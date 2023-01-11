ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Georgia's Massive Departure

Just a few days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs won their second-straight College Football Playoff national title. It was a dominant effort over an overmatched TCU team that saw its title dreams disappear quickly. The end result was a 65-7 thrashing and a potential dynasty emerging. Unfortunately, not ...
ATHENS, GA
gwinnettforum.com

BRACK: Georgia made 3 mistakes in the college championship game

JAN. 13, 2023 | Most Georgians, even us stalwart Georgia Tech fans, must be elated at the way the Georgia Bulldogs dominated the college championship game in defeating Texas Christian University 65-7. Yes, I’ll admit I was worried about playing TCU, for the manner it had shown in its 13-0 regular season, often coming back to win every game.
ATLANTA, GA
atozsports.com

Kirby Smart gives Tennessee Vols some much deserved respect

Sonny Dykes — TCU Luke Fickell — Wisconsin. Dave Clawson — Wake Forest (former Vols offensive coordinator) Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi had Tennessee at No. 4, higher than most coaches had the Vols, but he had Alabama at No. 3. I think it says a lot...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

BONEYARD: Bulldogs closing in on new hires

Mississippi State's search for a new director of athletics appears to be coming to a close. As first reported by Genespage.com, Oklahoma deputy athletics director Zac Selmon has emerged as a priority candidate to replace former Bulldog A.D. John Cohen. Selmon is believed to be one of two finalists for the position. Current Georgia Southern A.D. Jared Benko is the other serious name of interest.
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
247Sports

Thomas joins roster of Bulldog Freshman All-America picks

Zavion Thomas considered leaving Mississippi State before opting back into the program that recruited him first. Now he goes into 2023 with a genuine All-America label and greater opportunities to expand his roles. Thomas was tabbed to the Football Writers of America Freshman All-America team today. A true freshman for...
STARKVILLE, MS
footballscoop.com

Zach Arnett, Mississippi State add, subtract from Bulldogs' coaching staff

As Zach Arnett continues Mississippi State's transition to a new era after the tragic passing of revered coach Mike Leach, Arnett is continuing to put his stamp on the Bulldogs' staff -- via addition and subtraction. Mississippi State is welcoming back David Turner to be the Bulldogs' defensive line coach.
STARKVILLE, MS
WLOX

Mississippi State University announces new athletic director

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State University announced the hiring of a new athletic director on Friday. MSU President Dr. Mark Keenum says Zac Selmon will serve as the Bulldogs’ 18th athletic director. “In seeking a new Director of Athletics, we talked with some of the nation’s very best...
STARKVILLE, MS
breezynews.com

Tornado Watch Cancelled Following Morning Storms

A fast-moving storm system produced wind damage, hail and possible tornadoes across Mississippi this morning. In Leake County, trees are reported down on Robinson Road near Ofahoma and along Highway 488 near Standing Pine. There were numerous hail reports across Neshoba County. A tree fell on a home in Kemper County near Preston. A tornado watch has been cancelled.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

No injuries after storms cause damage in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Storms swept through Monroe County Thursday morning causing significant damage in parts of the county. Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) tweeted a video of the damage after a possible tornado came through. The video showed debris scattered in the area and damage to a home. Monroe County […]
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo man charged with fiber theft.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest related to the theft of some fiber optic cable. 53-year-old Jeffrey D. Anderson of Tupelo is charged with Felony Malicious Mischief and Burglary of a Commercial Building. On January 10, 2023, Tombigbee Fiber reported damage to a...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Rollover causes traffic delays on Tupelo highway

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - First responders are on the scene of a rollover on Highway 22 over Highway 45 in Tupelo. As of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, traffic in the right lane going southbound is blocked. Mississippi Department of Transportation traffic cameras show the Tupelo Police Department and Tupelo Fire...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Woman identified as victim killed in Lowndes County crash

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Tuesday morning in Lowndes County killed a 40-year-old woman. The crash happened on Casey Lane in New Hope. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the victim as Summer Yearby. The coroner said Yearby was a passenger in a northbound car. The driver of...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo Police: More arrests anticipated after barbershop drug bust

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police expect to make more arrests following a large drug bust at a barbershop. Officers used a search warrant on Jan. 5 at Spectacular Cuts on Tupelo Commons Drive. According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers seized more than 10,000 alleged fentanyl pills, more than...
TUPELO, MS

