. A tree fell on a home in Kemper County near Preston. A tornado watch has been cancelled.
Major discount supermarket to host grand opening for new location in Mississippi
If you've been looking for more ways to save on your grocery bills, you may be interested to know that a major discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Mississippi to help you do just that. Read on to learn more about their grand opening event.
wtva.com
National Weather Service gives EF-1 rating to Monroe County twister
MULDON, Miss. (WTVA) - An EF-1 tornado touched down Thursday morning in the Muldon area of Monroe County. Muldon is south of Prairie. The National Weather Service published the rating Thursday afternoon. The storm destroyed a house off U.S. Highway 45 Alternate. No one was there at the time of...
No injuries after storms cause damage in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Storms swept through Monroe County Thursday morning causing significant damage in parts of the county. Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) tweeted a video of the damage after a possible tornado came through. The video showed debris scattered in the area and damage to a home. Monroe County […]
wtva.com
Police, firefighters responded to wreck in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Emergency personnel responded to a bad wreck Thursday afternoon in Tupelo. The wreck happened on Cliff Gookin Boulevard. WTVA reached out to the Tupelo Police Department for details.
wtva.com
Tupelo man charged with fiber theft.
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest related to the theft of some fiber optic cable. 53-year-old Jeffrey D. Anderson of Tupelo is charged with Felony Malicious Mischief and Burglary of a Commercial Building. On January 10, 2023, Tombigbee Fiber reported damage to a...
wtva.com
Rollover causes traffic delays on Tupelo highway
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - First responders are on the scene of a rollover on Highway 22 over Highway 45 in Tupelo. As of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, traffic in the right lane going southbound is blocked. Mississippi Department of Transportation traffic cameras show the Tupelo Police Department and Tupelo Fire...
wcbi.com
Columbus Police looking for two suspects who robbed customers at the bar in the VFW Post
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus Police need your help locating two robbery suspects. The department tells WCBI two people entered the bar armed at the Columbus VFW Post 4272 demanding money from customers. One person was struck in the head by a gun. Police were initially called at 6:58 p.m. Columbus...
wtva.com
Woman identified as victim killed in Lowndes County crash
NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Tuesday morning in Lowndes County killed a 40-year-old woman. The crash happened on Casey Lane in New Hope. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the victim as Summer Yearby. The coroner said Yearby was a passenger in a northbound car. The driver of...
wtva.com
Tupelo Police: More arrests anticipated after barbershop drug bust
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police expect to make more arrests following a large drug bust at a barbershop. Officers used a search warrant on Jan. 5 at Spectacular Cuts on Tupelo Commons Drive. According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers seized more than 10,000 alleged fentanyl pills, more than...
